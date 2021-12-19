The 10 best moments from The Matrix Franchise

The Matrix redefined science fiction movies forever. Aside from introducing some of the most memorable action scenes we’ve seen, it also became a staple of pop culture that is still relevant today. It also catapulted an already famous Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss into new levels of stardom thanks to their portrayal of Neo and Trinity.

The Matrix, as well as its sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Resurrections also redefined the technicalities that happen behind the camera. More than just ground-breaking special effects, the franchise also delivered incredible stunts that made everyone go ‘Woah’.

With the fourth movie The Matrix Resurrections releasing in cinemas this Thursday, let us take a look at some of the most epic moments from the previous three movies.

The Lobby Shootout (The Matrix, 1999)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Probably the most famous scene in the entire franchise, Neo and Trinity infiltrates a heavily guarded facility to rescue a captured Morpheus. The incredible stunt work backed by an awesome tune made the scene stand out.

Dodge This (The Matrix, 1999)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The first Matrix movie popularised the technical term ‘bullet time’ that allowed it to slow down a scene and see it from multiple angles. This was explored a lot in the movie and gave slow-motion scenes a whole new context.

Battery (The Matrix 1999)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

More than just the glorious visuals, Morpheus’ speech explaining the Matrix gave us a gloomy look at the future of humankind. Comparing humans to a battery, giving a dark yet informative look at the whole concept of the Matrix and the idea that all of us are living in a simulation.

Burly Brawl (The Matrix Reloaded, 2003)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Thrilling and memorable, this scene from the second movie involves Neo fighting multiple versions of Agent Smiths, all ending in a crazy one against a million battle that left us as exhausted as Neo after it ended. As epic as the scene is, it happens near the middle of the movie, giving us just a preview of the grander action scenes that will happen in the next few minutes.

The Highway Chase (The Matrix Reloaded, 2003)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

In this scene, Trinity must save the Keymaker from Agents that are trailing close by. What follows is an action scene set on a busy highway – the perfect setting for the scene. From martial arts fights to exploding trucks, this scene has it all.

I Know Kung Fu (The Matrix Reloaded, 2003)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

When Neo gets fed with various information, he masterfully says that he knows Kung Fu, to which Morpheus challenges him to a duel. The scene itself proved that the movie is more than just the special effects, and the stunts are something that should be worth seeing.

The Fight for Zion (The Matrix Revolutions, 2003)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

With an all-out war now happening against the machines, the remaining people of Zion are banding together to save what’s left of their world. It also showed a more human side to the fights filled with bullets and bombs, compared to the ones happening inside the Matrix.

Neo and Agent Smith’s Final Fight (The Matrix Revolutions, 2003)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

This scene shows Neo and Smith go against each other in a fight to the death. Filled with drool-worthy action and spectacular effects, the scene also showcases the full power of Neo who has now embraced himself to be The One.

Subway Fight (The Matrix, 1999)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

This last fight between Agent Smith and Neo forges lesser effects to a more traditional hand to hand combat. The fight choreography is top-notch, and the camera work made the entire scene as thrilling as the other action scenes that preceded it.

The Death of Trinity (The Matrix Revolutions, 2003)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

After the crash landing to the lair of the machines, Neo finds out that Trinity was impaled during the crash. With only a few minutes left, she says a tearful goodbye to Neo, who finally goes on the last mission to save humanity.