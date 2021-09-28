Best power banks in the UAE: the best portable chargers to keep your gadgets going

Phones, tablets, laptops and other portable gadgets almost all have the same issue - battery life, so you could probably do with one of the best power banks to help your devices out.

There are a lot of considerations before buying one though, including how much capacity you need, how much you're prepared to spend, and how slim and portable you'd like it to be.

If you're just planning to use it to charge your phone then you might not need one with a super high capacity, but once laptops, tablets and the likes of a Nintendo Switch enter the equation, suddenly you might need a lot more juice. Equally if you're the type who goes camping for days on end, you might want a battery pack that will keep your phone powered for the whole trip.

But that typically ups the price and size too, so it's a balancing act, and you need to find the right balance for you. Other considerations are how fast each power bank can charge up your devices, and whether it can charge multiple devices at once.

Whatever your needs though there should be a suitable option below, and we've sorted our selections into three categories. First up there are everyday battery packs, which are those of a middling capacity and size and make for a solid all-rounder.

Then below that, we've listed the best slim power banks, for ultimate portability, and finally the best large capacity power banks, for if you need to keep lots of devices juiced up or will be away from a socket for several days or more.

Best power banks for capacity

Anker PowerCore power bank A whole 20,100mAh to play with Reasons to buy + HUGE battery size + High speed charging Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Doesn't support Qualcomm Quick Charge

You've likely heard of Anker, and this is one of the company's best portable chargers. It comes with a huge 20,100mAh battery inside, meaning this will be able to charge up your phone or tablet multiple times before it needs a recharge.

It also comes with high-speed charging for your devices if they use PowerIQ or VoltageBoost. It won't be able to use Qualcomm's QuickCharge technology, but it'll still boost your device when you're on the go.

AUKEY Power Bank Charge two at a time Reasons to buy + Large battery capacity + Two USB ports Reasons to avoid - Blocky design - No quick charging

If the Anker isn't right for you, our next choice is the Aukey 20,000mAh battery pack. It features two ports so you can charge both your phone and your tablet at the same time and also has a light to show you how much battery charge is leftover.

The blocky design may not be for everyone, but this portable charger should be able to charge your phone and other gadgets a few times over with such a high capacity cell inside.

RAVPower portable charger Bright with a large capacity Reasons to buy + Bright color options + Compact design Reasons to avoid - Could be smaller

This is the cheapest option for a portable charger we have on the list, but this option from RAVPower should suit you for recharging your mobile phone while on the go.

It has a capacity of 6,700mAh, which should recharge your average smartphone at least once and maybe even twice. There are three color options here with the choices of either pink, bright blue or silver.

The LEDs on the side of the device also show you how much charge is left and there's fast-charging tech built-in too.

Best slim portable chargers

Poweradd Pilot 2GS Metal and sleek Reasons to buy + High capacity + Quick recharge Reasons to avoid - Still quite heavy

Poweradd also offers a great slim portable charger, and it's one of the cheapest options on this list yet boasts a substantial 10,000mAh cell inside.

It may be quite heavy, but this is only 1.3cm thick, making it a great device to slip into your back pocket when you're out and about. You'll want to grab a cable to go with it though as unlike the Iceworks choice above it doesn't come with one built in.

Anker PowerCore II Slim 10,000 power bank Easy to fit in your pocket Reasons to buy + Super slim design + Very portable Reasons to avoid - No cable connection

The Anker PowerCore II 10,000 power bank is perhaps the most portable option on this list and allows you to have at least two full charges for your phone in your back pocket ready to go.

At only 209g and 1.5cm thick, you'll be able to take this around with you won't feel weighed down while still having 10,000mAh of extra power for your devices. Plus it comes with Anker's own fast-charging tech that should mean you won't be plugged into it for too long, but you'll need to take around your own cable to use this.

Belkin Pocket Power 5k A slim charging solution Reasons to buy + Easy to carry around + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Small capacity

With a capacity of only 5,000mAh, the Belkin Pocket Power 5K can offer up to 1.5 charges of your phone, but what it may lack in capacity it certainly makes up in its design.

Weighing only 131g and 1.29cm thick, it's easy to slip into a pocket and carry around with you for some extra power on the go. Easily charge up your phone, smartwatches, headphones, and even small drones wherever you go. If you're short on space and not too fussed about it's smaller capacity, this is one solution that's easy to pick up.