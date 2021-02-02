The best thin and light laptops

The best light and thin laptops will make a world of difference if you work on the move. Many of today’s best laptops are not only slender enough to slip neatly into a bag or a briefcase, taking up no more space than a magazine, but also so light they won’t make much a difference in weight.
What’s more, thanks to the advances manufacturers have made in components, the best light and thin laptops won’t compromise on power either. They are powerful enough to handle any tasks, even demanding ones like video rendering, editing huge raw photo files, and even gaming. In fact, there are quite a few thin and light gaming laptops out there.
That’s on top of their generous allocation of storage, so you don't need to worry about uploading your files to the cloud. You can keep all your work on your computer, ready to access even when you don't have an internet connection.
Here we've rounded up the best light and thin laptops that strike the perfect balance of speed, light weight, and sleek design. No matter your choice, it will transform the way you work forever.
Apple topped last year off with a bang, rolling out their much-talked-about M1 silicon chip that’s so far been a real game-changer. And, the first laptop to receive it is the company’s thinnest and lightest, putting it on the list of the most exciting Apple laptops of recent years. With this new chip, the MacBook Air is better than ever, touting excellent performance alongside its brilliant battery life – without raising the price to keep it (fairly) affordable still. This is the best thin and light laptop for pretty much everyone.
The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) may not have gotten a massive design overhaul, but what it lacks in that department, it makes up for big time in performance and battery life. Thanks to Apple’s groundbreaking M1 chip, the new MacBook Pro 13-inch delivers excellent performance and exceptional battery life. Its performance is so impressive, in fact, that it can easily handle 4K - and even 8K - videos. If you’re looking for a powerful laptop that keeps things small and lightweight, this is the best thin and light laptop money can buy.
The Dell XPS line has been upping the ante in the world of portables since launching, and that hasn’t changed. It may now have penetrated the premium game, forcing its budget-conscious fans to look for cheaper alternatives, but that higher price tag hasn’t changed the fact that these are some of the best thin and light laptops in the world, with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2020) touting more versatility thanks to its hybrid design. We love this laptop so much, we’d get it just for the pleasure of using it. But, if that price is holding you back, let us assure you: this is worth paying extra for.
HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance, this time with more powerful components like the 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Of course, that impeccable 2-in-1 design and pristine gem-cut chassis are back, as are its security features and Bang & Olufsen speakers. That killer combination makes it, now more than ever, one of the best HP laptops out there. Is it a wonder that this is one of our favorite thin and light laptops of 2021? If you care about aesthetics as much as you do performance and overall quality, this is the laptop for you.
The world’s first gaming ultrabook is back with updated internals. Unlike most gaming laptops out there, this offering from Razer is incredibly thin – so thin, in fact, it’s thinner than a MacBook Pro 16-inch. While that forces it to sacrifice a bit of power, it still delivers a solid gaming performance that’s good enough if you want to play or game competitively while traveling or on the go. The fact that it offers a 1080p display with 120GHz refresh rate and four stereo speakers capable of delivering 7.1 surround sound using THX Spatial Audio helps as well.
The award-winning LG Gram 17 is back, with the same innovative lightweight design on a 17-inch chassis. This time around, it comes with fresh new specs under the hood including Intel’s Ice Lake chip, alongside a few other amazing features like a beautiful display and incredibly long battery life. A very comfortable keyboard is also on offer, and this whole package makes it excellent for anyone that has to work on the go. The CPU performance and speakers could be much better, but as long as you’re not doing processor or graphics-intensive work, this one’s a winner if you’re looking for the best thin and light 17-inch laptop.
