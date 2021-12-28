Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 SoC launched in China

Xiaomi’s long-awaited flagship phones Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro went official in China late on Tuesday night. So much was already known about the two devices and a cheaper third variant that there was hardly anything new at the event itself. We expect the devices in other geographies sometime during the first quarter of 2022.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are powered by the 4nm-based Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 SoC, putting them alongside other devices that carry the flagship chipset. Some of them include the Galaxy S22, Oppo Find X4, and OnePlus 10 Pro.

The two phones also get Harman Kardon tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The company also came up with cheaper edition called the Xiaomi 12X that appears to be similar to the flagship but with a lower end Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Price and availability details

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The price of the Xiaomi 12 is CNY 3,699 (~Rs. 43,357) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The one with 8GB RAM and 256GB cost CNY 3,999 (~Rs. 46,874) and the top-model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost CNY 4,399 (~Rs. 51,562).

The price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is CNY 4,699 (~Rs. 55,000). The one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 4,999 (~Rs. 58,500), and the top-most model with a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 5,399 (~Rs. 63,200).

The price of the cheaper Xiaomi 12 model, dubbed Xiaomi 12X with Snapdragon 870 SoC starts from CNY 3,199 (~Rs. 37,400) for the base model 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 3,499 (~Rs. 41,000), and the higher-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 3,799 (~Rs. 44,500).

Xiaomi 12 - chipset, camera and battery

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The resolution is 2400x1080 pixels with 1100 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11.

At the time of the launch, Xiaomi compared the dimensions of the Xiaomi 12 to the iPhone 13, highlighting its phone is more compact and portable than the latter even though the difference in their dimensions is in millimeters. The Xiaomi 12 is less wide and weighs just 180gms.

It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 SoC and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM accompanies it. Also, the onboard storage is up to 256GB UFS 3.1. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 12. It packs a 4500mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It also has a 10W reverse charging system to power other devices.

In terms of the camera department, Xiaomi 12 includes a 50MP wide-angle primary sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a separate macro sensor on the back. A 32MP selfie camera is housed inside a punch-hole cut out on the display.

Xiaomi 12 Pro - Chipset, camera and battery

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 6.73-inch AMOLED display and it looks identical to the vanilla Xiaomi 12. The screen resolution is 2K with 1500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The battery capacity is slightly higher in the Pro version with 4,600mAh and so is the wired fast-charging solution. The Xiaomi 12 Pro supports 120W wired fast-charging, but the 50W wireless fast-charging remains the same. Similar to the Xiaomi 12, the Pro model also supports 10W reverse charging.

Surprisingly, the Xiaomi 12 Pro gets three 50MP sensors on the back, just like the Mi 11 Ultra, though there is this newer IMX707 sensor here which is slightly bigger than those on the Mi 11 Ultra. Other than the wide-angle, the other two 50MP sensors are telephoto and ultra-wide snappers.

Xiaomi 12X - specifications and more

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Together with these two phones, Xiaomi also took the wraps off Xiaomi 12X, which is similar to the Xiaomi 12 in terms of specifications, but, packs Snapdragon 870 SoC.

It also features a 6.28-inch display, the same set of rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery capacity with the same 67W wired fast-charging. As a result, it is also cheaper than the Xiaomi 12.

The Xiaomi X series phones generally don’t launch in many countries outside China.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram