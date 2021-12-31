The Tomb Raider trilogy is now free on Epic Games Store - here's how to claim it

Want some free games to finish off 2021? The Epic Games Store giveaway is concluding with the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy for free on PC.

The latest Lara Croft adventures consist of three games - Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and the most recent Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The Tomb Raider trilogy is a great amalgamation of survival mechanics, exploration and action adventure. Each game offers the opportunity of playing as Lara Croft.

The first has Croft confined on an island called Yamatai situated at the coast of Japan. The story then continues to the Siberian tundra, followed by the conclusion in Peru's mountainous landscape.

The Tomb Raider trilogy giveaway is currently live and is scheduled to end on January 7, 2022. Players can download all three games individually from the Epic Games Store.

You've got a considerably longer perioid than Epic Games Store has offered for other titles in its giveaways, but don't let that mean you forget to pick them up while you can.

How to claim the Tomb Raider trilogy