Best smartwatch in the UAE for 2021: the top wearables you can buy today

If you want the best smartwatch, you're looking for a real jack of all trades. You need a watch that'll monitor your health, track your efforts when exercising, last for a long time between charges, have useful tools like flashlights and timers and, perhaps most importantly, come at a reasonably low price.

Here at TechRadar Middle East, we've tested all the best smartwatches on the market, including offerings from all the biggest companies as well as up-and-comers and smaller names, allowing us to rank them definitively so you know which to consider.

We've tried everything, from top-tier Apple Watches and Fitbits to Tizen-sporting Samsung watches. New this month is the phenomenal Huawei Watch 3 Pro based on HarmonyOS.

If you're buying the best smartwatch for you, it's worth looking into getting the best phone for you too, as there's sometimes added functionality depending on the handset you've got, though some smartwatches don't even need a phone to connect to.

You should note that certain smartwatches are limited in comparison to certain phones. For example, you won't be able to use an Apple Watch with one of the best Android phones.

When we review each of the best smartwatches, we consider design, feature set, battery life, performance speed, fitness smarts, price and more, so whatever factor is important to purchase, you can be sure we've considered it.

Just in case you need a completely fitness-focused wearable, you might want to see our Best Fitness tracker list.

Best smartwatches you can buy right now

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch SE The best smartwatch... but you'll need an iPhone Specifications OS: watchOS 7 Compatibility: iOS Display: 1.78" OLED Processor: Apple S5 Band sizes: Varies based on watch size Onboard storage: 32GB Battery: 18 hours Charging method: Wireless IP rating: Water-resistant to 50m Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE Reasons to buy + Premium design + Great price for Apple Watch Reasons to avoid - Lacks always on display - Battery could be better

The Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch money can buy right now, but it's only the right choice for you if you own an iPhone. Scroll down for our second choice in this list if you've got an Android phone.

If you do have an iPhone, you may wonder why the Apple Watch 6 doesn't take our title of the very best smartwatch? That's because the Apple Watch SE does almost everything that smartwatch can, but for a much lower price.

The Apple Watch SE comes with some top-end specs, a high-end design and a great range of features that you can't get on every other smartwatch right now.

The battery life isn't the best on the market, and there isn't an always-on display, but if you're after a great value for money choice for your next wrist companion you should opt for the Apple Watch SE.

Read the full Apple Watch SE review

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei Watch 3 GT An beautiful watch with an excellent battery life Specifications OS: HarmonyOS 2 Compatibility: HarmonyOS, Android, iOS Display: 1.43" AMOLED Onboard storage: 32GB Battery duration: Up to 14 days Charging method: Wireless IP rating: 5 ATM water-resistant Connectivity: GPS, NFC, Bluetooth Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Interesting new software Reasons to avoid - Limited app compatibility - No LTE connectivity

The new Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm offers a gorgeous design with a 3D curved glass and a high-gloss finish. The Moon Phase II collection provides insights into sunrise and sunset timings and tidal changes in real time- all in a beautiful UI. The Huawei Watch GT3 also offers an outstanding battery life of 2 weeks under typical use and it does so while monitoring your heart rate SpO2. It comes with a personal AI based running coach and over a hundred workout modes. It can also track your sleep and form habits with daily reminders. Using the Huawei App Gallery, you can extend the functionality using additional apps.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The best Samsung smartwatch Specifications OS: Wear OS Compatibility: Android Display: 1.2" 396 x 396 / 1.4" 450 x 450 Super AMOLED Processor: Dual-core 1.18GHz Onboard storage: 16GB Battery duration: 3 days on 44mm / less on 40mm Charging method: Wireless IP rating: IP68 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE (for extra) Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Interesting new software Reasons to avoid - Limited app compatibility - Lacks rotating bezel

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a wearable that had a lot of hype around it. This sees Samsung return to Wear OS, having used Tizen for recent models. But this isn’t Wear OS as you might know it – it’s a new take on the operating system, designed alongside Samsung, and with a very Tizen-like skin on the top.

That means you get the best of both worlds, with the functionality and apps of Wear OS, coupled with the look and feel of Tizen.

Add to that great performance, what we found to be a comfortable fit, a lightweight build, and interesting new body composition measurement tools, and this makes for a top smartwatch, especially for those interested in tracking their health and fitness.

