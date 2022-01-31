Sony State of Play: when is the next PlayStation event and what to expect?

Sony State of Play is a semi-regular digital event, which showcases the latest and greatest PlayStation news, updates, reveals and announcements.

Since the showcase began in 2019, Sony has used State of Play to reveal The Last of Us 2 release date, debut gameplay footage for Ghost of Tsushima , and drop new trailers for games including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Returnal . So it's always worth tuning in to the State of Play live streams if you want to be alerted to any big announcements for PS5 games , PSVR games and PS4 games .

Sony has announced that its next State of Play event is scheduled for February 2 and will focus on the upcoming Gran Turismo 7.

Want to know more? Read on for everything we know about Sony's next State of Play event and what we expect to see.

When is the next Sony State of Play?

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's next State of Play event will take place on February 2 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT (February 3 at 5am AEDT).

The event will last around 30 minutes, according to Sony, and will focus primarily on Gran Turismo 7, the next entry in the long-running racing game series.

What can we expect from the next Sony State of Play?

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has already confirmed that the focus of its next State of Play will be Gran Turismo 7. In the blog post announcing the event,

Announced in a post on the PlayStation Blog, the special Gran Turismo 7 edition of State of Play will showcase "just over 30 minutes" of new PS5 footage, and gameplay details for the next entry in Polyphony Digital's racing series, with Sony promising an in-depth look at the game's modes and features.

While we've already seen some footage of Gran Turismo 7 - which is set to be the "most realistic" entry in the series yet, we're hoping that State of Play will confirm reports that the next entry in the long-running series will feature 420 cars and a whopping 90 circuits, while giving us an in-depth look at the game's modes and campaign.

It sounds like we'll get a bunch of juicy details during the stream, but we're hoping that Sony will also reveal footage of the PS4 version of the game. Until now, the primary focus has been on how Gran Turismo 7 will perform and look on PS5 but, with the game also coming to PS4, players on Sony's last-gen hardware will want to know how the new Gran Turismo will run on their consoles – even if they'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 at a later date.

While Sony may throw some brief updates on upcoming indie titles, don't expect any news on big hitters like God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West or Forspoken - Gran Turismo 7 is the focus here. Likewise, we're not expecting any news on the upcoming PSVR 2, which we expect will take center stage at a PlayStation showcase later this year.

What was revealed at the last Sony State of Play?

The last State of Play took place on October 27 and had a focus on upcoming third-party titles for PS4 and PS5. The event gave us our first in-depth look at action-adventure Little Devil Inside but the biggest news from ther show was the announcement of the first Bugsnax DLC, which brings bigger bugs to the island in early 2022 for the appealing price of absolutely free.

A new Star Ocean game was also revealed (Star Ocean: The Divine Force), which will come exclusively to PS5 (and PS4) sometime in 2022. And we got our first look at King of Fighters XV, the first new game in the storied franchise in five years, which is due to release on February 14.

We did however miss updates on bigger upcoming titles, which we thought could include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Stray, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker expansion or maybe even GTA 5 on PS5.