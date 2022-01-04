The Umbrella Academy season 3: everything we know

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is finally set to arrive on Netflix in 2022, and the streaming giant is already beginning to ramp up its marketing push for its popular superhero drama series.

As one of our all-time favorite Netflix TV series, The Umbrella Academy's third season can't come soon enough. There are plenty of other Netflix shows, including Stranger Things 4 and The Witcher: Blood Origin that'll debut in 2022, but The Umbrella Academy is high up on our list of eagerly anticipated Netflix series, too.

And, while we think we still have some way to go before a teaser trailer drops online, we have received a couple of new and intriguing updates about what to expect from season 3. 2022 hadn't even got its feet under the desk before Netflix dropped a bunch of new posters for The Sparrow Academy, a rival posse of superheroes to the show's titular dysfunctional family. Couple that with new quotes from supporting star Ritu Arya, who plays Lila, and The Umbrella Academy season 3 is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet.

So what else do we know about season 3 of The Umbrella Academy? Well, Netflix's live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comics has caught up with its source material, so there are two directions that the show could go in now: deviate from Way and Bá's plans for future entries in the graphic novels, like Game of Thrones did once it surpassed George R.R. Martin's source material, or stick to the blueprint that The Umbrella Academy's creators have for a fourth volume and any future books that they're working on.

But we digress. Below, you'll find out more about The Umbrella Academy season 3, including its possible release date, what the comics can tease about the next entry's potential plot, when the trailer could drop and more. We're entering spoiler territory for the first two seasons and the comics from now on, so turn back if you're not caught up on the show or don't want spoilers from the graphic novels.

We don't have an official release date for season 3 yet. What we do know, however, is that it will arrive in 2022. As revealed on the show's official Twitter account, The Umbrella Academy season 3 will launch exclusively on Netflix sometime this year:

pack your bags, brellys🪳 season 3 coming in 2022 https://t.co/ZY54sTF3ms pic.twitter.com/Bc14d2XJszOctober 1, 2021 See more

With The Sparrow Academy's posters also being released on New Year's Day (more on these below), Netflix is certainly beginning to ramp up its promotional push for season 3.

With that in mind, then, when do we expect The Umbrella Academy's third outing to officially arrive? Well, we'll need a teaser trailer or two first. Once at least one of those is out, we'll have a better idea of when it'll be released. If we had to guess, though, we'd say The Umbrella Academy season 3 will launch in mid-2022.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer: is there one?

No but, again, with The Sparrows' posters landing online recently, we suspect that a teaser trailer isn't too far behind. Hopefully, it won't be too long before one is released, and we'll update this section once one makes its way online.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 plot

The Umbrella Academy season 3 plot: what can we expect?

With two world-ending apocalypses averted, there’s a good chance that preventing some kind of Armageddon will be on the agenda again. It would be a refreshing change of pace if it didn't but, considering that there's always an apocalyptic threat in the comics, expect another one in The Umbrella Academy season 3.

That's looking even more likely when you consider the episode titles, which we'll get to later on.

What's clear is that The Umbrella Academy will butt heads with an similarly powerful group of individuals. The final scene of season 2 introduced us to The Sparrow Academy, an alternate reality ensemble with their own set of abilities.

The Sparrow Academy were introduced in the final pages of The Umbrella Academy's most recent graphic novel volume – Hotel Oblivion – so they aren't an original, exclusively-developed superhero group for the show. Even so, it's still great to see them make their live-action debut in the TV adaptation.

Per season 3's brief teaser in our 'release date' section above, we know that we'll be checking into the Hotel Oblivion, too. For the uninitiated, this is a hotel-style space prison where the galaxy's worst supervillains have been incarcerated (in the comics) by The Umbrella Academy and other superheroes. So expect to some new bad guys, then, when season 3 rolls around.

Some of the show's stars – Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and Emmy Raver-Lampman – have also teased the "delightful surprises" to come. Naturally, the trio didn't give anything significant away, but it seems like The Sparrow Academy will have something to do with those intriguing plot teases:

What excites The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman about Season 3? pic.twitter.com/SsC5uo2sidMay 13, 2021 See more

We'll dive into how The Sparrow Academy could factor into season 3 in another section but, for now, let's briefly recap season 2's ending.

Having spent the first season in their native 2019 before time traveling to the 1960s in season 2, the Hargreeves now find themselves in a parallel dimension. And their lives aren’t about to get any easier.

In this reality, Sir Reginald Hargreeves – the surrogate dad whose death begrudgingly brought the siblings back together in season 1 – is alive. It doesn’t take long for his famously cold style of parenting to re-emerge, as he reveals that the familiar-looking house “isn’t your home”. It is, in fact, the headquarters of The Sparrow Academy.

