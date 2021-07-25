The best PC case in UAE 2021: top cases for your desktop computer

The best PC case isn’t just for show. More than letting people know that you’ve got some fancy setup or to showcase the epic RGB lighting inside, an excellent PC case is first and foremost designed to shelter your components and keep them away from dust, debris, and anything else that could harm them. Equally important, it’s also responsible for providing great ventilation to keep those components from overheating and keep them in tiptop shape.

It’s vital therefore to invest wisely in one of the best PC cases, especially if you’ve just acquired the best graphics card and/or the best processor . Even a quality SSD or RAM needs a quality case that not only protects it from accidents and the elements, but also helps it stay in optimum condition. Of course, it would be great if that case is also future-proofed, which means it has an extra bit of space or additional empty bays to accommodate more components in the future.

We’ve collected what we consider the best PC cases available right now to help you finish your PC build. And, if you’re looking for a deal, use the price comparison tool to find the best price on your favorite case. If you don't want to build your own PC , check out our best computers guide instead. And, be sure to complete your setup with one of the best monitors of 2021.

Best PC cases at a glance:

Lian Li Lancool II Mesh Fractal Design Meshify-C Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 NZXT H200i Phanteks Evolv Shift X Fractal Design Define R5 Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass Antec Cube Phanteks Evolv X

The Lian Li Lancool II Mesh offers a ton of storage and plenty of flexibility for growing your build (Image credit: Lian Li)

1. Lian Li Lancool II Mesh A truly versatile PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 478mm x 229mm x 494mm (L x W x H) Mobo compatibility: Micro-ATX, ATX PSU support: Bottom mount I/O: Power button, reset button, USB 3.0 USB-A, 1x Headphone port TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 549.99 View at Amazon AED 599.99 View at Amazon AED 619 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Elegant side panels + Excellent cable management Reasons to avoid - Can be a bit bulky to move around

The Lian Li Lancool II Mesh is an excellent way to kick off our list - not only does it come equipped with three RGB fans, it also supports a whopping nine drives for storage. You can turn this case into a bonafide gaming rig or storage beast, with plenty of room for expansion and radiator placement. If you're looking for a case that can easily grow with your future PC upgrades, this is a great starting point.

The Fractal Design Meshify-C has a unique style. (Image Credit: Fractal Design)

2. Fractal Design Meshify-C The best mid-tower PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 395 x 212 x 440mm (L x W x H; 15.6 x 8.3 x 17.3) PSU support: ATX I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HD audio in/out, power button, reset button Includes: 2 x Dynamic X2 GP-12 TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 400 View at Amazon AED 549 View at Amazon AED 809 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Freshly designed in multiple ways + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - USB 3.0 cable is too short Front - PSU dust filter is hard to remove

It is extremely rare to see any PC case that even vaguely resembles the Fractal Design Meshify-C. Given that the front of the case is entirely made of a mesh material sectioned off into an array of polygonal shapes, the Meshify-C has a unique style – without compromising on function. With two fans pre-installed, cooling is (forgive us) a breeze, even if the Meshify-C is held back by a number of obstacles.

The Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 is quiet as a mouse. (Image Credit: Nanoxia)

3. Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 The best Micro ATX PC case Specifications Form factor: Small form factor Dimensions: 380 x 200 x 480mm (W x H x D; 15 x 7.9 x 18.9 inches) PSU support: ATX I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, HD audio in/out, power button, reset button, two-channel fan control Includes: 2 x 120mm fans, 2 x modular HDD cages for up to five hard drives TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 380.47 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low-noise + Onboard dual-zone fan controls Reasons to avoid - Not many extras

As its name suggests, the Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 has the sole purpose of being quiet as a mouse. This silence-focused case is a well-balanced Micro ATX chassis that’s affordably priced, without sacrificing room for expansion. That’s right you can fit even the biggest, most powerful graphics cards in the Nanoxia Deep Silence 4. The fact that you will never hear it go above 30 decibels is just icing on the very taciturn cake.

The NZXT H510 integrates a ton of the features and sports some excellent cable management options (Image credit: NZXT)

4. NZXT H510 The best Mini-ITX case Specifications Form factor: Small form factor Dimensions: 210 x 349 x 372mm (L x W x H) Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX PSU support: ATX I/O: Power button, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x audio/mic TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 252.51 View at Amazon Prime AED 301.40 View at Amazon Prime AED 365 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great cable management + Flexible build options Reasons to avoid - Limited front USB ports

Every single day mini-ITX gets more popular, and closer to toppling Micro ATX. And, it makes sense – why not spring for a small computer that can get just as much work done as a full tower? NZXT’s H-series case line manages to integrate a ton of features along with great cable management, making it the perfect choice for anyone who wants a neat PC build that they can show off with pride.

