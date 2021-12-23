The best gaming routers 2022

If you take gaming seriously, you need one of the best gaming routers as part of your setup. You won’t be able to make the most of your gaming PC without one, whether you go online to get your gaming fix or have to grab increasingly large files to play that next AAA title. You need a strong, continuous signal if you hope to get anything done, gaming or otherwise.

The last thing you want when you’re playing an online game is some kind of disruption or slowdown to happen at a crucial moment. Gaming should not be a frustrating experience, after all. If you prefer single-player and story-driven titles, those are getting bigger by the year with files that take longer and longer to download. And, many of those come with significant and frequent patches and updates. You want enough bandwidth to quickly download the necessary files so you can spend less time waiting and more time playing. On top of that, you probably don’t want to be responsible for slowing down your entire network if you’re sharing it with family or roommates.

So, maximize your gaming ability instead of dealing with mediocre connectivity by investing in one of these gaming routers . You need something that will keep up with you, no matter if you’re on one of the newest consoles or a PC. Whether you want one to deliver uninterrupted internet while you’re fighting enemies online or speedily download one of the best PC games you just bought on Steam, we’ve gathered our top choices to help you find the right one for your needs.

You need a gaming router as part of your setup if you play any games online. So, we gathered the best of them on this list where you’ll find everything from ones packed with gamer-centric features to ones with cutting edge tech like Wi-Fi 6 . Take a look and take your pick.

The best gaming routers

1. TP-Link Archer GX90 Spinning a web of wi-fi performance Specifications Speed: IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a 5 GHz, IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g 2.4 GHz Connectivity: 1× 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN, 1× Gigabit WAN/LAN, 3× Gigabit LAN, 1× USB 3.0, 1× USB 2.0 Features: 4.8 Gbps Game Band, Game Accelerator, MU-MIMO Reasons to buy + Wi-Fi 6 running at 6.6Gbps + Dedicated 4.8Gbps ‘gaming band Reasons to avoid - Slightly fiddly set-up

There may be a few things you might not like about the TP-Link Archer GX90. It’s big, it’s bulky, and it’s expensive. However, those are easy to forgive when you realize that you’re getting a big bang for your buck. This is a high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi 6 router that boasts a handful of features for hard-core gamers. That includes a dedicated 5GHz ‘gaming band’ that lets you hog most of your household bandwidth when you need it. Have younger gamers at home? It also provides good parental controls like content filters to block unsuitable material, with pre-set profiles for children of different ages.

Asus RT-AC86U makes online and network gaming as lag and frustration free as possible.

2. Asus RT-AC86U The value-packed saving grace for gaming routers Specifications Speed: 802.11ac: 1,734Mbps; 802.11n: 450Mbps Connectivity: 4 x Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 Features: MU-MIMO, AiDisk, Adaptive QoS, WTFast Gamers Private Network Reasons to buy + Super fast transfers + Long range Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Feature overkill for most

The Asus RT-AC5300 is one of the best gaming routers – it has a collection of advanced features, making online and network gaming as lag and frustration free as possible. This includes a straightforward yet powerful interface, as well as comprehensive QoS settings. The spider-like design is somewhat of an acquired taste, but the eight antennae serve a purpose since they can be used to direct the Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, providing this router with remarkable range.

TP-Link Archer C5400X is perfect for hardwiring a fleet of gaming equipment.

3. TP-Link Archer C5400X Watch the edge Specifications Speed: 802.11ac; 2.4GHz: 1,000Mbps; 5GHz: 2,167Mbps Connectivity: 1x Gigabit Ethernet WAN, 8x Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 2x USB 3.0 Features: MU-MIMO, Advanced Wireless AC beamforming, Tri-band netwroking, VPN acceleration Reasons to buy + Fast + Incredible range Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

We know we’ve already mentioned the TP-Link Archer C5400 v2 earlier, but the company added an ‘X’ to the end of this model, signifying the extreme boost in performance. It’s considerably more expensive, but that price tag is justifiable as it may be one of the highest-end and best gaming routers available. With eight ethernet ports around the back, it’s perfect for hardwiring a fleet of gaming equipment. And, the MU-MIMO and Tri-band support means that wireless connections are also top of the line. You’ll top the leaderboards irrespective of where you are in the house.

Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 lets you do gaming all night without hitting a paralyzing lag spike.

4. Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 Speed, with no compromises Specifications Speed: 802.11ac: 2.6Gbps Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 2 x USB 3.0 Features: MU-MIMO support, QoS, Geo Filter Reasons to buy + High performance + Amazing software Reasons to avoid - No broadband modem

If you’re a hardcore gamer, it can be maddening when your roommates are watching Netflix or downloading their own games at the same time. You should take a look at something like the Netgear Nighthawk XR500. Not only will this elite gaming router deliver a ridiculously fast 2.2Gbps speed, but with MU-MIMO support – not to mention, unique gaming features like location-based connection filtering and QoS, you can do some gaming all night without hitting a paralyzing lag spike. Just be ready for the high sticker price and make sure you’re ok with such a gamer aesthetic.

Asus RT-AC5300 is filled with a bunch of striking features.

