Xbox Games with Gold January 2022: Aground, Space Invaders and more

Looking for the latest free Xbox Games with Gold titles? Then you’ve come to the right place. We’re now heading for the new year, January 2022, which means there’s a whole new list of free games to try out if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to claim four games this month, starting on January 1 with NeuroVoider on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and for Xbox 360 owners (and through Xbox One backward compatibility) Radiant Silvergun will be available to download for free.

Later in January, subscribers will be able to claim Aground on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One and Space Invaders Infinity Gene for Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

December 2021 let players download and play titles like Tropico 5 and Xbox Live Arcade classic Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. As always, we'll update this Xbox Games with Gold hub each month as new titles are made available.

Here is a closer look at the games coming this January and an overview of Games with Gold that have come before:

Xbox Games with Gold (January 2022)

NeuroVoider (Available January 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Xbox Game with Gold continues its affinity for twin-stick shooters with NeuroVoider. This high-quality, cyberpunk themed shooter is great for couch co-op play with your friends, and boasts a catchy soundtrack to boot.

Aground (Available January 16 - February 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

This charming, crafting-centric puzzler tasks you with building everything from scratch. Literally. Unlock technology both mundane and bizarre and aim to reach the stars and planets beyond.

Radiant Silvergun (Available January 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

We've been loving revisiting Treasure's legendary back catalog on Nintendo Switch Online, and now one of the developer's best games has come to Xbox Games with Gold. Radiant Silvergun, the spiritual predecessor to Ikaruga, has you switching between three different firing modes to avoid certain shots and adapt to any given situation.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene (Available January 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Infinity Gene turns the Space Invaders formula on its head by presenting the classic arcade game under brand new sets of criteria. Not only that, but the often intense, entrancing visuals give a gameplay experience similar to that of the excellent Tetris Effect.

Xbox Games with Gold (December 2021)

The Escapists 2 (Available December 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Put together a team of inmates and do your best to survive and eventually escape from a variety of maximum security prisons in The Escapist 2. This lighthearted puzzle adventure game can be surprisingly tense and satisfying as you aim to outsmart the cops and see the light of day once again.

Tropico 5 (Available December 16 - January 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Love city builders? How about island builders? Tropico 5 puts you in the shoes of El Presidente, in charge of a banana republic where you employ nation building, military strategies, propaganda and no shortage of political corruption to get your way on the world stage.

Orcs Must Die (Available December 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

The title says it all. As a War Mage armed with a trusty crossbow and no shortage of traps, you must repel orc hordes across a variety of maps. It's a surprisingly addictive game, even if it was eventually surpassed by its much better and more involving sequels.

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (Available December 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Another classic XBLA title makes its way to Games with Gold in December. And much like Orcs Must Die, the title outright tells you what to expect. You're a tiny ship exploring a gigantic, hostile planet loaded with cool bosses and puzzles to solve. If you're looking for a free, exploration-based fix this month, then know that this was one of the better XBLA games of its day.

Xbox Games with Gold (November 2021)

Moving Out (Available November 1 - 30 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Grab a buddy or three and get ready for some furniture shifting chaos! Best described as an upholstery-based alternative to Overcooked!, Moving Out is best played with friends to enjoy the chaotic physics-based puzzling action.

Kingdom Two Crowns (Available November 16 - December 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Explore lands under your rule and build out your kingdom in this side-scrolling adventure. Featuring gorgeous pixel art and several free updates since launch, Kingdom Two Crowns is filled to the brim with exciting action and strategy content.

Rocket Knight (Available November 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

This spiritual successor to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive title Rocket Knight Adventures aims to bring back the retro platforming goodness of the original game. If you're in the mood for some hardcore platforming action, the Wayforward-developed Rocket Knight is an ideal choice.

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (Available November 16 - 30 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Arguably one of the best Lego games ever made, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes expanded the brick-based Gotham to the entirety of the DC universe. Alongside stalwarts like Batman and Robin, expect to play as other fan favorites like Wonder Woman, Superman and a whole lot more.

Xbox Games with Gold (October 2021)

Aaero (Available October 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Aaero is a fantastic little rhythm game that plays out on rails, much in the same vein as classic titles like Rez. The playlist is chock full of EDM, dubstep and drum & bass music, so it's certainly an acquired taste. However, those who fall for Aaero's electronic trappings will find a lot to love here.

