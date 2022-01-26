Your fitness journey starts with what you eat and here are some of the UAE's best healthy food concepts

Created in partnership with Deliveroo.

If you're looking to maximise your workout performance, proper nutrition is going to play a very important role during your fitness journey. While achieving the right balance of complex carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and other nutrients is vital, sometimes you just can't prepare the same for yourself.

The past few years have seen food delivery become an everyday part of our lives; rather than that one-time indulgence during the week.

Gone are the days when being healthy equated to surviving on basic salads and boiled protein. Brands across the UAE are becoming increasingly creative with their healthy offerings. Their constant innovation has allowed a rising number of UAE residents to not just make grand resolutions at the start of the year, but to actually stick to a healthy eating lifestyle in the long term.

From pasta to quesadillas, all the way to specialty bowls and burgers, here are the ten most popular healthy dishes available on the Deliveroo app to get fitter in 2022.

Go! Healthy

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl (Image credit: Deliveroo)

Go! Healthy is owned by healthy fitness freaks and developed by mindful chefs that believe in great food, not diets. The brand promises its customers that they will be served delicious, healthy, fulfilling, fresh, macro counted wraps & bowls with full transparency on what they are eating.

Recommended Dish: Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Grilled teriyaki salmon on a bed of brown rice served with spinach, broccoli, and black sesame seeds.

Nutritional Value: Kcal: 540 P: 41 C: 38 F: 25

Price: AED 67

HEAT Cafe

Shrimp Arrabiata (Image credit: Deliveroo)

Short for Healthy Eats & Treats, HEAT serves a range of healthy items on its menu. From low carb, low fat, gluten-free to paleo and vegetarian, HEATs’ menu caters to its customers' diet philosophy and their version of ‘healthy’.

Recommended Dish: Shrimp Arrabiata

Sautéed shrimps, garlic, onions, cherry tomatoes, and chili flakes, tossed in tomato sauce.

Nutritional Value: Kcal: 375

Price: AED 45

Kcal

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (Image credit: Deliveroo)

Founded in 2010, Kcal has paved the way for healthy eating in the UAE. The brand has turned into a destination for simple, accessible, and healthy food for all those who want to make better choices about what to eat. All dishes are prepared from scratch without the use of preservatives or additives.

Recommended Dish: Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled whole wheat tortillas filled with shredded, lean chicken breast, tangy tomato, fresh coriander, diced onion, cheddar, spicy jalapeno, and homemade salsa. Served with house guacamole and spicy sour cream.

Nutritional Value: Kcal: 386.

Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Spicy, High Protein

Price: AED 36

Right Bite

(Image credit: Deliveroo)

Right Bite is dedicated to helping customers achieve and maintain their long-term wellness goals and sustainable lifestyles by offering freshly prepared personalized healthy meals.

Recommended Dish: OMG Salmon Bowl

Spice crusted salmon on a bed of sweet baby greens with avocado, cucumbers, fennel, celery, and toasted mixed seeds (pumpkin, flax, sesame) in a lemon mustard dressing.

Nutritional Value:

Salad: Cal: 282 Pro: 18.96g Fat: 18.34g Carb: 12.31g

Dressing: Cal: 60 Pro: 0.19g Fat: 3.55g Carb: 8.08g

Price: AED 48

Krave

Grilled Chicken Breast (Image credit: Deliveroo)

Through its gourmet dishes, Krave combines both healthy and guilt-free eating. Krave aims to create healthier and happier communities by making fresh flavorful healthy food from scratch using the most premium ingredients. Krave prides itself on its homemade recipes crafted to change the perception of healthy food.

Recommended Dish: Grilled Chicken Breast

200g of antibiotic-free all-natural chicken breast, rich in protein and low in fat, served with steamed carrots and broccoli.

