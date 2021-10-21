What is OLED? Black levels, burn-in, and the Nintendo Switch explained

What is OLED? If you’ve spent time looking for a new TV, eyeing up the latest laptops, or reading about the new Nintendo Switch OLED , then you’ll have heard the term OLED before. But just because it’s everywhere right now, doesn’t mean it’s easy to define. So what is OLED TV tech? And, importantly, do you need to upgrade to an OLED TV ?

OLED stands for ‘Organic Light Emitting Diode’. Simply put, this refers to the panel that’s used inside an OLED TV. This panel displays all of the things that you can see on the screen, that’s the images, colors and light that make up your favorite movies, TV shows and games.

It’s this OLED panel that makes OLED TVs stand out in comparison to all of the other types of TV technologies on the market right now, which includes CRT (cathode ray tube), LED (light-emitting diode), LCD (liquid crystal display), or QLED (quantum dot).

The difference is in the organic material that OLED TVs use, which is more expensive to produce. Importantly, it also has less of a shelf life, but many argue that the benefits of OLED outweigh the expiration date.

And there are many benefits. OLED TVs bring you better image quality (think blacker blacks and brighter whites), faster response times and reduced power consumption. The super fast response times are good news if you’re on the hunt for a new gaming TV .

So if you’re looking to buy one of the best TVs (or any other screen-based gadget), you need to learn more about OLED because you’ll probably want to consider an OLED TV. In fact, only Samsung’s QLED TVs offer a rival to OLED – while Micro LED is promising but still has a way to go before it can compete.

This guide is an OLED TV explainer, helping you to figure out how OLED works, what sets an OLED TV apart from other types and, importantly, if this TV tech is right for you.

OLED explained

What is OLED? OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode, with the 'organic' part referring to the carbon film that sits inside the panel before the glass screen. OLED panels emit their own light when an electric current is passed through, whereas cells in a LCD-LED display require an external light source, like a giant backlight, for brightness. This backlight is what separated LCD screens from their LED variants. A traditional LCD screen has a backlight (called a cold-cathode fluorescent light, or CCFL) which is uniform across the entire back of the screen. This means that whether the image is black or white, it is being lit by exactly the same brightness across the panel. This reduces what we call "hotspots," or areas of super bright light, because the actual light source illuminating them is uniform.

This all started a few years back when engineers at companies like Samsung and Sony introduced an array of LEDs as a backlight, which meant that if a certain part of the screen was black then those LEDs behind that portion could be turned off to make it appear blacker.

This is a better solution than a CCFL backlight, but it still has its problems. Since it's a light behind the LCD producing the illumination rather than the LCD layer itself, the illumination is not entirely in-sync with the pixel in front of it. The result is an effect called 'blooming', whereby LED light from bright portions of the image bleeds over into areas of blackness.

This is what separates OLEDs from LCD/LED displays. In an OLED TV display, the pixels themselves are the things producing the light, and so when they need to be black they are able to turn off completely, rather than relying on a backlight to turn off on their behalf.

Is OLED worth it?

Is OLED worth the cost? If you watch an OLED and compare it to your experience with another kind of TV panel, you'll notice the result is remarkably dark blacks in an image, and when you combine this with the bright whites of an OLED panel, you're left with a fantastically vibrant image overall. LG and Panasonic, the most consistent producers of OLED televisions on the planet, like to use the term "infinite contrast" to describe how the self-lighting pixels switch off completely when reproducing black giving it an "absolute" black color instead of a "relative" black that only describes how dark one pixel can get compared to the brightest pixel on the screen. For years there was a question mark about longevity of OLED panels, while production lines have been impossible to make profitable due to high failure rates. But as companies like LG invest billions in development of OLED – with the likes of Philips and Sony joining the fray – its affordability is improving, even if it's still more expensive than competing technologies. Current production issues for LG's most recently-opened TV factory won't be helping that price drop come quicker, either. The advantages of OLED go beyond simple static image quality, though, to the responsiveness and smoothness of the display itself, meaning gamers and home cinema aficionados are going to absolutely love OLED TV. OLED panels are capable of a refresh rate of as low as 0.001ms, which for reference, is around 1,000 times faster than a standard LED-backlit LCD panel, while also being superior to the now-discontinued plasma tech, too. And, because the lighting source they use is so tiny, the depth of screen sizes has shrunk at the same rate. That means OLED TVs have awesomely deep blacks and bright, peak whites, improved color accuracy as well as smooth responsive motion - and all from a form factor that's just a few millimeters in depth and much lighter than standard TVs.

Nintendo Switch OLED

What about the Nintendo Switch OLED?

What about the Nintendo Switch OLED? OLED isn't just a TV technology. It's found in countless premium smartphones, as well as the new Nintendo Switch OLED – a 2021 twist on the beloved gaming console that packs an OLED screen rather than the LCD display used on the existing Switch and Switch Lite. Its arrival in a revamped Nintendo gaming console is no accident, though. Nintendo's decision to utilize OLED speaks to the tech's ability to deliver premium image quality, and we only expect it to enhance the experience of handheld gaming, just as it's enhanced the viewing experience of countless OLED TVs. An OLED Switch should make for even more vibrant colors and improved contrast – crucial for the increasingly lavish and detailed graphics of modern games – with the deep blacks associated with OLED panels ensuring stark images in games such as the upcoming Breath of the Wild 2.