But with some of its features requiring a Samsung phone, and no support for iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 isn’t something we can recommend to everyone. It also arguably isn’t worth upgrading to if you already own a recent Galaxy Watch.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

Huawei Watch 3 Pro A titanium body with eSIM support, all the smarts and a slick new interface Specifications OS: HarmonyOS 2 Compatibility: HarmonyOS, Android, iOS Display: 1.43" AMOLED Processor: HiSilicon Hi6262 Band sizes: 22mm Onboard storage: 16 GB Battery: 5 days Charging Method: Wireless IP rating: 50m water resistant, 5 ATM Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE Reasons to buy + Premium design + Excellent extended battery mode + Temperature sensor is novel Reasons to avoid - Limited app availability - Notifications aren't interactive - Limited iOS functionality

Huawei’s gotten very good at making wearables that look like watches. The Huawei Watch 3 Pro has a titanium body that is certainly eye-catching- spanning all sides of the watch body, including the lugs. It includes a familiar rotating crown, giving you all the scroll-wheel familiarity of an Apple Watch, but none of the WatchOS rectangular vibes.

The 1.43-inch AMOLED display panel screams quality while the 1,000 nits brightness makes for easy outdoor viewability. Huawei is relying on HarmonyOS 2.0 this time around that not only brings third-party app support, but with a battery saver option, helps the Watch 3 Pro last for up to 21 days. The new OS also brings a particular new flair to the Watch 3 Pro, resulting in a clean interface, smooth animations, and an overall pleasant experience to navigate.

A new addition is the eSIM feature, which breaks the Watch 3 Pro away from your smartphone to operate as an independent device. It also comes a whole host of smarts, including temperature tracking, SpO2, stress and sleep monitoring, and much more.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro isn’t meant to be just a standard showpiece – it’s meant to integrate tightly into your life (and phone) to help you out on the daily.

Read the full Huawei Watch 3 Pro review

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch 6 The top tier Apple Watch for those willing to spend Specifications OS: watchOS 7 Compatibility: iOS Display: 1.78" OLED Processor: Apple S6 Band sizes: Varies based on watch size Onboard storage: 32GB Battery: 18 hours Charging method: Wireless IP rating: Water-resistant to 50m Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE Reasons to buy + Great color additions + Always-on display Reasons to avoid - Lacks a headline upgrade - Battery life needs to be longer

The Apple Watch 6 hasn't taken the top spot in our best smartwatch list, but this is absolute best device you can get if you own an iPhone. Why isn't it ranked above the Apple Watch SE? Because it's a lot more expensive than that option.

The Apple Watch 6 works seamlessly with Apple's phones, and it's well worth considering if you plan to stick with the iPhone range for at least a few years.

It isn't a huge upgrade over the Apple Watch 5 though. There are new features like blood oxygen monitoring and an upgraded chipset, but largely it's a similar device with the exact same screen and design.

All of that said, if you're after an Apple Watch this is the best from the company ever and it may be made specifically for you to strap around your wrist and pair with your iPhone.

Read the full Apple Watch 6 review

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit's best smartwatch is a great choice for fitness Specifications OS: Fitbit OS Compatibility: Android, iOS Display: 1.58" AMOLED Onboard storage: N/A Battery duration: Up to 6 days Charging method: Magnetic connecting pin IP rating: Water resistant Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC Reasons to buy + Built-in GPS + Lightweight and comfortable Reasons to avoid - Poor side button - No offline Spotify

Don't want something from either Samsung or Apple? The Fitbit Versa 3 may be best for your wrist, and this latest smartwatch from the company is one of the best wrist companions for those who want to focus on fitness features.

There's built-in GPS, the design is comfortable to wear and the display is easy to view with a crisp image. Like previous Fitbit smartwatches, this is mostly focused on fitness and won't be for everyone.

But for general wearable fans, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a good option, and it's more affordable than some of the other options on this list too.

Read our full Fitbit Versa 3 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 The best smartwatch for those on Android, and it works with iPhone too Specifications OS: Tizen OS Compatibility: Android, iOS Display: 1.2" or 1.4" 360 x 360 Super AMOLED Processor: Dual-core 1.15GHz Band sizes: 22mm or 20mm Onboard storage: 8GB Battery duration: 3 days on 45mm / less on 41mm Charging method: Wireless IP rating: IP68 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE (for extra) Reasons to buy + Great, premium design + Rotating bezel is useful Reasons to avoid - Battery could be better - High price

The best smartwatch money can buy right now if you own an Android phone is the Galaxy Watch 3 from Samsung. It also works with an iPhone though, and this is the company's most accomplished wrist wear yet. It's a sequel to the Galaxy Watch from 2018, and it keeps a lot of that device's design elements but refines them.

The Galaxy Watch 3 features a unique rotating bezel that makes navigating around the smartwatch a joy. We find that a lot easier than trying to use the display, which is something you have to do on a lot of the other best smartwatches in this list.

