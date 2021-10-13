Win a Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Camera and take your vlogging to the next level

If you're an avid vlogger and you really want to shoot professional-looking vlogs, you'll want to invest in some great gear. Sure, you can shoot some decent videos with your smartphone, but if you want to keep making great content, you'll need a better camera than what's bundled with your phone.

The Sony ZV-E10 is the first vlog camera with interchangeable lenses, which allows you to choose the best lens that suits the content you’re trying to create. With over 60 lenses to choose from, there’s a perfect lens for every situation. For example, if you’re filming a vlog, you’ll want to opt for a wide-angle lens to capture not only yourself, but also your surroundings to make for an immersive viewing experience. When filming far away objects, a telephoto lens lets you smoothly zoom in and out on subjects, while keeping everything in sharp focus. This can also add a dynamic element to your video with no extra editing required.

If you enjoy creating unboxing videos and product reviews, the ZV-E10 is a perfect sidekick. When the Product Showcase Setting is activated, the camera will quickly and automatically shift focus from your face to a product held in front of the camera, without the need to place your hand behind the product to shift the focus to it. The ZV-E10 is then able to quickly focus back on your face when you’re done, all without having to stop to manually change focus settings.

We're giving away a ZV-E10 camera along with a SEL 1018 Lens and camera grip, so you'll be able to make the best vlogs or take stunning photos for your social feeds.

To win, just fill in the form below - the competition ends on October 31st and is open to valid UAE residents only.