Its OLED's self-emissive nature that helps in this regard, ensuring that 'off' pixels are actually off, creating a real black rather than a semi-convincing gray. This also means the level of contrast between bright and dark areas of the screen is massive, even 'infinite'.

It's telling that Nintendo has opted for OLED for a premium step-up model of its console, even increasing the size of the screen so that you can better appreciate the new Switch's self-emissive pixels.

Those pixels can also instantaneously switch between states, meaning that response times are very fast – ideal for responsive play, or for getting the edge in competitive gaming.

What OLED TVs are there?

OLED prices

Why are OLED TVs so expensive? OLED TVs are definitely getting cheaper, but they're still a long way from what we'd call affordable. The prices of new LG TVs start at $1,399 / £1,099 / AU$2,130 (that's the LG A1 OLED's price tag, specifically). Those made by Panasonic and Sony are usually more expensive still, but we are seeing cheaper competitors enter the market, like the Vizio OLED 4K TV, which starts at $1,299.99 for the 55-inch model. The scarcity of OLED TVs on the market has meant that those small number of players in the market are more or less free to charge exactly what they want. An increase in competition, though, is helping to change that, as is the introduction of a new 48-inch OLED size and a scaling up of production helping to drop the cost of budget OLED TVs. Occasionally a year-old model will now drop to three-figure sums, though, with the Vizio H1 OLED selling for $899 in flash sales, or the Philips 754 going for £999 in the UK – and we're definitely at something of a tipping point. The arrival of 42-inch OLEDs down the line would certainly help matters too. It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for end-of-year sales. Black Friday and Cyber Monday usually have numerous good deals on OLED TVs – and given their usually high starting price, you can often get hundreds discounted at the right time. Cheaper OLEDs, though can still see notable price cuts that bring them more within reach of mid-range buyers. You're going to see a price premium on most OLED display gadgets other than TVs, too. The new Nintendo Switch OLED costs $349.99 / £309.99 / AU$539, which is a notable uptick from the $299.99 / £279.99 / AU$449 price tag of the mainline LCD model.

OLED burn-in

Do I need to worry about burn-in with OLED? Burn in, or image retention, is when an image or sequence is played so often and continuously on a television set that it leaves a permanent mark on the panel – obviously not ideal for a home television. You don't particularly need to worry, as it largely happens only when displaying a static image or sequence on repeat, as with a display unit in a showroom or retail store. You should get several years warranty, anyhow, and we don't see many home cinema fans using their OLED TV in this way. TV makers like LG are also working to limit the risk of this, with screen saver features, a Screen Shift function that "moves the screen slightly at regular intervals to preserve image quality", and "Logo Luminance Adjustment, which can detect static logos on the screen and reduce brightness to help decrease permanent image retention" (via LG.com). But if you're planning on leaving your TV for countless hours at a time – say, to parent the children in your absence, or to play the same looping video over and over – then OLED may not be the right panel technology for you.

What's next?

What's the future for OLED? OLED is an expensive panel technology that has finally managed to gain traction – after spending so long as an outlier that we wrote an opinion piece in 2014 about how the technology might be dead. Obviously that didn't turn out to be the case. In fact, market analysts are predicting 2021 will be the year of the OLED, with shipments of OLED screens meant to increase by 80% from 2020 (via LG). We've seen plenty of stunning OLED models hit the market this year alone. Although price points are still taking an age to drop within reach of regular consumers. But just because OLED isn't affordable yet doesn't mean it's not getting better. Even at the bottom end, a $1,200 / £1,200 price tag isn't what we'd consider budget, but it's a great deal cheaper than what OLED was retailing for even just a year ago. That trend is always going to be good news for the consumer, though manufacturers may have other things in mind.

LG's rollable OLED – which unfurls out of a box, either on the floor or ceiling – has now released in South Korea, with a wider release seeming likely in 2021. New form factors like these, including even transparent panels, are forever in the works, though not all of these experimental ideas end up making it to market.

There are also prototype OLED TV designs out there that have thinner, scroll-like form factors, or can be installed at the foot of a bed.

Samsung is one of several TV makers looking to develop what's called QD-OLED: a new type of OLED panel that uses quantum dot emitters to improve brightness. The tech is very much in development, but when it arrives, it could meld the competing QLED and OLED technologies and render previous methods of production obsolete.

Many companies and researchers are also actively working to make OLED even better and brighter. OLED TVs are notorious for their dim output, but there's promising news from researchers at the University of Michigan.

A team has developed a new electrode that can 'liberate' 20% more light from respective screens at the same time as increasing energy efficiency and improving the battery life of OLED displays. Right now this only applies to portable displays – smartphones and the like – but it's a good step for TVs too.

Plasma vs OLED: how have televisions improved?

Original reporting in this article was by Jamie Carter.