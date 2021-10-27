Sony brings the Dolby Atmos powered HT-A9 surround sound system to the Middle East

Sony Middle East & Africa has announced the launch of the HT-A9 surround sound system in the UAE. The HT-A9 is a set of four speakers which brings about an immense surround sound audio experience to your home.

Availability

The Sony HT-A9 is now available in the Middle East and Africa and retails for AED 7,999. Sony has also released theH T-A7000 soundbar for AED 5,999. Optional accessories include sub-woofers.

Feature-pakced

The Sony HT-A9 brings with it an array of features including 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. Using its four real speakers, the HT-A9 is able to create up to twelve phantom speakers by synthesizing sound waves based on positional information. This means that wherever you are sitting in the listening area, the audio fills every part.

The HT-A9 also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, so users can experience cinematic surround sound without leaving home. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio and 360 Reality Audio, which immerses users in music as if they were right in front of their favourite artist and can be streamed through Apple Music. The A9 also features DSEE Extreme, which restores the high-range sound of compressed digital music in real-time.

Paired with compatible Bravia televisions and Acoustic Center Sync, the HT-A9 is also able to add the TV speakers to its artilary and create ever more immersive audio.

Design

The HT-A9 features Sony’s latest Omnidirectional Block Design. The cylindrical shape represents a single solid block providing 360 spatial sound. It comes with a flat back to fit flush against a wall and comes with a light pearl grey colour, which is meant to blend with most decro schemes.

The inside of the speakers features rectangular X-Balanced Speaker Units to maximize the diaphragm area for richer bass and sound pressure.

HT-A7000 Home Theater System

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony also launched their flagship HT-A7000 soundbar. The 7.1.2-channel soundbar features two up-firing speakers for overhead sound, two beam tweeters and five front speakers for wider surround and a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass, giving the feeling of the action happening above and from every corner of the living room with innovative surround sound technologies.

Using technology such as Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the A7000 can position sound in vertical space to create overhead audio without the need for in-ceiling speakers. The soundbar can virtually reproduce the surround sound field, with audio coming from both horizontal directions. Featuring Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and the Sound Field Optimization, the A7000 utilizes built-in microphones to intelligently measure the height and width of the room, as well as the position of an optional subwoofer and rear speakers, and perfectly optimizes sound to the room’s layout.