What is DAZN: price, subscriptions, what's on and how to live stream

Watching the next big boxing fight or sports event can get quite expensive, especially if you’re watching on PPV with events costing anywhere from $50 upwards. That's where specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") might just trigger your interest.

And the great news is that it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

DAZN service first launched in Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland back in August 2016 but soon expanded into Canada. Building on this success, DAZN has since launched in the US, UK, Italy, Brazil and now DAZN has been made available in over 200 countries.

While fighting sports were the service’s main focus at launch, the service's expansion has coincided with winning the rights to show wide and varied sports coverage from territory-to-territory. Its live broadcasts have included Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, F1 - yet despite its rapid expansion, there's still a DAZN free trial offer in some countries and dirt cheap introductory rates in others. In Australia for instance, a DAZN subscription costs just $2.99 a month!

So if you’re tired of overpaying to watch the next big match or are considering cutting the cord on cable all together, DAZN could be worth a look for big sports enthusiasts. It's quickly becoming one of the best streaming services for watching live sports and it will likely only get better as the company expands its coverage further.

Where is DAZN available?

DAZN is now available in more than 200 countries worldwide - from Albania to Zimbabwe! The easiest way to see whether your country is included is to head to the website - you'll soon be told if DAZN is not yet available in your region.

Once you’ve created an account and signed up, you can watch DAZN on a wide variety of devices including Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Playstation, iOS, Android and from Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari via the web.

What sports does DAZN show?

Due to the fact that streaming rights differ from country to country, the live sporting events available from DAZN will depend on where you live. The service offers thousands of events a year including the Premier League, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, F1 and of course boxing and MMA.

Perhaps DAZN's first big show of intent came in May 2018 when it signed a $1bn deal with Matchroom Boxing USA to live stream 32 fights per year exclusively on the service. That made it a natural home for headline boxing events, and it later signed a huge deal with oxer Canelo Álvarez to become the exclusive broadcaster of his fights.

That deal has since ended, but it's given DAZN time to establish itself as a genuine contender to broadcast some of he biggest fights in boxing.

If you want to see a more comprehensive list of all the sports available on DAZN, then we suggest you head over to the service’s dedicated schedule page for more information of what's coming up in your region.

(Image credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

DAZN price: how much do DAZN subscriptions cost?

Subscriptions to DAZN vary wildly from country-to-country. While it can justify charging $20 per month in North America for the sheer amount of content on offer, it has currently stuck at a monthly price point of £7.99 and $2.99 per month in the UK and Australia respectively. This will presumably rise as it adds more events to its roster in those territories.

For the price, subscribers can also watch highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, live new reports and the service’s own original shows - in addition, of course, the live events it snags. With DAZN there is no contract so customers can cancel their membership at any time.

But the better value option would now be to get hold of a full year of access where available. So in the US that costs $99.99. Yes you're tied in for a 12 months, but it works out at only $8.33 a month, so far, far cheaper in the long run.

Can I watch DAZN for free?

DAZN used to offer a free trial to its customers around the world, which was handy to get a flavor of the service - as well as watching standalone events absolutely free.

But the free trial to DAZN has now been removed in every single territory but Japan. We would say that there's hope it will bring it back one day, but that's really wishful thinking - just look at Disney Plus and the way it has staunchly refused to reintroduce the Disney Plus free trial.

How do I watch DAZN from abroad?

Because of the tangled web of rights restrictions when it comes to sport, you may be prevented from watching certain events on your phone or laptop when you're abroad - even if you have a fully paid up subscription.

If you're keen to watch something on DAZN but are struggling to get access where you are due to such geo-restrictions, you could always try using a VPN to and change your IP address to one in a country where the service is available.

Now DAZN is one of the strongest streaming services out there in terms of preventing VPNs from doing this, but we have seen success using the #1 VPN in certain regions, like watching DAZN coverage from the US and Germany. Once downloaded your VPN, just log in and change your IP address to one of those countries and you should be good to go.