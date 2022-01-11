Top tech conferences: The ultimate tech events and show guide for 2022

In 2022, the organizers of the world's largest technology events and conferences will have to decide whether to stick to the virtual model or return to an in-person format.

But either way, these are the places where wheelers and dealers in the world of technology meet to present new innovations and exchange ideas.

TechRadar Pro has joined forces with the tech PR industry to curate a list of the most important international technology events and conferences.

Running an event? For information about adding your event to this list, please contact joel.khalili@futurenet.com.

February 9-10, Virtual

Datanova is a virtual conference dedicated to helping data professionals quickly unlock the value in their data and accelerate analytics.

Why attend? With many sessions and live Q&As planned, including a keynote from Steve Wozniak, this two-day free event has something for you - whether you’re a data engineer, data consumer or data leader.

February 28 - March 3, Barcelona

The world's largest mobile technology will take place in Barcelona once again this year, despite a surge in Omicron cases.

Why attend? Expect all the hottest mobile industry news from all the biggest players in the market. When it comes to mobile technology, there's nothing else like it.

March 11-20, Austin

Held in sunny Austin, Texas, SXSW is a celebration of the best technology, art, literature, music and cinema around.

Why attend? SXSW has a little bit of something for everyone, not just technologists. It also attracts some of the most high-profile keynote speakers around.

March 23-25, London

Last year, due to a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the UK, particularly in the capital, organizers took the decision to call off Bett2021. But this year, Bett returns to the ExCeL!

Why attend? This virtual event will showcase all the latest innovation in education technology (EdTech). With many students still forced to learn remotely, technology is playing a greater role in education than ever before.

April 25-27, Monaco

Datacloud Global Congress attracts circa 2,000 executives from the data centre and cloud industries, and not just because of the location.

Why attend? Keynotes, panels and roundtables covering a wide number of brand new topics reflecting current trends and market outlook.

October 18th-20th, Virtual & Las Vegas

Technology & Services World (TSW) is an immersive virtual and in-person learning and networking experience, held by The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA).

Why attend? As new business challenges arise and the economy shifts, TSW delivers relevant technology services, sales, channel optimization and product content that will help attendees navigate the changes.

May 17-18, Montreal

Running Remote is one of few tech conferences dedicated to optimizing the world of remote work - and it's more relevant now than ever.

Why attend? With remote working set to stay, perhaps Running Remote will be the most important event you attend all year.

May 24-27, Taipei

Computex is one of the largest technology events in the APAC region, with a particular focus on computing.

Why attend? The focus of Computex 2022 will be on innovative computing, accelerating intelligence, digital resilience, connected X-Experience, innovations and startups, and sustainability. Expect big announcement from Intel, AMD, Nvidia and the other semiconductor giants.

June 5-9, San Francisco

RSA Conference is a long-running event that brings the world's leading cybersecurity professionals under one roof.

Why attend? Hear from industry leaders on how to place resilience at the forefront of your cyber strategy and prepare for security challenges of the new normal.

June 13-17, London

London Tech Week is a week-long celebration of technology innovation, housing various different technology-specific shows.

Why attend? At London Tech Week, there's something for everyone, with events on topics from AI and 5G to quantum computing, the future of work and more.

June 15-16, Dublin

Dublin Tech Summit Virtual will gather the most influential minds in tech and business from across the globe.

Why attend? Hear from 200+ speakers and connect with 8,000 fellow attendees from 60+ countries. There will be more than 80 conference sessions across four stages, covering topics such as space tech, emerging tech, growth and much more!

June 21-23, London

Infosecurity Europe is up there with the largest and most well-regarded cybersecurity conferences in the calendar.

Why attend? In an industry characterised by constant change, it's vital to keep abreast of all the latest developments. Infosecurity Europe is designed to help you do just that.

August 6-11, Las Vegas

Black Hat is a long-running and highly technical show for security professionals.

Why attend? Receive the latest information in security research, development and trends in a strictly vendor-neutral environment.

September 2-6 Berlin

IFA is Europe's biggest technology showcase, held in September every year in Berlin and attended by most of the major players in the industry.

Why attend? With many businesses avoiding the show last year due to the pandemic, it's possible IFA 2022 will yield a bumper crop of amazing and wacky tech.

October 23-26, Las Vegas

Money 20/20 brings together the world's leaders in payments, banking and fintech, so shouldn't be missed.

Why attend? From in-depth analytics sessions to keynotes from leading lights in the world of money, this show has it all.

November 1-4, Lisbon

At Web Summit, the main question is always: where next? At a time of great uncertainty, this question has never been more important.

Why attend? This large-scale event attracts thousands of attendees and tens of high-profile speakers. Last year's line-up included Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Apple's Craig Federighi and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the internet.

Earlier this year

January 5th-8th 2022, Las Vegas

The world's largest technology show makes a triumphant return to Las Vegas in 2022.

Why attend? CES is the platform from which the world's largest technology companies choose to launch their latest and greatest innovations. From the sublime to the ridiculous, it's all at CES.