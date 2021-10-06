Xiaomi brings its latest 11T and 11T Pro phones to the UAE

Xiaomi has announced that it is brining its latest range of phones to the Middle East. The Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro were revealed in the UAE yesterday.

Other than the 11T and the 11T Pro, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 and a new version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G called Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

The Xiaomi 11T and the 11T Pro phones are similar to each other with the three most notable differences being: the processor, the charging speed and the price.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available October 12, 2021

Xiaomi 11T price starts at AED 1,699

Xiaomi 11T Pro price starts at AED 2,399

The Xiaomi 11T will be available with a brushed finish in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. It will comes in two configurations: 8GB+128GB for AED 1,699 and 8GB+256GB for 1,899.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will also be available with a brushed finish in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. It will also be available two configurations: 8GB+256GB for AED 2,399 and 12GB+256GB for 2,599.

The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available online through Amazon and other vendors as well as through retail stores. The phones are expected to be available on October 12, 2021 in the UAE.

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specs, cameras and display

The standard Xiaomi 11T has the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor while the Xiaomi 11T Pro uses the much higher end Snapdragon 888. Both phones have 8GB of RAM variants while storage options are 128GB or 256GB. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is also available with 12GB RAM.

Both the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080) and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 11, the 11T has a flat screen instead of a curved one. The screens on both models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Both phones have a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telemacro. The front camera of both models is 16MP.

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro: Charging speed and battery

The highlighting feature of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the charging speed at a whopping 120W which can fully charge the phone in 17 minutes. The regular Xiaomi 11T has 67W charging, which is also much faster than competing phones.

Both phones have a 5000mAh battery which is also a fairly high capacity.

The Xiaomi 11T and the 11T Pro will come with the Android 11 and MIUI. Xiaomi has announced that mobiles will receive 'three generations' of Android updates, and four years of security patches.