Nutritional Value: Cal: 246

Bowlful

Root Veg Lentil Bowl (Image credit: Deliveroo)

Bowlful is a healthy bowl concept designed by chefs and certified dieticians. It offers a selection of organic vegetables and meats, served on a bed of whole grains. Wholesome, colourful, and gluten-free, Bowlful promises their bowls are as delicious as they are nutritious.

Recommended Dish: Root Veg Lentil Bowl

Root veg lentil bowl is made from scratch in-house with a mix of high-quality vegetables. The bowl is served with a lentil base mixed with sweet potato, eggplant, capsicum, carrot, celery, topped with butternut squash, beetroot, asparagus, coriander, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese served with kale pesto

Nutritional Value: Low in calories and high in fiber.

Price: AED 55

SLD Bar

Granola Goat Cheese SLD (Image credit: Deliveroo)

SLD Bar offers a wide selection of delicious and nutritious choices of crisp and chopped salads, wraps, soups, sandwiches and sweet bowls catered to all diets. SLD Bar prides itself on meticulous daily preparation from scratch. Every detail of each dish is carefully thought out, from cooking techniques to marinades and upscaled combinations.

Recommended Dish: Granola Goat Cheese SLD

Tri-Mix quinoa, shredded kale, green apples, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, dried cranberries, crushed Maple granola mix. Goes well with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Nutritional Value: Cal: 180, Fat: 5.4g, Carb: 15.5g, Fiber: 4g, Pro: 17g. Vinaigrette: 110 cal

Price: AED 49

SALATA

Nutty Chicken (Image credit: Deliveroo)

SALATA, founded by health enthusiasts, is a lifestyle brand created around food. The menu offers a delicious variety of gourmet salads made with high-quality ingredients. Its mission is to encourage communities to eat real food while sourcing all ingredients from trusted partners and local farmers.

Recommended Dish: Nutty Chicken

Tri mixed quinoa, grilled chicken, purple cabbage, white cabbage, shredded carrots, baby spinach, toasted peanuts. Served with spicy ginger dressing.

Nutritional Value: Cal: 370, Fat: 25g, Carb: 34g, Pro: 24g.

Price: AED 40

Nutri-Bowl

Signature Hot Smoked Salmon Bowl (Image credit: Deliveroo)

Nutri-Bowl is a concept that aims to make healthy eating as easy and convenient as possible. Each dish on the menu shows the exact calories, carbs, fats, and protein for extra peace of mind of their customers.

Recommended Dish: Signature Hot Smoked Salmon Bowl

Hot smoked salmon on a bed of brown cilantro-lime rice, served with broccoli, edamame beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet potato, pickled ginger & miso dressing.

Nutritional Value: Cal: 427, Fat: 17.1g, Carb: 44.8g, Pro: 22.4g.

Price: AED 50

CUT by High

Smokey Burger (Image credit: Deliveroo)

CUT by high combines low-calorie ingredients with specially-curated macros to deliver satisfying flavours and juicy, guilt-free burgers. Their ethos is believing that people shouldn’t have to choose between health and taste when it comes to burgers: CUT the carbs, CUT the fat, CUT the calories.

Recommended Dish: Smokey Burger

Smokey BBQ sauce, grilled bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, slow-cooked onion jam, perfect crispy onions, garlic aioli between two soft potato buns.

Nutritional Value: Cal: 478.65, Fat: 16.3g, Carb: 39.4g, Pro: 43.5g.

Price: AED 43.05

The above brands, and many more around the city contribute to making the UAE a healthier country. With initiatives like Get Fit 2022, Dubai Fitness Challenge, new boot camps, wellness centers, gyms, food concepts, and meal plans, healthy living in the UAE is no longer a far-fetched thought. It is simple, easy, and accessible. All you need to do is make up your mind and order any of the above on Deliveroo to get started!

Since its launch in 2015, Deliveroo has seen a consistent increase in demand for healthy food and plant-based concepts in the UAE. The food delivery company now works closely with some of the country’s favourite brands to offer a variety of healthy eating options that are easily accessible to customers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.