Hover (Available September 16 - October 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

This Jet Set Radio-inspired 3D adventure lets you traverse a huge city, pulling off tricks and completing authority-destroying objectives. And much like the Dreamcast classic, a bulk of the soundtrack is composed by Hideki Naganuma.

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair (Available October 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

If you're a Castlevania fan, you won't want to miss this obscure entry that focuses on 6-player cooperative play. Players work together to complete sprawling maps based on iconic levels from the series' history. Several fan-favorite characters are also playable, including Alucard, Soma Cruz and Shanoa.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X (Available October 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Code Veronica is certainly one of the more divisive games in the Resident Evil series, but it's well worth checking out at least once for its utterly bonkers story that features one of the craziest villains in the franchise's history.

Xbox Games with Gold (September 2021)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (Available September 1 - 30 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Choose your favorite class and character in this action RPG set in the Warhammer universe, and go to battle for the Empire of Man with up to four of your best friends in fun co-op play.

Mulaka (Available September 16 - October 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Fight corrupted creatures and solve tricky puzzles in this action-adventure game inspired by indigenous cultures. This visually impressive title shouldn't be missed if you're looking for a compelling narrative with varied gameplay.

Zone of the Enders HD Collection (Available September 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

While it didn't set the world on fire the way Metal Gear Solid did, the Hideo Kojima-directed Zone of the Enders maintains a cult following with its compelling story and fun mecha-based gameplay.

This collection features both games in the series, and while on the shorter side, they're absolutely worth checking out if you want to experience two of the PS2's most strangely brilliant titles.

Samurai Shodown 2 (Available September 16 - 30 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

The SNK goodness isn't stopping on Games with Gold, as Samurai Shodown 2 is slashing its way onto the service in September. Break your opponent's weapon to leave them defenceless, then cut them down with high-damage rage attacks.

Xbox Games with Gold (August 2021)

Darksiders 3 (Available August 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Continue the Darksiders storyline as Fury, one of the four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, as she carves her way through this hack n' slash adventure that takes inspirational cues from Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda.

Yooka-Laylee (Available August 16 - September 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

From the esteemed creators of Banjo-Kazooie, Conker's Bad Fur Day and more comes Yooka-Laylee. This action-platformer comes from Playtonic, a studio largely made up of ex-Rare employees who have injected their winning platforming formula for contemporary audiences.

While it's certainly a little rough around the edges, Yooka-Laylee does a decent job of invoking platformers of old, full of quirky characters and some cleverly obscured adult humor thrown in for good measure.

Lost Planet 3 (Available August 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

The final entry in the Lost Planet series didn't quite hit the highs of the first game or its action-packed multiplayer-focused sequel, but Lost Planet 3 is still well worth playing if you want to experience one of the better examples from the third-person shooter boom of the Xbox 360 generation.

This prequel entry greatly expands on the Lost Planet universe, and presents a surprisingly good narrative for its genre. Definitely worth playing if you're a fan of the first two games looking for some closure to the tragically abandoned series.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Available August 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

SNK is at it again this month by featuring legendary fighting game Garou: Mark of the Wolves on this month's Games with Gold roundup. The final entry in the Fatal Fury series doesn't disappoint with awesome characters and unique battle mechanics that remain fresh to this day.

Xbox Games with Gold (July 2021)

Planet Alpha (Available July 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

If you're a fan of sci-fi survival games like No Man's Sky, then Planet Alpha might well be worth a look for you. Deserted on a strange planet, you'll need to scavenge resources and fight off alien creatures if you've any hope of surviving.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Available July 16 - August 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

The long-running Rock of Ages series is a blast, especially if you have friends to play it with online. You're tasked with rolling a giant rock through a variety of obstacle courses. Sounds simple enough, but your rock will break if it takes too much damage from the hazards in your way.

Rock of Ages 3 revisits the comical, Monty Python-esque aesthetic of the series, and this time adds a level creator where you can build and share your most devious course ideas.

Conker Live & Reloaded (Available July 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Developer Rare didn't lose its edge with this classic Xbox title. Conker Live & Reloaded maintained the edgy humor of the N64 original, and slapped on some might impressive fur tech for its time.

The cartoony visuals still make Conker Live & Reloaded a decent looking game despite its age, and it's well worth checking out if you're keen to see what kinds of games the Sea of Thieves developer was making back in the day.

