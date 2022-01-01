The best cheap soundbar deals and sales for January 2022

Quality soundbar speakers don't usually go on sale, but on the rare occasion, you can find a powerful and high-quality soundbar deal that you shouldn't pass up. We've done the hard work for you by finding the best cheap soundbar deals and sales for quality soundbar speakers.

Our soundbar deals include top brands such as Sony, LG, and Yamaha. If you're worried about price in regards to quality, we've found some of the cheapest soundbars on the market can still add a decent level of clarity and audio oomph to your living room on a scale that your regular TV can't.

We've passed the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events but don't fear - If you've contemplated upgrading your TV's audio and want to save some cash in the process, there are decent soundbar deals to be had all year round.

Once you've got your hands on a new soundbar, the results speak for themselves. But trying to dig around and find the best soundbar deal right now can be a long slog. That's because the world of soundbars, and audio products more generally, are filled with a random series of numbers – Vizio SB-3830-D0 38-inch soundbar, anyone?

There are also a lot of drastic differences in price that can be overwhelming even to the most seasoned of audiophiles. But don't worry, that's where we come in.

What’s the best soundbar deal?

As you'd expect, the answer to that question is going to be different for everyone.

Some people are fine with a standard soundbar, that means no subwoofer and no streaming capabilities. Others might want the sub, but no streaming. Then there are those who might want all of the above, plus two satellite speakers. It’s a your-miles-may-vary situation.

That said, we can give you some good ideas of what to look for and where to find those great deals when they pop up.

For most folks, you really just want the basic package: a soundbar with a digital audio cable input that should connect to most modern TVs. You can get a bit tricky with HDMI passthroughs, RCA inputs and 3.5mm jacks, but sometimes basic is better. Of course, we also recommend looking for soundbars with a subwoofer included, that way you’ll get the full audio range from your favorite TV shows and movies, not just the highs and the mids.

There’s plenty of soundbars to pick from, and more coming out every week, so without further ado here are the best cheap soundbar deals we’ve found this month.

Best cheap soundbar deals

Yamaha SR-B20A Sound Bar Immersive sound in a modest package Dimensions: 5.2" x 7" x 38" | Weight: 7.1 lbs | Power: 120W | Connections: 1 HDMI out (ARC), 2 digital optical in, Bluetooth Today's best Yamaha SR-B20A deals AED 698 View Deal at Amazon AED 699 View Deal at Amazon DTS Virtual:X 3D sound Detailed midrange Compact and beautifully finished One-note bass response Costs more than its predecessor

The Yamaha SR-B20A Sound Bar was released in 2020 to replace the popular YAS-107 from 2017. It may be slightly pricier than its predecessor, but the Yamaha SR-B20A has been finessed enough to justify the increase. Contained within its compact form factor are a pair of 75mm bass drivers, two 55mm midrange drivers situated at either end of the soundbar, and a couple of downward-facing two 25mm tweeters.

Notably, the Yamaha SR-B20A stands out for its highly-detailed midrange – which is excellent news if you indulge in plenty of dialogue-heavy films. Obviously, you won't avail of the Dolby Atmos sound found in pricier soundbars, but the SR-B20A does offer DTS Virtual:X 3D for a '3D surround' sound that's impressive in its own right.

If you merely want to boost your TV's native audio, the Yamaha SR-B20A Sound Bar is an economical way to achieve that.



Read the review: Yamaha SR-B20A Sound Bar

Roku Streambar Half-sized soundbar, full-sized sound Dimensions: 2.4" x 4.2" x 14" | Weight: 2.4 lbs | Power: NA | Connections: 1 HDMI in (ARC), 1 optical input, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Today's best Roku Streambar deals AED 581.60 View Deal at Amazon AED 584.33 View Deal at Amazon Built-in 4K media streaming Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Very good sound for its size Weak bass Adding components gets pricey

The Roku Streambar is akin to giving your television a makeover. Not only will it augment your TV's audio with fuller, clearer sound – it'll also imbue it with 4K/HDR streaming. It measures just 14 inches wide, which makes the Roku Streambar a fantastic choice for anyone who lives in an apartment or dorm room.

Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. A hard-wired Ethernet connection is also possible courtesy of the lone USB port. Sonically, the Roku Streambar is very good, providing clear dialogue and sound leveling for commercials. The bass is lacking, but you can remedy that issue by purchasing the Roku subwoofer and rear speaker kits (sold separately).



If you need both a soundbar and a streaming device – but have limited space and a tight budget – the Roku Streambar is the way to go.

Read the review: Roku Streambar

The 3.1-channel Sony HT-G700 Soundbar delivers TV and movie audio excellently. Though it'll noticeably enhance the audio on any TV, select features (such as stereo Bluetooth) will only work with a number of compatible Sony televisions. Thus, if you're already invested in Sony's home theater ecosystem, you'll be able to harness the full potential of the HT-G700.

The Sony HT-G700 is a soundbar and wireless subwoofer pair that features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Sony's Immersive AE. This wide range of audio formats translates to clean, wide sound while watching your favorite TV shows and movies. And if you want to customize your sub frequencies on the fly, there's a dedicated subwoofer volume button to get the bass right where you want it.



For a solid entry-level Atmos-enabled soundbar/subwoofer combo, definitely consider the Sony HT-G700.

Read the review: Sony HT-G700

The Sony HT-X8500 delivers quality sound at an affordable price. It includes dual built-in subwoofers for deep sounding bass, while still maintaining a slim, sleek design. Its compact size will fit perfectly in front of your TV and won't clutter up your space.

This Sony soundbar features Vertical Sound Engine technology that's combined with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to produce a cinematic three-dimensional surround sound experience. The remote also includes seven different sound modes so you can control and enhance your entertainment experience.



If you're seeking a top notch sound system that won’t put a sizable dent in your budget, the Sony HT-X8500 is one of the best options around.



Read the review: Sony HT-X8500

The Razer Leviathan may be an older model that's geared toward gaming, but in actuality it's a really smart soundbar that costs less than most TVs – and it'll help those TVs sound a lot better, too.

Razer's audio monster doesn't have the most power-per-inch at only 30 watts, but we really liked how low it could go with the accompanying subwoofer. Plus, while other speakers on this list might not even attempt surround sound, Razer gives it the ol' college try and actually does a decent job with it.

The Razer Leviathan might not be as good as a true 7.1 system, but try finding one of those for under $199/£159. You're getting a fantastic bargain here.

Read the review: Razer Leviathan

LG SK8Y Soundbar (US only) Powerful sound plus an attractive design Dimensions: 2.4" x 3.5" x 41.7" (bar) | 8.7" x 15.4" x 12.3" (sub) | Weight: 6.6 lbs (bar) | 16.8 lbs (sub) | Power: 360W | Connectivity: One HDMI in, one HDMI out, optical audio out, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Plenty of source options Open, clear soundbar audio Stylish and compact form Sub sounds flat Atmos claims are dubious

The LG SK8Y may not be the newest model on the market, but it's still a great value soundbar. The soundbar has one of the most appealing designs we've seen; it can fit elegantly underneath your television. Meanwhile, the accompanying sub has a more plain facade and can go right behind your sofa or under a side board.



The sound quality and source flexibility of the LG SK8Y are well worth what you pay for here, and then some. In addition to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, there's also support for Chromecast plus Google Assistant control. The on-soundbar display also isn't too shabby, either.

Unfortunately, this model no longer appears to be available in the UK. If you're Stateside, however, pick up the LG SK8Y at a bargain while you can.



Read the review: LG SK8 (LG SK8Y)

