Best Bluetooth headset 2022: top picks for hands-free conference calls and home working

The best Bluetooth headsets money can buy in 2021 can be some of the wisest purchases you make. With many of us still working from home , we use our phones more than ever for everything from staying in touch with our colleagues to video calling team mates, as well as friends and family.

This means picking the best Bluetooth headset for your needs can drastically improve both your work and your personal life, but due to the sheer amount of products out there, how can you be sure you're buying the right one? That's where this guide comes in, as we pick the top headsets that combine comfort, value for money and features.

This means the Bluetooth headsets on this page gave been picked thanks to their top-notch audio and recording quality. They all feature noise cancellation features that allow you to be heard even when you're using them in noisy environments.

So, if you're looking to find a great Bluetooth headset, you've come to the right place. No matter if you're in a car or at your desk, one of these will allow you to enjoy the benefits of hands-free calling. When compiling this list, we picked devices that make taking calls quick, easy and safe, whether you're driving, using equipment or typing on a keyboard.

1. Plantronics Voyager 5200 Great for work and play Specifications Weight: 2kg Battery life: 7 hours NFC: No Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sweatproof + Caller ID Reasons to avoid - Pricey

The Plantronics Voyager 5200 is one of the very best Bluetooth headsets around, from a brand name that is well respected when it comes to headsets. It's designed with comfort in mind, so you can wear it for extended periods without it bothering you and it sits securely in place too, so it won't fall off. It's also completely hands free, as caller ID will announce the name of whoever is calling you and you can simply say "answer" to take the call. Its noise-cancelling is effective even in busy environments and multiple microphones ensure strong voice quality, for a great all-round Bluetooth headset. Its also coated in sweat proof material which gives it a robustness that other Bluetooth headsets lack.

2. Sony MBH22 Smart, simple and reliable Specifications Weight: 9.3g Battery life: 6 hours talk time / 8 days standby Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.2 Reasons to buy + Nice-looking, simple design + Easy to use + Better Bluetooth Reasons to avoid - Only one earpiece size

The Sony MBH20 headset used to sit at this point in our list. It was a simple, easy-to-use headset with good battery life, but it's since been replaced by the MBH22. Although they both have a similar, simple design, this latest model is packing some newer features.

There are the same minimal buttons, but now there's a USB Type-C connector instead of an older microUSB port. It's still a good, comfortable fit although there is only one earpiece, which means that might not be the case for everyone.

You can connect two phones at the same time to switch between calls if you're that in demand, as well as smart access to Google Assistant and Siri.

3. Plantronics Explorer 500 Compact and discrete Specifications Weight: 7.5g Battery life: 7 hours NFC: No Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.1 Reasons to buy + Very light + Good voice cancelling Reasons to avoid - No caller ID

Plantronics simply makes phenomenal Bluetooth headsets, which is why it should come as no surprise that this isn’t the first Plantronics headset to make it on the list of the best Bluetooth headsets, and it certainly won’t be the last. The Plantronics Explorer 500 is built to be compact and discreet, but there is a huge amount of tech built into this tiny package, including three microphones and a boom arm for stellar voice quality. Its small size does mean its battery life isn't exactly on the same level as some competitors, but at seven hours of talk time it's still very passable.

4. Jabra Stealth Small and stylish Specifications Weight: 7.9g Battery life: 6 hours Wireless range: 10m NFC: No Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Nice design Reasons to avoid - Volume control is fiddly

The Jabra Stealth is one of the nicest designed Bluetooth headsets in our roundup, and not only does it look good, it also feels comfortable to wear. It's not quite as small and unnoticeable as its name suggests, but with such a nice design, you won't really mind that much. Perhaps most importantly, sound quality on this headset is excellent, and it does a good job of limiting background noise picked up by its mic as well. This is definitely a Bluetooth headset worth investing in if you rely on voice-free calls.

5. Sennheiser Presence UC Multi-connectivity headset Specifications Weight: 13g Battery life: 10 hours Wireless range: 25m NFC: No Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can connect to phone and laptop at same time for easy switching + Good range Reasons to avoid - Not the most comfortable to wear

The Sennheiser Presence UC is a brilliant Bluetooth headset if you work in a fast-paced environment where you need to multitask, as it has a multi-connectivity feature that connects to both your phone and computer, so you can quickly switch between the two. It has very good sound and recording quality, and talk time is also very impressive. It's not the most comfortable headset, however, so if you need something that you're going to wear all day, then something like the Jabra Motion will be better suited to your needs.

6. Jabra Steel A robust headset for outdoor use Specifications Weight: 10g Battery life: 6 hours Wireless range: 30m NFC: Yes Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 4.1 Reasons to buy + Rugged design + Good noise cancellation Reasons to avoid - Sound quality not the best - No physical volume control buttons

If you work outside in noisy environments, and need a robust Bluetooth headset that can eliminate background sounds, then the Jabra Steel is the best Bluetooth headset for you. Resistant to dust, dirt and water, it can also survive high drops, making it an excellent headset for outdoor use - and it comes with a 5 year warranty as well. It also features aggressive noise cancellation which will make your voice calls nice and clear, even if you work somewhere where there is a lot of background noise. Sadly, though, there's no physical volume control buttons on the actual headset, which makes it a bit annoying if you need to adjust loudness.

7. Plantronics M70 Small price, big features Specifications Weight: 8g Battery life: 11 hours NFC: No Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 3.0 Reasons to buy + Low price + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish design - Only Bluetooth 3.0

The Plantronics M70 is the successor to the popular M55, and like its forbear, it is a budget headset, but you get a lot for your money. While it doesn't have a premium build it's perfectly comfortable to wear, it supports voice commands for truly hands-free use and the sound quality is good, especially when aided by the built in noise-cancelling tech. The M70 also has a DeepSleep mode which activates when it's separated from a paired smartphone for 90 minutes and leaves it with up to five months of battery life, but simply bring your phone within range and it will quickly wake up again.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Plantronics Voyager Edge

8. Jabra Wave A great Bluetooth headset for chatterboxes Specifications Weight: 13.3g Battery life: 8 hours Wireless range: 10m NFC: No Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 3.0 Reasons to buy + Good battery life + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Large - Showing its age

With a talk time of over eight hours the Jabra Wave is a Bluetooth headset which just keeps going and going, making it a great choice if you're going to be away from a charger for an extended period. Its fairly large size means it's not the most discreet of headsets, but it's a worthwhile trade-off for all that battery life. It also features strong audio quality and is good at suppressing noise, especially wind. Add to that easy pairing and the ability to connect it to two devices at once and the Jabra Wave is a good option.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Plantronics Voyager Edge