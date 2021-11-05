Where to buy a webcam: the best deals in January 2022

It seems everybody is wondering where to buy a webcam these days. With so many people still stuck at home due to the pandemic, the demand for webcam has increased exponentially. This isn’t surprising, as it isn’t just people working from home that need one. Webcams have become people’s main tool to connect with loved ones, even those that live minutes away.

Unfortunately, the recent uptick in demand has led to stocks running low at many big retailers, so much so that even the popular Logitech webcams are hard to find. Right now, the question of where to buy a webcam is almost as hard to answer as the question of where to buy a PS5 , especially if you want something from a trusted name.

Luckily, finding one of the best Logitech webcams or something from a rivalling brand isn’t impossible, if you know exactly where to buy a webcam. That's where our handy guide comes in. We’re often checking the biggest retailers for stock, and when we find them, we add them to our list for your convenience. Keep in mind that webcam stock tends to move quite quickly nowadays, so those who act swiftly will be rewarded.

Even a modest upgrade to a webcam can make a massive difference when compared to the built-in webcams featured on most laptops. They can be a worthwhile investment, especially if you make daily calls to colleagues, friends, and loved ones. So, scroll down to see our curated list, from the more popular Logitech webcams to alternatives from other, lesser-known brands.

Where to buy a webcam in the US

We scoured the web to find the webcams that still have stock available to buy right now. Because the nature of online shopping, however, we'll likely see some of these sell out in the meantime. Some of these webcams are on backorder right now, but if you do buy one that's affected you should still be able to get it in about a week.

Logitech C270 HD | $40.45 at Amazon Logitech C270 HD | $40.45 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a budget webcam, the Logitech C270 is an excellent option. The webcam provides HD 720p video calling and the built-in microphone reduces background noise.



Logitech HD Webcam C525 | $59.99 at Adorama Logitech HD Webcam C525 | $59.99 at Adorama

If you're just after a webcam that will get the job done, this 720p lens from Logitech might be what you're looking for. It won't exactly be professional quality, but it'll be good enough to do a remote meeting. This one normally goes for the same price at Amazon, although it's currently out of stock.



Logitech B525 | $64.99 at Adorama Logitech B525 | $64.99 at Adorama

The Logitech B525 isn't the most impressive webcam on the market, sure, what with its 720p video resolution. However, its low profile appearance and built-in mic means that it will get the job done.



Lenovo 500 FHD | $69.99 at Lenovo Lenovo 500 FHD | $69.99 at Lenovo

Get the Lenovo 500 Full HD webcam in stock for $69.99. The affordable webcam allows you to automatically log in with facial recognition technology and can capture everything with a wide view 75-degree lens. This one's also available at Adorama for $79.99, if the above deal is sold out.



Logitech C920 HD Pro | $89.99 at Adorama Logitech C920 HD Pro | $89.99 at Adorama

A solid and affordable option, the Logitech C920 webcam is currently in stock at Adorama for $89.99. The webcam offers Full HD 1080p video, dual stereo mics, and features 720p video calling on most major instant messaging services.



Logitech C922 Pro Stream | $99.99 at Office Depot Logitech C922 Pro Stream | $99.99 at Office Depot

With solid video quality and a decent built-in mic, the Logitech C922 Pro Stream isn't just for pro streamers. And, at $100 it's not so expensive that it's going to make you break open the piggy bank.



Green Extreme T200 | $99.95 Green Extreme T200 | $99.95 $42.99 at Adorama

You can save $56 on the Green Extreme T200 webcam at Adorama. The HD webcam features built-in dual microphones and enlivens popular conferencing and social software like Zoom, Skype, GoToMeeting, and more.



Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD | $199.99 at Adorama Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD | $199.99 at Adorama

Claimed to be Logitech's technologically advanced webcam, the Brio offers HD video up to 4K and advanced RightLight 3 light correction for pro-quality video calls, streaming, and recording.



Where to buy a webcam in the UK

Stock is currently an issue for webcams in the UK right now with many of the big retailers such as Amazon, Curry's and Argos selling out quickly while people adjust to their new working from home situation. We've still found some cheap webcams that are still available, so don't worry if you're still looking - we can help your search.



HXSJ A860 USB2 webcam with mic | £19.19 at Newegg HXSJ A860 USB2 webcam with mic | £19.19 at Newegg

If you're in a fix and looking for something cheap that can handle both video and audio then this is currently your best bet. At under £19, it's cheap and cheerful but will still get the job done if you want to video call your relatives or dial into those remote meetings at work.



Logitech C270 HD | £43.96 at Amazon Logitech C270 HD | £43.96 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a budget webcam, the Logitech C270 is an excellent option and it's currently in stock at Amazon. The webcam provides HD 720p video calling and the built-in microphone reduces background noise.



Logitech B525 Webcam | £85 at eBay Logitech B525 Webcam | £85 at eBay

Another good webcam from the trusted peripherals brand with plenty of features - including 360-degree microphones for clear audio quality. This is currently the best price on this mid-range webcam, and stocks are holding up as well.



Logitech Pro Webcam | £145.19 at Newegg Logitech Pro Webcam | £145.19 at Newegg

Call, stream, blog, and record like a pro in crystal clear HD video and audio with the Logitech Pro webcam. It's currently in stock for £130 Newegg - expensive, but a worthwhile investment that will last you for years.



