You can now purchase Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 series across the UAE

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 series features a trio of great Android tablets that are now available to purchase across retailers in the UAE. The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup consists of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the massive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The tablets may vary in size, starting at 11-inch with the Galaxy Tab S8 and going all the way to a huge 14.6-inch display with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but they share some key features. All Galaxy Tab S8 slates are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, have 45W wired charging support, quad-speakers, an Armor Aluminum build, ultra-wide front cameras for better video calls and an S Pen that comes bundled in the box.

Another major difference is the display. The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 sports an LCD panel while both the S8+ and S8 Ultra tout Super AMOLED displays with support for 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-low latency with the all-new S-Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also packs a dual 12MP camera on its front notch with 4K video quality and boasts Galaxy Tab’s thinnest ever bezels at 6.3mm for a maximum screen-to-body ratio for an immersive experience.

You can now buy the Galaxy Tab S8 series across online stores and retailers in the UAE. Purchasing directly from Samsung’s website or official Samsung stores before April 30 will get you freebies like the new Book Cover keyboard and one year subscription to Microsoft 365.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in a Graphite color, and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ come in three shades — Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold. There’s also a 512 GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 that’s exclusively available for purchase through Samsung.com for AED 6,199.

Pricing and availability

Pricing details for the Galaxy S8 family are as follows: