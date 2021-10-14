Top 10 Black Widow moments from the Marvel Universe so far

Natasha Romanoff was the only female member of the Avengers when it first came out in 2012. While many women have already joined the roster, it was Black Widow that became one of its most recognizable members. Played by the wonderful Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow wasn’t just an Avenger, but a fierce warrior that will go against all odds to save everyone that she cares for.

Natasha Romanoff first appeared in Iron Man 2 and from there she went on to have 8 movies under her belt. To celebrate the debut of Black Widow on OSN, we’re ranking some of Black Widow’s best moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so read on.

The Ultimate Sacrifice (Avengers: Endgame)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Unarguably the best moment for the character is also the most heartbreaking. In order for Clint and Natasha to get the Soul Stone, the Red Skull demands that a soul is sacrificed in exchange. The soul in question ended up being Natasha, whose selfless sacrifice made it possible for Clint to take the Soul Stone and ultimately defeat Thanos.

Infiltrating security (Iron Man 2)

(Image credit: Marvel)

A true bad-ass moment, we get a first look at how good Black Widow is at combat. While looking for Ivan Vanko, Romanoff is aided by Happy Hogan in infiltrating security to help disable the drones wreaking havoc at the Stark Expo. But from what we have seen, it seems Happy is the one that needs saving.

Natasha has a mission (The Avengers)

(Image credit: Marvel)

We see Natasha tied up and being questioned by some unknown bad guy when she is first seen in this movie. While it seems that they have the upper hand, she casually beats them down without effort before heading out to meet with the other Avengers.

Interrogating Loki (The Avengers)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Some of Black Widow’s best moments aren’t just when she is kicking butt. In this scene from Avengers, she questions Loki about his objectives in his plan to invade Earth. Her words are turned against her when Loki implies that he is aware of her past, despite the shocked look on her face it turns out she was just playing her cards to know what his exact plan was. Great job, Widow!

Sisters Reunited (Black Widow)

(Image credit: Marvel)

We finally get a peek at Natasha’s past with her own movie. As she tries to find out the identity of the Taskmaster, she encounters her sister Yelena to get more information – but she isn’t as welcoming as she had thought. What follows next is probably one of the best fights scenes we’ve ever seen in the MCU.

Tricking the Winter Soldier (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

(Image credit: Marvel)

When Steve, Sam and Natasha try to extract information from a Hydra agent, they are suddenly attacked by the Winter Soldier. While Steve and Sam try to save people caught in the gunfight, Natasha finds a way to defeat the Winter Soldier – even if she barely survives the ordeal.

Fighting Crossbones (Captain America: Civil War)

(Image credit: Marvel)

The opening scene of the movie heads straight to the action. The remaining Avengers are on a stakeout mission in Lagos and Natasha ends up fighting Crossbones who is Brock Rumlow, who was presumed dead after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. More than just sheer skill, she showcases quick thinking when a grenade is detonated in a vehicle with her inside – and of course she survives.

Defeating Proxima Midnight (Avengers: Infinity War)

(Image credit: Marvel)

When Vision and Wanda are attacked by The Black Order, it was up to Steve, Sam, and Natasha to save them before they get hold of the Mind Stone. While Steve and Sam managed to fend them off, it was only Natasha who manages to stab Corvus Glaive with his own scepter, forcing The Black Order to retreat.

Introducing Natalie Rushman (Iron Man 2)

(Image credit: Marvel)

We first get introduced to the character of Black Widow in this scene from the second Iron Man movie. Posing as a secretary for Pepper Potts, Natalie Rushman shows that she is more than just a pretty face. Tony soon finds out that Natalie is Natasha, an agent working for Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Chasing Ultron (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Aside from Clint Barton, everyone in the Avengers have some form of superhuman ability. But that won’t stop her from pursuing a murderous artificial being who’s out to destroy humanity. You’d be amazed at how awesome her action scenes are in this film, but you’d be even more amazed knowing that Scarlett Johansson was pregnant while shooting the movie.