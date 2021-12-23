Sony launches budget-friendly WF-C500 truly wireless earbuds in the Middle East

Sony today announced the availability of its latest WF-C500 earbuds in the region – the newest addition to its truly wireless segment. Priced at AE 349, the budget-friendly earbuds feature Bluetooth pairing, long lasting battery life and unique sound customization features.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds feature a small and lightweight design with 10 hours continuous battery life, with the charging case providing another 10 hours. The earphones feature a 5.8mm driver unit with a frequency response range of 20Hz-20,000Hz.

The earphones support Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants and feature IPX4 water resistance, AAC codec support, and Sony's DSEE Extreme audio upscaling as well as 360 Reality Audio. Designed to be small and lightweight, the WF-C500 earbuds fit securely, with the new ergonomic surface design creating a more stable fit.

The WF-C500 earbuds allow you to use one earbud only, if you prefer to listen to your audio while still being aware of your surroundings. Plus, to make it easier and faster to connect to other devices, Google Fast Pair feature helps users pair the headphones to their Android devices in one tap while the Swift Pair feature lets listeners pair to a Windows 10 computer.

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds are now available in black and white colour options across Sony stores and local retail outlets in the Middle East and Africa, priced at AED 349.