Apps available on the watch are more limited than Wear OS or watchOS - two rival smartwatch operating systems - but it still offers the core basics and Samsung has provided a watch that's good at fitness as well as sporting a great design and lots more functionality too.

Features are more limited if you're using this with an iPhone, but it's still compatible with those devices. We'd recommend considering the Apple Watch below though if that's your phone of choice. Overall, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the full package if you're looking for a smartwatch to track your fitness, look good on your wrist and a whole lot more.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Adding in a digital rotating bezel for a nominal price bump Specifications OS: Tizen OS Compatibility: Android, iOS Display: 1.2" 360 x 360 Super AMOLED Processor: Dual-core 1.15GHz Band sizes: 20mm Onboard storage: 4GB Battery duration: Around 2 days Charging method: Wireless IP rating: 50m Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy + High-end design + Rotating digital bezel Reasons to avoid - Few features for price bump - Still limited functionality with iOS

Samsung shrank the best parts of the the Galaxy Watch into this sportier smartwatch that's slimmer, lighter and, arguably, more comfortable - then released a second version months after the first that included a few coveted features, including a rotating digital bezel and LTE version.

Overall, not much has changed - which isn't a bad thing, as it's still a quality smartwatch at a decent price. Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display that is bright and beautiful yet small enough to be strapped around your wrist than a lot of the other devices in this list.

It still comes sporting all of the top-end fitness features you'd expect from Samsung's Tizen watch range, with 39 workout modes, a heart rate and ECG sensor, and health app with stress and sleep monitoring. There's even a way to monitor your blood pressure, but that won't be activated for some time.

While it's still more affordable than the leading Apple Watch, the price was bumped up from the original Watch Active, shrinking its value compared to the competition. It's certainly not a cheap smartwatch, but when compared to the price of the Galaxy Watch 3 you may prefer to opt for this version that's remarkably similar.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Versa Lite Lighter, but not lesser Specifications OS: Fitbit OS Compatibility: Android, iOS Display: 300 x 300 LCD Onboard storage: N/A Battery duration: Up to 4 days Charging method: Magnetic connecting pin IP rating: Water resistance to 50m Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy + Low price + Solid battery life Reasons to avoid - No GPS - Lacks on-screen workouts

The second best Fitbit on our list is the Fitbit Versa Lite, a more affordable version of the Fitbit Versa with a few of the features dropped.

The Versa Lite has a good range of fitness features, a battery that'll last you a good few days (and beat out lots of the other devices on this list), and a body that's quite small and light, and will fit on your wrist easily without you noticing it lots of the time.

Some of the features the Versa Lite misses over the Versa, or the Versa 2 and 3, include no Fitbit Pay, no on-board GPS and a slightly less impressive screen. If you're looking for a good smartwatch on a budget though, you might not mind some of these omissions.

Read the full Fitbit Versa Lite review

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch 3 The cheapest Apple Watch right now Specifications OS: watchOS 7 (with update) Compatibility: iOS Display: 1.65" OLED Processor: Apple S3 Band sizes: Varies based on watch size Onboard storage: 16GB Battery: 1 to 2 days Charging method: Wireless IP rating: Water-resistant to 50m Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE Reasons to buy + Cheapest Apple Watch + Clear, bright screen Reasons to avoid - Battery isn't amazing - Only for iPhone users

Wait, what is a three year old Apple Watch doing on this list we hear you cry? The Apple Watch 3 may not be the best piece of wristwear from the iPhone company, but it is the cheapest you can buy right now.

Apple continues to sell the Apple Watch 3, and the renewed price at its lowest ever has encouraged us to include the smartwatch on our list of the ten best again albeit right at the end.

The design is looking a little dated when compared to the Apple Watch 6 above - or the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5 - but it's still a gorgeous piece of wristwear with a lot of the tech you'd want.

It's also able to upgrade to the latest watchOS 7 software as well, making this a great addition to your Apple collection of gadgets. It isn't for you if you don't have an iPhone, but if you're after a cheaper smartwatch this may be perfect.

Read the full Apple Watch 3 review

How we tested

Every smartwatch on this list has been fully and extensively reviewed by the expert team at TechRadar, so we know exactly what makes them tick.

Using that knowledge we've then ranked them, while also factoring in their price, performance, value, and core specs.

What should I look for when buying a smartwatch? The first thing to check is whether your phone is compatible with it - you can't use an Apple Watch with an Android phone, and you can't use a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with an iPhone. Beyond that, consider the battery life and the features - how often will you be happy charging it, and what do you need out of your watch?

Which is the best smartwatch? The best smartwatch changes all the time, but typically you'll find an Apple or Samsung smartwatch topping the list, as these tend to be packed full of high-end features and polish.