Midway Arcade Origins (Available July 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Thanks to Midway Arcade Origins, you're technically getting over 30 free games from Games with Gold this month. There was a time when Midway ruled the arcades with classics like Marble Madness, Smash TV and Total Carnage. Those three and many more are bundled into this arcade package.

While not every game in the Midway Arcade Origins collection is a winner, and the omission of any Mortal Kombat title is a letdown, it's certainly a great little time capsule containing some incredibly fun retro arcade games.

Xbox Games with Gold (June 2021)

The King's Bird (Available June 1 - 30 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Games with Gold adds something welcome and refreshing this month with The King's Bird, an award winning platformer with impressive physics elements incorporated into the gameplay.

With an intriguing story and superbly realized art style, The King's Bird is an easy recommendation to platformer enthusiasts looking for their next fix.

Shadows: Awakening (Available June 16 - July 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Tired of Diablo 3 and looking for something a little different? Shadows: Awakening might be to your liking, then, especially if you're into isometric hack, slash and loot-em-ups.

Graphically impressive and packing tens of hours of gameplay, you can do a lot worse than checking out Shadows: Awakening, especially at the low, low price of free.

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (Available June 1 - June 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Don't underestimate this fantastic fighting game from SNK, featuring characters from a variety of iconic series like King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown and Metal Slug.

Featuring SNK's best-in-class pixel art style, the various special moves and flashy combos and effects are a real treat for the eyes. This one is an easy recommendation if you're after an easy to pick up fighter with a ton of fun characters to try out.

Injustice: Gods Among Us (Available June 16 - June 30 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

The fighting game madness doesn't end there, though. Netherrealm Studios' first entry in its DC-centric Injustice series also hits Games with Gold in June. Choose from a giant roster of DC heroes and villains, all with exhaustive move lists.

Netherrealm's penchant for storytelling also shines through in Injustice, making this a very single player friendly fighting game with a ton of content to discover.

Xbox Games with Gold (May 2021)

Armello (Available May 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Armello is a deep strategy game that combines a fantastical turn-based board game setting with tactical card play and deck building.

If you've been loving Xbox Game Pass's strategy game offerings, from Age of Empires to XCOM 2, then Armello's take on turn-based tactics could be right up your alley.

Dungeons 3 (Available May 16 - June 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

More strategy is coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One this month in the form of Dungeons 3: a real-time strategy game about taking over the world with an army of demonic minions.

Throw zombies, demons, goblins and more into your evil empire and put those no-good heroes in their place for a change as Dungeons 3 comes to Xbox Games with Gold later in the month.

Lego Batman (Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

This classic Xbox 360 title lets you take control of the Bat and plenty more DC heroes and villains. A platforming collect-a-thon with tons to see and do, Lego Batman is a perfect choice for kids and co-op family play.

Tropico 4 (Available May 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Ever wanted to know what it'd be like to run your own banana republic? Well, that opportunity is now yours when Tropico 4 hits Games with Gold later in the month.

As El Presidente, you run the show, and your political choices will affect how your island is run, as well as the enemies and allies you make along the way.

Xbox Games with Gold (April 2021)

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (Available April 1 - 30 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

This action RPG set in a world of Norse mythology lets you team up with a friend for 2 player co-op, controlling fearsome viking warriors and combating evil forces on the shores of Midgard.

If you loved Assassin's Creed Valhalla and you're looking for another hefty helping of Nordic nonsense, then Vikings: Wolves of Midgard might well be what you're after.

Truck Racing Championship (Available April 16 - May 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Truck Racing Championship might not appeal to everyone, but it might still be one for your dad to check out, if they're into racing simulators with a specific twist.

For the target audience, Truck Racing Championship could be a worthwhile time sink, featuring 45 trucks as well as 5 single player and multiplayer modes.

Dark Void (Available April 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

This Xbox 360 shooter came from the era of Capcom experimenting with more Western game design sensibilities. It's a short game that ends rather abruptly, but it had some unique ideas that are well worth checking out.

Dark Void lets players switch pretty seamlessly between both ground and air combat via your character's trusty jetpack and, now that we think about it, precious few games feature jetpacks as a gameplay mechanic. Just something for all you aspiring game devs to keep in mind.