5. Asus RT-AC5300 A high-end beast Specifications Speed: 802.11ac: 2,167Mbps, 802.11n: 600Mbps Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 Features: MU-MIMO support, Link Aggregation, traffic analyzer, WPS, 512MB RAM, 8 external antenna Reasons to buy + Great Wi-Fi coverage + Powerful gaming features Reasons to avoid - Large - Single USB 3.0 port

The Asus RT-AC5300 is a fantastic high-end gaming router that is filled with a bunch of striking features. This includes an incredibly simple yet powerful interface, on top of comprehensive QoS settings. The spider-like design isn’t for everyone, but the eight antennae are there for a reason, to help direct your Wi-Fi signal reach throughout your home, giving this router excellent range.

Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600 prides itself on its performance capabilities.

6. Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600 An extraterrestrial gaming router that covers all bases Specifications Speed: 802.11ac: 2,167Mbps, 802.11n: 800Mbps Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 Features: MU-MIMO support, StreamBoost, dual-core 1.7GHz processor, 512GB RAM, Zyxel One Touch app-based setup Reasons to buy + Good MU-MIMO wireless speeds + Excellent traffic analysis software Reasons to avoid - Few current devices use quad-stream 802.11ac - Average USB port speeds

This router might look like it’s going to abduct a close friend or family member, but we promise the Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600 isn’t as alien in function as it is in aesthetics. Brimming with the latest MU-MIMO support, which boosts speed when multiple devices are connected to the same network, this gaming router prides itself on its performance capabilities. Since it can handle several devices, while prioritizing bandwidth depending on the needs of each connection, it’s one of the best gaming routers you can purchase today.

Asus RT-AC88U enables wireless performance that can break the 1GB/sec limit.

7. Asus RT-AC88U 4x4 and 1024-QAM deliver the best possible wireless performance Specifications Speed: 802.11ac: 2167Mbps 802.11n: 1000 Mbps Connectivity: 9x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x USB 2.0 1x USB 3.0 Features: 1024-QAM, MU-MIMO, WTFast Gamers Private Network, Asus AiProtection, AsusWRT Software Reasons to buy + Fastest wireless speeds + Comprehensive software UI Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Requires special hardware for fastest speeds

The Asus RT-AC88U is an expensive gaming router. However, it justifies its price with crazy 802.11 wireless performance. Armed with four antennae and NitroQAM tech, which pushes speeds even further, this gaming router enables wireless performance that can break the 1GB/sec limit. There’s a catch – you’ll need to grab a NitroQAM wireless adapter, like the Asus PCE AC88, to approach these mighty speeds; but with speeds like this, it’s not hard to see why this is one of the best gaming routers available.

D-Link DIR 885L/R offers great range and speed.

8. D-link DIR-885L/R A great all-rounder Specifications Speed: 802.11ac Connectivity: 4x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x USB 3.0 Features: MU-MIMO, Advanced Wireless AC beamforming, SmartConnect Reasons to buy + Good selection of features + Good performance Reasons to avoid - Pricey

It may look like it came straight from Battlestar Galactica – the old Battlestar Galactica – but, the D-Link DIR 885L/R is a dependable mid-range gaming router with great range and speed. If you’re looking for the best gaming router, you may want to give this one a try. It comes with a good range of ports, as well as a nicely designed UI. It also touts DD-WRT open-source firmware, making this router as versatile as it is powerful.

Should you buy a gaming router?

Why invest in a gaming router when you have a perfectly good one at home? You don’t have to be a hardcore gamer to need one. Whether online and co-op games are your thing or you download a lot of games on Steam, gaming can monopolize a chunk of your bandwidth, slowing your network down considerably.

A router made specifically for gaming, however, will not only deliver a stable, uninterrupted connection – most vital during the most intense moments of your game – but also allow you to prioritize traffic to your PC and consoles. It’ll vastly improve your gaming experience (and your download speed), minimizing lags and offering smoother graphics. It’ll also feature technologies like MU-MIMO and Quality of Service (or QoS) to take your network to the next level when playing with or against players from around the world.

Multi-device households will benefit as well, since gaming routers are better equipped to handle several devices and users using the network simultaneously.

How we test gaming routers

Gaming routers are just as important as gaming PCs and peripherals, especially for online gaming, so of course we take our job seriously when testing them. Before recommending one in this buying guide, we make sure that each one not only performs as promised, but is also a cut above the rest. After all, although there are a lot of options out there, only a few stand out.

We start with the design. We test its build, physical features, and look – although a whole lot of them are going to have that gamer aesthetic. We make sure that it has enough ports for that all-important wired connection, is effortless to set up, has support for such technologies as QoS, and has features like parental controls (in case you have young ones at home).

Naturally, we test its performance as well, seeing how it measures up against our file download test as well as the Ookla speed test – especially in comparison to its rivals. And, because you need to know how exactly it performs in real world scenarios, we take it for a spin by playing a few of the most demanding and popular online titles out there. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.

When all is said and gamed, we take all the information we’ve collected and compare it to the unit’s price tag. At the end of the day, what matters is that the gaming router delivers robust performance, an excellent feature set, and a solid build that is worthy of its price – even if that means paying a little more.