Normally, The Sparrow Academy's floating cube would grab Luther and company's attention (more on this in a bit). However, to the group's surprise, Ben Hargreeves – the family's deceased brother who gave his life (again) to save Diego, Allison, Klaus, and Vanya in season 2 – is revealed to be The Sparrows' vice-captain.

It isn't the lovable Ben that fans are used to either; rather an impertinent narcissist who only looks out for himself. Justin H. Min, who portrays Ben, has revealed that he didn't expect to return after season 2. Given that Ben isn't part of the Sparrows in the comics, it was an equally surprising turn of events for Min and viewers:

The Umbrella Academy star @justinhmin initially thought "Can you hug me as I go?" was the last scene he would ever film for the show... pic.twitter.com/G9I1CA1ZPIJune 23, 2021 See more

We could get a couple of new flashback scenes to when The Umbrella Academy's members were children. Ethan Hwang, who has portrayed a young Ben Hargreeves in the past two seasons, posted an Instagram photograph that showed him reuniting with Min:

A post shared by Ethan Hwang (@ethantk23) A photo posted by on

Sure, the duo could just be hanging out but, in our opinion, it's too much of a coincidence that they met up while filming on season 3 is ongoing. If young Ben is returning, it presents us with two possible explanations.

The first is that we're getting flashbacks to Ben's childhood as an Umbrella Academy member, either on an individual basis or as part of the group. Could we find out how he died? It's something that would answer some longstanding questions we have about the fan favorite.

If that isn't the case, we could see a young Ben as part of the Sparrow Academy. This would allow us to see how the Sparrows' version of Ben grew up and why he's the antithesis of the Ben we knew from seasons 1 and 2.

Finally, Rita Arya, who played Lila in season 2 and is returning for the show's third season, has hinted at her character's arc this coming season. Speaking to ComicBook.com, she said: "I hope that the audience enjoys seeing Lila sort of developed further down the line, seeing more of her. I hope that it's going to be fun to watch. I really had fun filming it and delving deeper into her character more and her relationships with the family more. So, I hope that comes across."

The Umbrella Academy season 3 episode titles

The Umbrella Academy season 3 episode titles: what are they?

The titles for each of season 3's episodes were revealed by showrunner Steve Blackman during Day 2 of Netflix Geeked Week in June:

301: Meet the Family

302: World's Biggest Ball of Twine

303: Pocket Full of Lightning

304: Kugelblitz

305: Kindest Cut

306: Marigold

307: Auf Wiedersehen

308: Wedding at the End of the World

309: Six Bells

310: Oblivion

Fans of the comics (ourselves included) know what some of those titles are referencing. As for us, we took a deep dive into the comics to see what they could tease about season 3's titles, and you can read that article here.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast: who is returning?

The series' seven main cast members will be back for season 3:

Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves/Number Seven

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves/Number One

David Castenada as Diego Hargreeves/Number Two

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/Number Three

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves/Number Four

Aidan Gallagher as Five/Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves/Number Six, but he'll be Number Two in The Sparrow Academy this time around

Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves) should be back as the surrogate father of both superhero groups. Adam Godley (Pogo the chimpanzee) and Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace Hargreeves/Mom) may also return as alternate-dimension forms of their Umbrella Academy counterparts but, again, we're yet to see an announcement on their returns.

Ritu Arya will be back as Lila Pitts, too. The Humans and Last Christmas actress, who first appeared in season 2, confirmed that she's back via her Instagram story on season 3's filming end date. So we're sure to get more on-off relationship stuff with Diego and Lila.

The Umbrella Academy season 3: Who are the Sparrow Academy?

The Umbrella Academy season 3: who has been cast as The Sparrow Academy?

Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy comic book volume 3: Hotel Oblivion.

This is where things get interesting. Hotel Oblivion's ending only gives us one real name and one moniker, with the latter being the group's leader aka Number One. In the comics, the only other Sparrow Academy name we learn about is Carla, who takes Vanya to meet the group before they rescue The Umbrella Academy from being defeated by numerous supervillains.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Carla will feature in season 3 – unless her reveal is being held back – as Netflix has already confirmed The Sparrow Academy's cast and their names. Here is who you can expect to see as the new superhero group:

Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves/Number One

Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves/Number Three

Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves/Number Four

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves/Number Five

Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves/Number Six

According to Netflix (as reported by IGN), The Sparrow Academy members will differ from some from their Umbrella Academy counterparts.

