Top 10 movies that are so bad, they’re actually good

Have you ever watched a movie that you couldn’t finish because it was so bad? Movies are meant to capture the audience, but as you know, not all films are always good. There’s a good chance that you may already have experienced watching a bad movie that you end up just being frustrated or just laughing at it.

However, there is always an instance that some movies are so bad that they become watchable. Movies that belong in the ‘it’s-so-bad-it’s-good’ are plenty, and while these films will never win awards (except for being a bad movie), enjoy this list of bad films that have some level of watchable quality.

Mac and Me (1988)

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Capitalising on the success of Spielberg’s E.T., this film follows a similar plot though it evidently lacks some heart. Despite the similarities, the movie was panned by everyone but somehow found its audience who have enjoyed the film’s over-the-top product placements.

Catwoman (2004)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

While the idea was to introduce Halle Berry as the next Catwoman that could potentially start a new franchise, the movie fell flat thanks to its unintentionally funny scenes and random music cues. Despite that, the fights are still something worth watching if you can get past the awful CGI.

The Happening (2008)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

M. Night Shyamalan already has a string of blockbusters under his belt. While the premise of this film is interesting, the climax didn’t quite deliver the shock that we expected from his other movies. Still, seeing Mark Wahlberg looking scared all the time is worth seeing.

The Wicker Man (2006)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

This film has a lot to live up to, considering it’s a remake of the cult 1973 film. However, gone were the thematic elements that made the original movie scary and disturbing, and Nicholas Cage’s performance is something that isn’t exactly Oscar-worthy. That being said, Cage’s bee torture scene is still something we always enjoy watching.

Master of Disguise (2002)

(Image credit: Sony)

Despite critics bashing the movie for being unfunny – which we could partly agree to, it has had its moments. Dana Carvey was excellent in delivering slapstick comedy, particularly the ‘turtle’ scene that still gets a laugh from us.

Batman & Robin (1997)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

George Clooney regretted playing Batman and even apologised, but there’s something about this portrayal of Batman that we enjoyed despite the campy dialogue and hilarious costumes. Who knew Batman has his own credit card that’s valid ‘forever’? We could watch this all day.

Murder Mystery (2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This film may look like a typical Netflix movie – which it technically is. But the popularity of Adam Sandler paired with Jennifer Aniston still makes this a decent watch on a quiet Saturday afternoon. The plot may be overly cliched, but the comedic timings of the two leads make it an above-average comedy.

The Room (2003)

(Image credit: TPW Films)

Probably considered the best worst movie by audiences, Tommy Wiseau writes, produces, directs and stars in this film about a love triangle between friends. While criticised for its inconsistent narrative, horrible acting and unrelated subplots, it is the same reason why the film has gained a cult following years after its release.

Anaconda (1997)

(Image credit: Sony)

Creature films were part of the Hollywood hype during the 90s. Anaconda was marketed as a creature feature headlined with A-list celebrities like Jon Voight, Ice Cube, Owen Wilson, and Jennifer Lopez. Even with the decent special effects, it felt like a high-end B-movie that should’ve gone straight to video – which is why you should watch it.

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Even with the strong internet buzz behind the film and the inclusion of Samuel L. Jackson saying that infamous line, the movie never felt as exciting as its title. Still, if you feel like watching people go crazy fighting snakes on a plane (we had to say it), then give this a watch.