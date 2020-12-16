Best Christmas gifts for PC gamers, from laptops to gaming headsets

If you're looking for the best Christmas gifts for PC gamers, you're in the right place. Look, we get it: trying to work out what the gamers in your life are excited about is hard on its own if you're not clued up, let alone when they're into the high end, enthusiast side of things. That's why, as huge PC gamers ourselves, we're here to give you the right recommendations, in as accessible a way as possible.

RGB, ray tracing, overclocking, refresh rates, water cooling: you may have heard your PC-gaming loved ones mention these terms in relation to their hobby and feel daunted, so we're here to suggest a range of gifts in all price brackets. Well, except Nvidia's brand new RTX 3080 and 3070 graphics cards: stock has been sorely limited on both since their October launches.

But PC gaming isn't all components and flashy parts, although they certainly help. We're also pointing in your direction absurdly comfortable gaming chairs, great value and peripherals, and a great laptop for some good ol' PC gaming on the go. And with that, here are our picks of the best Christmas PC gaming gifts.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed A wireless gaming mouse that doesn't suck Specifications DPI: 16,000 Features: 6 programmable buttons, 83 grams (w/o battery), 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth (LE) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Tomtop WW Reasons to buy + Wireless and wired + Long lasting battery Reasons to avoid - No DPI indicator

Over the years, there's been a bit of a stigma when it comes to wireless mice in the PC gaming space. There's always been a bit of latency, let alone the higher asking prices. However, the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed does away with all the negatives, providing an excellent wireless gaming mouse with no compromises. Battery life is there, low latency is there and the price tag is there – if you're going to get the PC gamer in your life a new mouse, this is probably the one to go for.

Read our full review: Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed

(Image credit: Future)

Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo A gorgeous gaming keyboard Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: Yes Programmable keys: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + That aesthetic + Titan switches are comfy Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Here at TechRadar, we go through dozens of keyboards a year – maybe even hundreds. So, when we say that the Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo is one of the only ones to really stand out, it's worth taking note. This is hands-down one of the most comfortable keyboards we've ever typed on, to the point where we basically refuse to play games or even write without it. Now, the custom Titan switches and brushed aluminum are all well and good, but just be aware that it is an expensive keyboard. But, trust us when we say that its totally worth it.

Read the full review: Roccat Vulcan 122 Aimo

(Image credit: Future)

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Finally, a good gaming headset Specifications Interface: Wired (USB) **Features:** RGB cat ears, Twitch integration, Cooling-gel air cushions, THX Spatial Audio TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible Aesthetic + Excellent sound quality Reasons to avoid - A bit expensive

For years gaming headsets have been super masculine, with these dark and edgy designs that were simply off-putting to anyone whose favorite movie isn't the Matrix. However, gaming peripherals have been evolving, resulting in designs like the iconic Razer Kraken Kitty edition. Initially, we were simply taken with the aesthetic, but after using it for a while, we've found that it's one of the best-performing gaming headsets we've used. It comes in a choice of black or pink, with programmable RGB lighting (in the ears too!) and, while it's priced a bit on the high-end for a wired gaming headset, the aesthetic, comfort and performance make it a perfect Christmas gift for any PC gamer on your list.

Read the full review: Razer Kraken Kitty Edition

(Image credit: Future)

Razer Blade 15 One luxurious gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - RTX 2080 Max-Q RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz panel Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Beautiful, subtle design + Excellent performance Reasons to avoid - Underside gets very hot

If you want to get the most luxurious PC gaming Christmas gift out there, we saved the best for last. The latest Razer Blade not only is a powerful gaming laptop, but it's a stylish one at that. This is the kind of laptop you'll feel absolutely no shame in carrying around to coffee shops, but will still be able to play the latest and greatest PC games. The way we here at TechRadar like to think of this laptop is "a MacBook for gaming," and that's never been more true than with this model.

Read our full review: Razer Blade