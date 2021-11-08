The best Lenovo laptops 2022

You’re likely to find one of the best Lenovo laptops of 2021 that’s the perfect fit.

If you’re looking for a lot of value in your portable, look no further than the best Lenovo laptops. No matter what kind of device you’re looking for, there’s something from Lenovo that will fit the bill, from an affordable Chromebook to a capable gaming laptop . There are a number of devices that will meet just about any price point, form factor, and type. Even when it comes to business laptops , you’ll find a worthy Lenovo portable to consider. These laptops are fully-featured, well-designed, and gorgeous devices that can go head-to-head with the competition when it comes to performance.

Here you’ll find our top choices for the best Lenovo laptops of 2021. We’ve collected our top picks to help you find the right one for you, whether you’re in the market for a reasonably priced portable for school, a gaming laptop to play the newest games, or a productivity machine to help you work from home . Whatever notebook you go with, make sure to take a look at our included price comparison tool as well so you can score the best laptop deal .

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 packs a lot of power in its stylish package. (Image credit: Lenovo)

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Lenovo improves upon a classic Specifications CPU : 11th gen Intel Core i5 - i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB - 32GB Screen: 14-inch, 16:10 (1920 x 1200p) - (3840 x 2400), touchscreen Storage: 256GB - 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Incredible performance + Fantastic battery life Reasons to avoid - Integrated graphics struggle with creative workloads

The Lenovo X1 Carbon Gen 9 is an amazing laptop. Not only is it a fantastic ultrabook, but it’s also a quality business laptop. And, just like all the previous generations, this laptop seems to do everything right. It’s a fully-featured and powerful machine that’s also slim, lightweight, and stylish.

It also comes with the kind of battery life that will get you through a full workday and more. And, though it isn’t ideal for creative projects, it handles productivity tasks like a pro, thanks to that 11th gen Intel Core CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics, not to mention at least 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 32GB). On top of that, it’s Evo-certified so you know it’s a quality machine, not to mention brimming with security features.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes in a stylish chassis. (Image credit: Lenovo)

2. Lenovo Yoga 9i A powerful, stylish 2-in-1 Specifications CPU: Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR4X 4267MHz Screen: up to 14" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS, touchscreen, VESA HDR400, 500 nits Storage: up to 1TB PCIe SSD Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera: 720p HD Reasons to buy + Phenomenal performance + Outstanding battery life + Garaged stylus Reasons to avoid - Expensive - 16:9 screen ratio

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with a pretty stylish chassis matched by pretty impressive specs. And, by “pretty,” we actually mean “truly.” Nothing less would be worthy of our coveted five-star review rating. That Intel Evo certification alone makes it worth checking out, and when you do, you’ll appreciate its powerful 11th-gen processor, Iris Xe integrated graphics, a fast RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD of storage. It also comes with an Lenovo Active Pen so you can fully utilize that 2-in-1 design, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a fingerprint reader for easy login.

The RGB lighting is just one of the many features the premium Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 6) offers. (Image credit: Lenovo)

3. Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 6) Premium gaming laptop with unrivalled performance Specifications CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 RAM: Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200MHz Screen: 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS 165Hz 500 nits Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Connectivity: WiFi 6 802.11AX, Bluetooth 5.1, RJ45 Camera: 720p with E-Shutter Reasons to buy + Superb performance + Sleek design with plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Battery life is lacking

If you’re on the hunt for a gaming laptop and money is no object, you’ll want to take a look at the Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 6). This behemoth of a gaming laptop is among Lenovo’s best, delivering an unrivalled gaming performance alongside a design decked out with spectacular RGB lighting and plenty of ports – much more than you’d expect from any laptop. There are three USBs, three USB-C, an HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports so you’ll never run out. It isn’t perfect. Its battery life is only around three hours and its asking price is steep. However, you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

The Lenovo Duet Chromebook delivers two form factors in one. (Image credit: Future)

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Everything that netbooks should have been Specifications CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T Processor Graphics: ARM G72 MP3 800GHz RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X Screen: 10.1" FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits Storage: 64 GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Lightweight and portable + Long battery life + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Tiny keyboard and finicky trackpad - Charger and headphones share a single port

Is it a Chromebook or is it a tablet? Well, luckily, you won’t have to decide. True to its name, this Lenovo Chromebook delivers two form factors in one, while utilizing the versatility of the Chrome OS and setting you back much less than many of the top Windows tablets out there. Of course, true to its Chromebook nature, its battery packs an incredibly long life of almost 22 hours – you could pull an all-nighter, work through the day and mid-afternoon, and you’ll still pass out before it runs out of juice. For this price, sacrifices have to be made, naturally – the keyboard is tiny, the trackpad isn’t as reliable, and the charger and headphones share one port. However, if budget is your top priority, this is definitely among the best Lenovo laptops in 2020.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a near perfect gaming laptop. (Image credit: Lenovo)

5. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Nearly perfect Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – 3070 RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Screen: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS 500 nits, 165Hz Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Incredible gaming performance + Fantastic QHD display + Excellent hardware controls Reasons to avoid - On the heavy side - Fairly generic design

Lenovo isn’t just known for its productivity portables. Some of the best Lenovo laptops sit in the gaming territory as well. Take the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, the nearly perfect gaming laptop whose incredible performance is matched only by that gorgeous QHD IPS screen with up to 500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It also boasts excellent hardware controls, admirable battery life, and a full-sized keyboard. This laptop isn’t just among the best in its class. True to the brand, it’s reasonably-priced as well, making it a much better value than the competition.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is a stellar machine that will keep up with just about any user. (Image credit: Lenovo)

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 The perfect 2-in-1 Lenovo laptop Specifications CPU: 11th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Xe Plus RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1200p, IPS touchscreen, 400 nit Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Fantastic 16:10 display + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Rather plain design

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 might be expensive but it’s well worth the price of entry. It’s a feature-rich 2-in-1 machine with a fantastic 16:10 screen, a garaged stylus, and a number of security-related add-ons. And, thanks to the latest generation Intel processors, Intel Xe graphics, and Evo certification, it’s a powerhouse as well. It might not be the most gorgeous portable out there and an SD card slot would have been appreciated, but the X1 is an otherwise stellar machine that will keep up with just about any user.

The Lenovo Yoga Book C930 is thin and light, and has a stunning display (Image credit: TechRadar)

7. Lenovo Yoga Book C930 An even more innovative 2-in-1 Specifications CPU: 7th-generation Intel Core i5 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 RAM: 4GB Screen: 10.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen – 10.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen with pen support Storage: 256GB SSD Connectivity: 802.11 AC (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 4.2 Camera: 2MP HD camera Reasons to buy + Very thin and light + Gorgeous main display + E Ink screen works well Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Low on RAM - Aging processor

Much like the Lenovo Yoga C930, there’s a lot to love about the Lenovo Yoga Book C930. We appreciate its light and thin design, that main display that’s a total stunner, and that innovative E Ink secondary screen, which you can utilize as a keyboard and for note-taking, among other things. Those who require a lot of internal power might not be satisfied with that this device has to offer, however, with an aging processor. However, if you only need a laptop for surfing the Internet, ticking off light productivity tasks, watching movies, reading e-books and sketching on, you’ve got a winner in this. It’s one of the best Lenovo laptops for you.