Phanteks Evolv Shift X is flexible to the point that it looks natural placed under a TV as it does on a desk. (Image Credit: Phanteks)

5. Phanteks Evolv Shift X The best home theater PC case Specifications Form factor: Small form factor Dimensions: 170 x 650 x 274mm (W x H x D; 6.7 x 26.1 x 10.8 inches) Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX PSU support: SFX, SFX-L, ATX (160mm max) I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, power button, RGB button Includes: 2 x 140mm fan, 1 x power supply cover, 1 x pump bracket, 2 x SSD bracket, 1 x PCIe x16 Riser cable, 1 x 8-pin CPU extension cable TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 701.91 View at SOUQ AE AED 731.14 View at SOUQ AE Reasons to buy + Plenty of room for beefy components + One-of-a-kind aesthetic Reasons to avoid - Massive for Mini-ITX

When you first look at the Phanteks Evolv Shift X, it looks more like a sound bar than one of the best PC cases, but this helps it vanish into any living area or studio setup. It’s flexible to the point that it looks natural placed under a TV as it does on a desk, next to one of the best gaming monitors. It may only be compatible with a Mini-ITX motherboard, but the Phanteks Evolv Shift X offers tons of space for components and liquid cooling loops. If this case is a little large for your preference, you can get the smaller Phanteks Evolv Shift for easier management.

The metallic and blue LED-lit face of the Fractal Design Define R5 is simple, yet elegant. (Image Credit: Fractal Design)

6. Fractal Design Define R5 The best silent PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 232 x 451 x 521mm (W x H x D; 232 x 451 x 521 inches) PSU support: ATX I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, audio in/out, power button with LED, HDD activity LED, reset button Includes: 2 x Fractal Design Dynamic GP14 140mm fans, velcro straps TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 603.90 View at SOUQ AE Prime AED 914.72 View at Amazon AED 1,391 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + User-friendly (and handsome) design + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Definitely not tool-less

Fractal Design wins again with the Define R5, yet another mid-tower case with a gorgeous aesthetic. The metallic and blue LED-lit face of this case is simple, yet elegant, and is accompanied by noise dampening materials throughout its interior. In spite of the detachable ModuVent panels and drive trays not being toolessly accessible, it’s incredibly easy to build a system inside of the Fractal Design Define R5, plus it’s not as expense as you’d expect from a PC case with such a pretentious name, either.

Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass has a deceptively large amount of space for future expansion. (Image Credit: Corsair)

7. Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass The best budget PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 492 x 201 x 433mm (L x W x H; 19.4 x 7.9 x 17 inches) PSU support: ATX I/O: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x headphone port, 1 x microphone port, power on button, reset button Includes: 1 x 120mm LED front fan TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 329 View at Amazon $64.99 View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Attractive price + Very aesthetic Reasons to avoid - Only includes 1 case fan

If you’re looking to save a few bucks, while still getting one of the best PC cases, look no further than the Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass. Not only does it have plenty of space for airflow, it also has a deceptively large amount of space for future expansion, meaning that even at this low price point, you won’t have to worry about fitting a full-sized graphics card. And, when you’re done building, the tempered glass side panel will allow you to show off your handiwork.

The Antec Cube is without a doubt the best PC case for Razer fans. (Image Credit: Antec)

8. Antec Cube The best PC cube case Specifications Form factor: Small form factor Dimensions: 365 x 250 x 460mm (H x W x D; 14.4 x 9.8 x 18.1 inches) PSU support: ATX I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, I/O button, audio in/out Includes: 1 x 120mm rear exhaust fan mount TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 1,583.10 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ample space for power and cooling + Integrated fan controller Reasons to avoid - Wildly expensive - Less than satisfactory performance

The Antec Cube is without a doubt the best PC case for you Razer fans out there. While Razer hasn’t made its own desktop PC (not yet, anyway), you can build a Mini-ITX gaming PC, pretending it’s a razer product. You see, Antec partnered with Razer to bring its signature green-infused flare to the Cube, a small form-factor chassis. Complete with a deceptively high amount of space for future expansion, the Antec Cube is also compact enough to travel with.

The Phanteks Evolv X squeezes dual-system compatibility in a mid-tower. (Image Credit: Phantex)

9. Phanteks Evolv X The best dual-system PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 240 x 520 x 510mm (W x H x D; 9.45 x 20.5 x 20.1 inches) PSU support: E-ATX I/O: 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x Mic, 1 x Headphone, 1 x Reset button, RGB mode button, RGB color button Includes: 3 x Premium 140mm fans TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 2,141.69 View at Amazon AED 2,177.71 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Attractive + Plenty of space Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Who says dual-system builds have to be in a hulking full-tower case? The Phanteks Evolv X takes dual-system compatibility and squeezes it into a mid-tower. Even with that second Mini-ITX motherboard installed, there’s plenty of room for E-ATX motherboards and power supplies, and ample cooling. It is pricey for a mid-tower case, but with all this functionality, it kind of has to be. It’s thanks to all of these high-end features that the Phanteks Evolv X is one of the best PC cases around today. Just make sure to fork out extra cash for it...