Marcus is said to be a born leader who is "as smart as he is strong", while Ben is a "Machiavellian tactician" who is focused on usurping Marcus as leader. Fei is a misanthrope who, despite her tough exterior, longs for friends, and Alphonso is a pizza-loving, beer-swilling humorous individual who bears physical and mental scars from years of fighting crime.

Sloane is a "romantic" who "feels a higher cosmic being" calling to her, while Jayme is a lone-wolf who enjoys giving out "fear-inducing snarls" at anyone she deems below her. We'll also be getting Christopher/Number Seven, who is the group's existential dread-inducing psykronium cube, but there's no word yet on who will be voicing this team member.

Blackman recently posted a video of one of the Sparrows in action, too. In footage that appears to show David's Jayme flying into, and then levitating in, the air using a harness and some well placed blue screen technology. Does it give us an indication of her powers? Here's hoping.

A post shared by Steve Blackman (@steveblackmantv) A photo posted by on

Blackman has also teased a storyboard image of the Sparrow Academy members on Instagram. This sketch doesn't give anything away, as you'd expect, but it's cool nonetheless:

A post shared by Steve Blackman (@steveblackmantv) A photo posted by on

And, on January 1, 2022, Netflix released character posters for each Sparrow Academy member. That includes Christopher the telekinetic cube, though there's no word on who is voicing this object yet:

A post shared by The Umbrella Academy (@umbrellaacad) A photo posted by on

It seems that some Sparrows have been injured or scarred throughout their various crimefighting escapades, too, judging by Fei and Alphonso's posters. That may speak to how the Sparrows are more powerful, vicious or dedicated to keeping the world safe, which showrunner Steve Blackman alludes to with a "be very afraid" tagline in his own Instagram post containing the character posters.

The Umbrella Academy season 3: questions we need answered

The Umbrella Academy season 3: what questions need answering?

Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy comic books, as well as seasons 1 and 2.

The Umbrella Academy has built up an intriguingly complex mythology, and that means there are plenty of questions that viewers need answering.

Fans of the TV series still don't know why 43 children were unexpectedly born on October 1, 1989, to mothers who weren’t pregnant when the day began. Or even what happened to most of those kids. Way and Bá's comics reveal how this came to be in the opening pages of volume one – Apocalypse Suite – but, in case this revelation comes to light in the show, we won't divulge it just yet.

In the comics, 13 of that number are known as The Umbrella and Sparrow Academy members. However, the show also introduced Lila as a potential 14th who we haven't seen in the graphic novels yet.

That means that there are still 29 or 30 – depending on the medium of your choice – who are yet to be revealed. The problem now, of course, is that the TV series could move ahead of the comics (like Game of Thrones did) and unveil those individuals, or plot points that may come to the comics in the future. Either way, we might see more superheroes (or supervillains) emerge as part of season 3.

Spoiler alert: There are 43 sparrows hidden throughout Season 2 of @UmbrellaAcad. Bet you can't tell us where they all are. pic.twitter.com/YFM4WiapBTAugust 6, 2020 See more

Then there’s questions over season 2's other big reveal. Since he removed his human mask, we now know that Sir Reginald Hargreeves is an alien. Again, the comics reveal his true identity in Apocalypse Suite's first few pages, and this one we can spoil due to the finale's revelation.

In the comics, Sir Reginald is a world-renowned scientist, entrepreneur, inventor, and Olympic gold medalist. Oh, and a space alien. His true form hasn't been revealed in the graphic novels yet, but it's nailed on that the TV series will show that at this point.

Harlan, Missy's kid who is shown to have telekinetic powers at the end of season 2, is also a major mystery. If – and it's a big if – he has an alternate version in The Sparrow Academy's universe, he could end up being a friend or foe to them and The Umbrella Academy. But we don't expect him to appear in the show's third season.

A post shared by Steve Blackman (@steveblackmantv) A photo posted by on

There's also the fact that we don't know who the villain is for season 3. With The Commission under new, friendlier leadership following The Handler's supposed death in season 2, it's unlikely that they'll be the bad guys again.

How about, then, if season 3 starts introducing the comics' supervillains into its TV adaptation? It's possible that The Sparrow Academy are dealing with a threat far bigger than any that The Umbrella Academy has – you know, discounting two apocalypses – which means the Sparrows would need the latter's help.

What could that threat be? Well, any number of the superpowered bad guys in the comics. Doctor Terminal, The Perseus Corporation or even a fellow superhero like The Scientific Man would be major adversaries for the teams. Something of that ilk that would require them to eventually set their differences aside and team up would make for a pleasing season 3 plot line.