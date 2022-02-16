Xbox's Game Pass, Gold prices reduced for UAE and Saudi Arabia

Prices for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been reduced, Xbox Gulf announced today.

According to a statement made to PC Mag Middle East, the prices have been adjusted “based on local market conditions in each country”.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s Netflix-like service which offers hundreds of games to download and play for a monthly fee. It includes both first-party exclusives, like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, as well as third-party games like Marvel’s Avengers, Rainbow Six Extraction and more. Xbox Live Gold, on the other hand, allows players access to online multiplayer on Xbox consoles as well as provides some free games every month to keep as long as the subscription is valid.

The adjusted prices are as follows:

UAE - Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices

24 Months - USD 239.99 (from 359.99)

1 Month - USD 9.99 (from USD 14.99)

3 Months - USD 29.99 (from USD 44.99)

6 Months - USD 59.99 (from USD 89.99)

12 Months - USD 119.99 (from 179.99)

UAE - Xbox Game Pass for Console prices

6 Months - USD 41.99 (from USD 59.94)

1 Month - USD 6.99 (from USD 9.99)

3 Months - USD 20.99 (from USD 27.99)

UAE - Xbox Game Pass for PC prices

12 Months - USD 83.99 (from 119.99)

1 Month - USD 6.99 (from USD 9.99)

3 Months - USD 20.99 (from USD 29.99)

6 Months - USD 41.99 (from USD 59.99)

UAE - Xbox Live Gold prices

12 Months - USD 39.99 (from USD 59)

1 Month - USD 6.99 (from USD 9.99)

3 Months - USD 16.99 (from USD 24.99)

6 Months - USD 26.99 (from USD 39.99)

Saudi Arabia - Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices

24 Months - USD 959.99 (from 1,325.99)

1 Month - SAR 39.99 (from SAR 54.99)

3 Months - SAR 119.99 (from SAR 159.99)

6 Months - SAR 239.99 (from SAR 324.99)

12 Months - SAR 479.99 (from 649.99)

Saudi Arabia - Xbox Game Pass for Console prices

6 Months - SAR 179.99 (from SAR 234.99)

1 Month - SAR 29.99 (from SAR 39.99)

3 Months - SAR 89.99 (from SAR 117.99)

Saudi Arabia - Xbox Game Pass for PC prices

12 Months - SAR 359.99 (from 467.99)

1 Month - SAR 29.99 (from SAR 38.99)

3 Months - SAR 89.99 (from SAR 116.99)

6 Months - SAR 179.99 (from SAR 233.99)

Saudi Arabia - Xbox Live Gold prices