Sony’s eccentric new LinkBuds will launch in the UAE on April 16

Sony’s new true wireless earbuds bring a fresh take on wireless buds and they’ll be coming to the UAE mid-April. The LinkBuds adopt a unique open ring design that leaves your inner ear exposed. This lets you hear what’s going on around you while streaming audio from the buds at the same time, kind of like a transparency mode that’s always on.

The idea is to have a pair of earbuds that you never have to take out, unless they need to be charged, of course. So if you find yourself removing buds regularly to listen to an announcement on the metro or chat with a coworker at the office or just want to keep tabs on what’s going on around the house, the LinkBuds could be a perfect fit.

The LinkBuds have an unusual design that looks strange at first glance. A flat ring-shaped driver with a hole in the middle connects to a bulbous casing that house the buds’ 12mm drivers. While these don’t seal your ears for an immersive listening experience, they still promise a high-quality listening experience.

There are spatial sensor technologies on board and precise voice pick up tech that makes you aware of where sounds are coming from. Sony believes this could create new experiences in the AR gaming and AR navigation space.

Sony’s also added in a cool way to control the buds. You get the usual touch/tap controls on the buds like several other true wireless earbuds but the LinkBuds additionally get something called Wide Area Tap. This lets you double or triple tap the area in front of your ear, near the cheekbones, to control playback. There’s a Speak-to-Chat feature as well that pauses playback when the LinkBuds detect your voice.

The Sony LinkBuds will be available in either black or white for AED 849. You’ll be able to purchase them starting April 16th from Sony’s boutique stores in Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.