Hard Corps: Uprising (Available April 16 - 30 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

This feature-rich run and gun shooter from Arc System Works is simply one of the best games from the Xbox Live Arcade era. A spin-off of Konami's Contra series, Hard Corps: Uprising packs in 8 brutally difficult levels, tons of powerups and a blistering metal soundtrack that elevates the experience.

Rising Mode allows you to consistently improve your character through upgrades, and is the easier alternative to Arcade Mode which presents a more classic, lives-based experience. Either way, play solo or team up with a buddy for one of the Xbox 360's most high octane shooters.

Xbox Games with Gold (March 2021)

Warface: Breakout (Available March 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

If you’re looking for a new multiplayer first-person shooter to sink into, then Warface: Breakout might be well worth a look.

Warface prides itself on satisfying gunplay and crucial team communication. If you’ve got a close-knit squad of friends with a knack for cooperation, Warface could end up being your next gaming fix.

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse (Available March 16 - April 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Lovers of arcade-style twin-stick shooting action might want to check out Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, or VALA for short. This tongue-in-cheek shooter for 1-4 players also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning you can continue your game from Xbox to PC and vice versa.

VALA sees players piloting mechs and slaying hordes of enemy llamas. With a concept like that, how can the game not be worth at least a quick session or two?

Metal Slug 3 (Available March 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Often considered the best game in the long-running series, Metal Slug 3 treats players to even more tough-as-nails, run ‘n’ gun arcade action, complete with co-op support for two players.

Metal Slug 3 sees you fighting against enemy soldiers, zombies, yetis, robots, aliens and more. It’s a wild game to say the least, but its insanely tight gameplay and iconic sprite-based graphics have definitely stood the test of time.

Port Royale 3 (Available March 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

If Sea of Thieves has you in the mood for more swashbuckling adventures, then Port Royale 3 might just scratch that pirating itch.

Players are tasked with heading a fleet of ships, with which you can become a lucrative trader or a dastardly sea dog living a life of plunder. To be honest, the latter sounds far more appealing to us.

Xbox Games with Gold (February 2021)

Resident Evil (Available February 1 - 28 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Survival horror fans who have not yet experienced the original Resident Evil will find the definitive version of the game right here in this critically acclaimed remake.

Often considered one of the greatest gaming remakes of all time, Resident Evil recreates the Spencer Mansion incident in stunning detail with updated backgrounds, character models, story details and more areas than before.

Gears 5 (Available February 1 - 28 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Gears 5 is the latest and arguably greatest entry in the long-running series to date, continuing the story of Kait Diaz and her comrades.

The game’s campaign is fully playable in 3-player co-op, with one of those players controlling a handy robotic assistant. All the stalwarts of the Gears series also make a return, including the excellent multiplayer and classic Horde Mode.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Available February 16 - March 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

This visually striking Metroidvania-style game is perfect for players who love exploring vast, intricately designed worlds full of dangerous enemies and platforming challenges.

Incredible pixel art and a wonderful score allow Dandara to stand out from the crowd, and it’s definitely worth a look for fans of similar games in the genre like Hollow Knight and the Shantae series.

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb (Available February 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Join Indy on this globe-trotting Xbox adventure that gets bonus points for being a licensed game that isn’t terrible.

Emperor’s Tomb has since become something of an interesting time capsule, looking like a catalyst between the original Tomb Raider games and Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series.

If you’re curious enough to download the game and try it for yourself, you might be surprised at just how good the game turned out to be.

Lost Planet 2 (Available February 16 - 28 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Suit up and team up with your friends in Lost Planet 2, a co-op centric third-person shooter that emphasizes combat against giant monsters in a war-torn world.

Players can pick one of multiple classes that each have tons of weapons, resources and cosmetic options to choose from. Lost Planet 2 is a bit like a futuristic Monster Hunter, and while not quite as polished as Capcom’s flagship series, it’s still a blast for some throwback fun with your friends.

Xbox Games with Gold (January 2021)

Little Nightmares (Available January 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Little Nightmares is a critically acclaimed horror adventure whose eerie visuals aren’t for the easily spooked.

If you’re willing to brave the creepy sights and sounds the game has to offer, though, you’re definitely in for a treat.

Dead Rising (Available January 16 - February 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Capcom’s classic survival game starring a journalist trapped in a zombie-infested shopping mall isn’t to be missed, especially if this is your first time playing.

