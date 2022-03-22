DJI's new business drone can be folded into a backpack

Drone giant DJI has unveiled its new series of enterprise-ready Matrice 30 drones that it says are more protable than ever.

Unlike other commercial drones, the DJI M30 has a foldable integrated lightweight design and has a 3.7kg take-off weight so that it is easy to unfold, store and carry anywhere - even in a backpack.

It also has a new self-heating TB30 battery design which supports at least 400 charge cycles and allows for a 41-minute flight time. The DJI M30 can even be recharged quickly as its smart BS30 charging case can refill its battery from 30 percent to 90 percent in just 30 minutes.

DJI Matrice M30 drones

The M30 series is actually available in two versions, the M30 and the M30T. While the M30 sports a 48MP megapixel 1/2” CMOS sensor camera with 5x – 16x optical zoom, a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera, 8K photo and 4K/30 fps video resolution and a laser rangefinder that can give precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200m away, the M30T also packs in an additional 640x512 px radiometric thermal camera.

At the same time, DJI Enterprise's new drones are controlled by a redesigned remote control and run on the company's upgraded Pilot 2 software which significantly improves the flight experience. These new enterprise drones also integrate with the new DJI FlightHub 2 fleet management software as well as the DJI Dock for collaboration with both remote and unattended operations.

As DJI's M30 features IP55 ingress protection, the company's new enterprise drone can still provide outstanding performance even in harsh environments with heavy rains, high winds, high altitudes, icy and snowy conditions and extreme temperatures from -20° C to 50° C.

The DJI M30 also provides an improved first-person view pilot camera for low light conditions with built-in redundancies and backup systems, three-propeller emergency landing, a Health Management System and six-way obstacle avoidance sensors. Meanwhile, its four-antenna OcuSync 3 Enterprise transmission ensures strong redundancy and it aven supports LTE link backup.

As the DJI M30 and M30T are enterprise devices, they also support offline updates where firmware updates can be completed entirely offline, local data mode which acts like “airplane mode” and keeps data stored on the drone itself and SD card AES encryption to protect all of the photos, videos and flight logs stored on the device's microSD card.

The DJI M30 will be available for purchase directly through the DJI online store as well as through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.