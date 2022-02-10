Ziina P2P cash app makes it easy to send and receive payments in the UAE

Cashless payments are on the rise and Dubai-based fintech startup, Ziina, is on a mission to bring money online and simplify payments for consumers in the Middle East. Ziina’s newly launched digital wallet app allows instant cash transfers for users in the UAE. You’ll be able to pay back friends for dinners, split bills and request payments in a few taps by entering their phone number or username.

Using Ziina not only removes the need for tedious IBAN and swift code fields but also makes the payment experience seamless. You can make the experience more interactive by using the app’s social elements and adding GIFs, photos, emojis to your transactions. Any payments you receive are instantly available in your Ziina wallet for immediate use or you can transfer the funds to your personal bank account - Ziina supports all banks in the UAE.

Ziina is also licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and has extra layers of security like pin codes, face scan and fingerprint baked into the app to make transactions safe and secure.

A standout feature of Ziina’s product release is its design, having been recognized and awarded nine international UI/UX design awards, including the Red Dot Award. “Ziina’s new product, currently in beta mode, takes the pain of cash entirely out of the equation. Since its inception in 2020, we have made it our focus to design and build the most seamless way for individuals to send and receive money. It is a simple concept on the surface, but the product is a culmination of world-class technology and design. We are excited for our users to experience how magical the new application is,” says Faisal Toukan, CEO and co-founder of the app.



Peer-to-peer payment services are on the rise globally as they eliminate the need to make physical cash payments. For Ziina, this is just the starting point of a new digital age.