Dead Rising’s fully explorable mall, strict time limit and its “use what you see” approach to weaponry remains a very unique experience as the story unfolds and you help other survivors left stranded among the hordes of zombies and psychopaths in your way.

The King of Fighters XIII (Available January 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

The King of Fighters XIII is one of the best entries in SNK’s massive fighting game franchise. It features a huge roster of characters rendered in SNK’s impeccable sprite-based graphical style.

KOF XIII features both local and online multiplayer making it ideal for quick, scrappy sessions with friends.

Breakdown (Available January 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

This somewhat obscure first-person action game from the original Xbox’s library isn’t much to write home about, but the game is fascinating enough to satiate the curious.

As Derrick Cole, you’ll use supernatural powers to destroy monstrous foes and eventually escape a mysterious laboratory complex, hopefully regaining your memories in the process.

Xbox Games with Gold (December 2020)

The Raven Remastered (Available December 1 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

This thrilling mystery game is perfect for those looking to sink their teeth into a suspenseful narrative that puts you in the shoes of a constable on the hunt for the titular Raven, an esteemed thief with a remarkable talent for evading capture.

It’s got everything you’d want from a crime-ridden detective tale, including great characters and acting paired with moody locations and a twisting tale that will keep you guessing.

Bleed 2 (Available December 16 - January 15 on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Bleed 2 is a shockingly fun run ‘n’ gun shooter with a strong focus on precision aiming and a breakneck gameplay pace.

The main campaign is over in the blink of an eye, but multiple characters and difficulty levels keep Bleed 2’s replay value surprisingly high.

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (Available December 1 - 15 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

This humorous, bite-sized follow-up to Saints Row 4 puts players in the role of loveable rogues Johnny Gat and Kinzie Kensington as they fight through Hell in an effort to save their boss’s soul.

Fully playable in co-op, there’s hours of fun to be had in this ridiculous open world loaded with hellish weapons, powers and events.

Stacking (Available December 16 - 31 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

An XBLA stalwart, Stacking is an inventive game that involves the player inhabiting a variety of Russian dolls, using their powers to solve a variety of puzzles.

Stacking has aged well thanks to its unique gameplay and artsy visual style that’s as vintage as it is astonishing.

Xbox Games with Gold (November 2020)

Aragami: Shadow Edition (Available November 1 - 30 on Xbox One)

Take on the role of an undead assassin with power over the shadows. Aragami is a journey full of violence and dark secrets which will put your stealth skills to the test.

Better yet, grab a friend and play through the campaign online! Aragami also supports cross-platform play, which means you don't both need to be on Xbox.

Swimsanity! (Available November 16 - December 15 on Xbox One)

We hope you're ready for some four-player co-op mayhem. You and your friends can work together or face off to become the last Mooba standing.

With over 150 challenges across 8 gaming modes, the intensity doesn’t let up in this action-packed underwater co-op shooter.

Full Spectrum Warrior (Available November 1 - 15 on Xbox 360)

This one is sure to hit you with nostalgia. Spectrum Warrior was an original Xbox game and it puts you in command of Alpha and Bravo squads, where you must ensure the survival of your group by using infantry protocols. It's all based in an urban environment beset with danger around every corner.

Lego Indiana Jones (Available November 16 to 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Don your favourite fedora and prepare to run away from snakes. This Lego adventure depicts the narrative of the classic Indiana Jones films, enhanced by the joy and wonderous creativity of Lego.

If you're familiar with Lego Star Wars, think that but with Indiana Jones.

Xbox Games with Gold (October 2020)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut (Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut is exactly what you might expect: a campy '80s throwback where you're terrorising camp counsellors as the nefarious Skullface.

This game is available all month and is the perfect title to help get yourself in a spooky mood in the run-up to All Hallow's Eve.

Maid of Sker (Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One)

Maid of Sker is more of a serious horror game coming to the service and it's spooky enough to give you flashbacks of Resident Evil 7 in its presentation and atmosphere.

Thankfully, the game is short but that doesn't mean you won't be scared out of your wits if you manage to get through it!

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One, 360)

Classic platformer Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy will be available to you Xbox 360 users or through backwards compatibility on the Xbox One.

This game is more cartoonish and light-hearted than the others, offering simplistic and pleasing gameplay.

A lot of people might've missed this game during its first release, but you absolutely don't want to miss out this time.

