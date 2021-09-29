Terminus and talabat partner to provide food delivery robots at Expo 2020

Feeling a bit peckish while visiting Expo 2020 this year? Fear not, for in the true spirit of innovation, talabat is hoping to provide a modern-day solution to your food delivery needs. The company has partnered with Terminus Group, the Official Robotics Partner at Expo 2020, to launch autonomous food delivery robots at Expo 2020.

As sustainability is one of Expo 2020’s key subthemes, both companies collaborated to develop an efficient and sustainable food delivery solution, which harness both talabat’s app interface and Terminus’s Robot Management System to provide a secure a delivery solution that can deliver thousands of orders per day.

Employing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) for point-to-point food delivery, the robots will transport orders from talabat’s two-storey cloud kitchen at Expo 2020 to customers in designated drop-off points at the Expo site. Customers can unlock robots using unique QR codes or order IDs to ensure that food is delivered in a safe, contactless, and seamless manner to customers.

(Image credit: Talabat)

Terminus Victor Ai, CEO and founder of Terminus Technologies Group, said: “We’re proud to partner with talabat to bring our expertise and knowledge together to introduce autonomous delivery robots at Expo 2020. Equipped with AI, the robots will introduce a smart and sustainable way of delivering food to designated areas across the Expo site, as well as help in solving issues such as shortages of riders. The project reflects talabat’s strong efforts to adopt innovative solutions as we head towards a future powered by digital transformation.”

Commenting on the partnership, Onur Elgun, Vice President of Strategy MENA at talabat said: “We have been working closely with Terminus to develop and design autonomous delivery robots that are integrated with the talabat app to deliver food in a safe, secure and seamless manner to Expo visitors. The delivery robots are the result of our shared mission to facilitate digital transformation and we’re very excited to bring them to life for the first time at Expo 2020 and showcase the future of online food and grocery delivery and smart mobility.”