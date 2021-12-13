Top 10 Spider-Man Movie Moments

Unarguably one of the most well-known superheroes ever, Spider-Man has been swinging into the hearts and minds of kids and adults since its debut in Amazing Fantasy # 15 in 1962. Since then, we’ve seen countless iterations of the web-slinger that includes animated shows and even live-action movies.

As proven over time, Spider-Man still has the power to draw crowds with its live-action movies, whether it’s the original trilogy with Tobey Maguire or even the reboot starring Andrew Garfield. But of course, its most successful iteration must be Tom Holland’s version as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home opening in cinemas this week, we look at some of the best moments from past movies, in a true celebration of our web-swinging hero.

Aunt May’s Speech (Spider-Man 2, 2004)

(Image credit: Sony)

In this sequel that is considered to be among the best Spider-Man movies, Aunt May gives a heartfelt speech at the true meaning of a hero, citing that everyone has the heart to be one. This emotional line is what pushes Peter to return as Spider-Man after realising that his true destiny is to become one.

The Upside-Down Kiss (Spider-Man, 2002)

(Image credit: Sony)

One of the most iconic scenes not just in the series but in the history of film, Mary Jane offers her thank you as a form of a kiss to Spider-Man after being saved from muggers. The scene delivers a sweet yet poignant feel to the web-slinger, who knows that he must keep his identity a secret to protect the one person he truly loves.

Peter Escapes the Rubble (Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017)

(Image credit: Sony)

After failing to stop the Vulture, Peter cries helplessly while being trapped in the rubble. Despite his desperate pleas for help that go unanswered, he manages to gather his strength and escape the debris where finally realises that being a hero doesn’t just mean having a fancy Tony Stark-designed costume.

Introducing Spider-Man (Captain America: Civil War, 2016)

(Image credit: Sony)

Already teased during the trailer, one of the best moments of the film is Iron Man calling out ‘Underoos’ which turns out to be a new member of his team. Peter Parker joins his team as Spider-Man after being recruited through a ‘Stark Internship Program’.

Peter Tingle (Spider-Man: Far From Home, 2019)

(Image credit: Sony)

Close to stopping Mysterio and his army of drones, Peter completely relies on his ‘Spider-Sense’ (hilariously referred to as Peter Tingle) to destroy all the drones and defeat Mysterio. But as we’ve witnessed in the conclusion, his defeat is just the start of Spider-Man’s other problems.

Peter Saves Mary Jane (Spider-Man, 2002)

(Image credit: Sony)

When the Green Goblin kidnaps Mary Jane and holds her and a tram filled with people hostage, Spider-Man is forced to choose which one to save first. This finale set on top of the Manhattan Bridge in New York is definitely of the film’s most thrilling scenes.

Peter Dies in Tony’s Arms (Avengers: Infinity War, 2018)

(Image credit: Marvel)

In a scene that made everyone teary-eyed, Peter is one of the millions that have been ‘blipped’ by Thanos’ snap. While Tony is shocked that their mission has failed, he realises that Peter is one of those who will vanish and the emotional scene where he says sorry just makes things even more depressing.

Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2, 2004)

(Image credit: Sony)

Probably the best action scene in all of the live-action movies, Spider-Man finally embraces his destiny as a hero as he fights Doctor Octopus on top of the Manhattan skyline. Things take a turn for the worse when Spider-Man has to stop an accelerating train and save all the people inside before it is too late.

Gwen Dies (The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 2014)

(Image credit: Sony)

In another emotional moment for the web-slinger, Peter’s girlfriend Gwen Stacey is kidnapped by the Green Goblin which turns out to be his friend Harry Osborn. Fighting on top of a clock tower, Peter manages to stop Harry but fails to save Gwen on time as she falls. The scene ends with a broken-hearted Peter saying goodbye to the woman he loves.

The Leap of Faith (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 2018)

(Image credit: Sony)

In this animated film that features Miles Morales, he finally takes a leap of faith in being a superhero. Filled with doubts about his abilities, his fellow spider-variants convince him into making the world a better place with him as Spider-Man, making him jump on top of a building and embrace his true potential.