Costume Quest (Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One, 360)

Finally, the kid-friendly Halloween tale Costume Quest will be available from October 13 right up until Halloween.

All of these games will be available to Xbox users who have an active Games Pass subscription.

Xbox Games with Gold (July 2020)

WRC 8 (Available July 1 to July 31 on Xbox One)

As the official simulation of the World Rally Championships, WRC 8 gives you the chance to get behind the wheel and go off-road in all weather conditions on more than 100 tracks across 14 different countries.

Dunk Lords (Available July 16 to August 15 on Xbox One)

Basketball beat 'em up isn't something you hear often enough in games. Dunk Lords is a two-on-two game that lets you battle on a variety of courts, showing off the unique skills and abilities of your character. You can either dribble to the top on your own in story mode or play with four friends.

Saints Row 2 (Available July 1 to July 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

The sequel to the hugely successful Saints Row, Saints Row 2 is an open-world game that offers true freedom. Explore, customize and cause chaos in Stilwater in your quest to restore the Saints to power and get vengeance.

Juju (Available July 16 to July 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Juju is a colorful classic platforming experience that sees you journey as the shaman panda, Juju, and their lizard sidekick to save the world and Juju's father. Expect vibrant, diverse levels and some intense big boss fights.

Xbox Games with Gold (June 2020)

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (Available June 1 to June 30 on Xbox One)

Shantae is back to save sequin land in this 2D platform adventure. This time, Shantae has lost her magic abilities and she's forced to team up with her nemesis, Risky Boots, if she's going to slay the monsters, lift the curse and get her magic back.

Coffee Talk (Available June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One)

If Shantae's adventures sound a little full on for you, why not slow things down with Coffee Talk? In this smooth, slow-paced game you play a barista who serves coffee and conversations to their customers. Chat to a wide range of characters and become immersed in their stories throughout the course of the game.

Destroy All Humans! (Available June 1 to June 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Destroy All Humans is an alien invasion game with a difference—you're the invader. Utilise all your alien weaponry to crush humanity and emerge victorious over Earth.

Sine Mora (Available June 16 to June 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Since Mora is a side-scrolling shoot 'em up that makes clever use of time to stand apart in its genre. With an engrossing story mode and a challenging arcade mode it has something to appeal to everyone.

Xbox Games with Gold (May 2020)

V-Rally 4 (Available May 1 to May 31 on Xbox One)

Looking for something a little more wild and rugged than the standard oval track? Try V-Rally 4. With a choice of more than 50 customisable cars you can enjoy off-road racing in locations around the world.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Martyr (Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One)

Jump into the dark and dangerous Warhammer universe as the Inquisitor, the Imperium of Man's most powerful agent. You can go it alone or team up with up to 4 team members in the fight against the Chaos Gods.

Sensible World of Soccer (Available May 1 to May 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Fed up with FIFA? Maybe try this 90s classic. Sensible World of Soccer is a football sim that lets you manage a wide range of clubs from all over the world.

Overlord II (Available May 16 to May 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Sequel to the popular action RPG Overlord, Overlord II sees the Minions return for more destructive fun. If you've always fancied that you'd do quite well as an evil Overlord hell-bent on being all powerful, this is your chance to prove it.

Xbox Games with Gold (April 2020)

Project Cars 2 (Available April 1 to April 30 on Xbox One)

Go fast in more than 180 vehicles on 140 tracks in Project Cars 2. With dynamic weather, a wide variety of track surfaces (from ice to mud and plenty in between) and several game modes Project Cars 2 is a great way to get behind the wheel and have as much fun as possible.

Knights of Pen and Paper bundle (Available April 16 to May 15 on Xbox One)

Feel like a retro adventure? Then this pixel-art turn-based RPG could be just what you're looking for. It's a little meta, asking you to take on the role of in-game players who are in turn playing their characters in a pen-and-paper RPG, but offers a lot of fun.

Fable Anniversary (Available April 1 to April 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Fable Anniversary is the definitive edition of the first game in the hugely successful Fable franchise. Become a hero and forge your path, whether you choose the side of good or evil is entirely up to you but you have to be prepared to live with the consequences.

Toybox Turbos (Available April 16 to April 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360)

If Project Cars 2 is just a little too much realism for you there's always Toybox Turbos. With 35 vehicles, 18 tracks and 6 modes of play this is unlikely to be a toy you get bored of quickly.

