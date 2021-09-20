Tesla Model Y now available for pre-order in the UAE

For fans of Tesla, you can now pre-order the company's latest electric vehicle, the Tesla Model Y. But before you get all excited, Tesla has said that delivery of the vehicle will only kick off in early 2022.

The Model Y Design Studio is now live in the UAE, where customers can choose all of the options that they'd like in their Model Y. At the moment only the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive is available, starting from AED 238,670.

This price of course climbs higher once you choose optional extras such as a different paint coat or Enhanced Autopilot, which took our pricing to a little over AED 275,000.

The Tesla Model Y features approximately 507 km of WLTP range, plenty of storage space and a medical-grade HEPA air filter.

Like Model 3, Model Y requires no keys, but instead connects to your smartphone for seamless entry and exit, with a single 15-inch touchscreen interface inside for all of the car’s controls. Model Y also connects with the Tesla Mobile app for unique, easy-to-access features like remote unlock, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode, and much more.

The Model Y will be compatible with the existing Tesla Supercharger network of nearly 35 Superchargers distributed over 7 stations across UAE, which can charge at rates up to 1,600 km per hour. It will also feature over-the-air updates, as with all of Tesla's cars.