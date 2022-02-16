Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 11 series in the UAE

Xiaomi launched this year's smartphones of the Redmi Note line here in the UAE yesterday. The series includes Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

As is known for this series, the Redmi Note 11 series too is said to promise powerful performance with great specifications but at affordable prices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Camera Experience

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S feature a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensors with a large 1/1.52" sensor size. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera has a 118-degree viewing angle. There's also a 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera on the devices. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S feature a 16MP front camera while the Note 11 comes with a 13MP front sensor.

AMOLED Display

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G come with a 120HZ 6.67" display and the Note 11 and 11S come with a 90Hz 6.43" display, both displays are FHD+ and AMOLED DotDisplays.

The displays feature DCI-P3 wide color gamut, promise vibrant colours and details and can reach peak brightness of 1200 nits.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Power and Performance

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by the 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G processor . The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process.

Additionally, all four Redmi Note 11 series devices come with a 5,000mAh battery, 67W turbo charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro, and 33W charging on the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available to purchase from Xiaomi’s official sales channels by March 2022.

Redmi Note 11S comes in three variants:

6GB+64GB: AED 899

6GB+128GB: AED 999

8GB+128GB: AED 1099

Redmi Note 11 comes in three variants:

4GB+64GB: AED 699

4GB+128GB: AED 799

6GB+128GB: AED 899