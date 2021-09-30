Varjo launches VR/XR products in the UAE through Lenovo partnership

Professional-grade VR/XR brand Varjo announced today the start of sales and shipments of its virtual reality and mixed reality devices –the VR-3 and XR-3 – to the UAE. The headsets feature industry-leading resolution and technology needed to develop photorealistic, true-to-life VR/AR/XR experiences.

“We are pleased to scale our business in the Middle East and for the first time, make human-eye resolution virtual and mixed reality available for customers in the United Arab Emirates,” said Seppo Aaltonen, Chief Commercial Officer of Varjo. “Current global circumstances have accelerated the need for high-fidelity immersive tools. Together with our local resellers, Varjo can now support advanced virtual, augmented and mixed reality use cases in UAE by offering best-in-class, yet cost-effective solutions. These are the perfect tools to help drive UAE’s technology transformation over the 50 years.”

Varjo will make its products available through Lenovo in the UAE, allowing customers a single point of purchase for high-performance workstations and VR/XR headsets.

“Lenovo’s professional workstations and Varjo’s VR and XR headsets are specifically engineered to perform in the most sophisticated and demanding professional use cases,” said Mohammed Hilili, General Manager, GULF, Lenovo. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Varjo to bring its human-eye resolution headsets, matched with the processing and computing power found in Lenovo’s workstation portfolio products, to our customers in the United Arab Emirates.”

Varjo’s latest offerings feature human-eye resolution at over 60 ppd, a 115° field of view, integrated eye and Ultraleap (formerly Leap Motion) hand tracking, XR-3 inside-out tracking and pixel-perfect mixed reality depth awareness, all working together to produce a fully immersive environment.

Companies in the UAE can order the Varjo VR-3 and XR-3 via Varjo’s website or through Lenovo for $3,195 (around AED 11,700 ) and $5,495 (around AED 20,200), respectively.

Varjo headsets will be demonstrated at the Finland Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai on October 31, as well as at the GITEX conference on October 17-21 at Lenovo’s booth A250 in Hall 6.