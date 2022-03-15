This Sabrent docking station comes with 16TB storage, but it'll bankrupt you

Need 16TB of storage? Sabrent has a Thunderbolt 3 dock for you

Sabrent Thunderbolt 3
Sabrent has released a range of Thunderbolt 3 docking devices, the top-end model of which comes with a staggering 16TB of storage.

The DS-SKRT-D16TB Thunderbolt 3 Dual NVMe SSD Docking Station, as it's officially known, is the real deal: 16TB of NVMe SSD storage, capable of 1.5GB/second transfer speeds alongside two Thunderbolt 3 ports (up to 40GB bandwidth), two USB-A 3.2 and two USB-C 3.2 ports (capable of 10GB bandwidth), and a USB-A 3.0 (capable of 5GB bandwidth). 

If that wasn't enough, you also get DisplayPort 1.4, which supports up to 8K video, alongside a gigabit Ethernet port, SD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone and mic ports.

So what's the catch?

The only catch is that the 16TB model costs a whopping $2,900, placing it firmly in the category of "pros only".

Sabrent does offer some more entry-level options: 2TB, costing $550; 4TB, costing $650; and 8TB, costing $1,383. For those in the market, there is only really one option: the ballistic 16TB one. 

You might be wondering why, for such a high-end device, the DS-SKRT doesn't support Thunderbolt 4, the latest standard. The company told PetaPixel that the global chip supply crisis meant getting Thunderbolt 4 chips was impossible. 

However, this might not be the biggest deal. Hardware maker Anker explains that Thunderbolt 4 supports 4K to dual monitors or 8K to a single monitor while Thunderbolt 3 is only able to offer 4K to dual monitors or 5K to a single monitor. 

Additionally, Thunderbolt 3 supports PCIe transfer speeds of 16Gbps, while Thunderbolt 4 doubles this to to 32Gbps - so only the most pro of pros will mourn the loss of Thunderbolt 4.

Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has been writing about technology for nearly a decade at various outlets, covering the rise of the technology giants, trends in enterprise and SaaS companies, and much more besides. Originally from Suffolk, he currently lives in London and likes a good night out and walks in the countryside.
