Top 10 Ridley Scott movies that you need to watch

Ridley Scott is already a prolific name in Hollywood as he has directed some of the best movies we’ve seen in the past few years. The English director’s filmography boasts sci-fi epics to compelling dramas that have won multiple awards over the years.

He famously won an Academy Award for Best Picture in Gladiator and joined by his brother Tony, have been recognized by BAFTA for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema. His latest movie The Last Duel has been creating buzz in the industry and is being hailed has one of his best movies to date. Written by Good Will Hunting’s Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (who also star in the movie) along with Nicole Holofcener, The Last Duel tells the story of a knight who challenges his own friend to a duel after he has been accused of rape.

If you enjoyed The Last Duel (showing in UAE cinemas now), then have a look at some of Ridley Scott’s other epics that you should not miss.

Alien

This 1979 film tells the story of Ellen Ripley as she and her crew onboard the Nostromo try to fight off and survive a deadly xenomorph that is out to kill them. The character of Ripley was originally going to be a male, but director Ridley Scott opted to make the lead a female early into production, which turned out to be one of the best decisions he has made. Played by the legendary Sigourney Weaver, Ripley has become one of the most recognizable female leads that has earned praise from fans and critics.

Blade Runner

In this sci-fi classic, Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard who must hunt down a group of synthetic humans called Replicants. Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’, Blade Runner has become a cult classic thanks to its impressive visuals and effects which at that time was considered ground-breaking.

Gladiator

This award-winning historical epic stars Russell Crowe in one of his best performances. Playing the Roman general Maximus, he becomes a gladiator in order to seek revenge from Commodus, who ordered the murder of his family. Considered one of his best works, Gladiator took home five Academy Awards that include Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe.

Black Hawk Down

Featuring a large ensemble cast, the movie tells the true story of Captain Mike Steele who leads more than 100 US Army Rangers as they set out to capture two lieutenants in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu. This visceral look at war along with a deeper emotional look at soldier’s experience made a critical and commercial hit, making it one of Ridley Scott’s most notable movies.

Kingdom of Heaven: Director’s Cut

This religious epic is set in the Crusades during the 12th century. A blacksmith named Bailan who travels to Jerusalem and unwillingly becomes a warrior. Initially getting mixed reviews during it release, Ridley Scott released a 194-minute director’s cut that featured an expansion on each character’s story which won the praise of critics and fans, claiming it as the version that should have been released in cinemas.

Exodus: Gods and Kings

This biblical epic presents the story of The Exodus of the Hebrews from the land of Egypt. It was met with controversy during its release, with many citing the movie’s historical inaccuracies. Still, its stellar cast led by Christian Bale along with eye-popping visual effects and cinematography makes it a worthy watch.

American Gangster

A fictional retelling of the story of Frank Lucas and his famed criminal career, this movie pairs two of Hollywood’s greatest leading men – Russell Crowe and Denzel Washington – in a gritty yet entertaining tribute to classic gangster movies. More than that, critics and fans praised not just the actor’s performances, but also the captivating story.

The Martian

Matt Damon plays an astronaut as he finds a way to survive in Mars after accidentally being left behind. Joined by a stellar cast, the movie was praised thanks to its scientific accuracy that makes it more believable, compared to similar movies released in the past. Grossing more than five times its original budget, The Marian is currently Ridley Scott’s highest grossing movie.

Prometheus

This prequel to Alien doesn’t just tell the story of the origins of the murderous xenomorph but showcases the vulnerability of humans and how greed and ambition can be a dangerous mix. Noted for its impressive cinematography and haunting visuals combined with outstanding performances Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, and Michael Fassbender, the movie expands on the Alien universe without relying simply on scares.

House of Gucci

It’s not out until next month, but it already has awesome written all over it. This biographical drama stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of famous Italian designer Maurizio Gucci, who was assassinated by hitman that she hired. Joining Gaga is an incredible cast of Hollywood elites that include Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.