Introduction

The vast library of the best Mac apps rivals that of the best Windows apps . And, now macOS Big Sur brings even greater integration with iOS apps for iPad and iPhone, that library has just gotten even bigger. You can do just about anything your heart desires on your Mac, whether it’s creative work, productivity, entertainment or gaming.

The best Mac apps of 2021 cover so much ground, whether you’re considering something utilitarian like Evernote, the best note-taking app out there, the Stocks and News apps, to ones that make your life and workflow on your Mac that much easier and you didn’t know you needed.

We created this list to round up the best Mac apps for you, the majority of which we make use of every day. Though you won’t find every one of these on the Mac App Store, you should still consider them. Whether you’re considering music recording programs to free apps and utilities, these will take even the best Mac to the next level. And, if you're new to macOS, here's how to use the Mac App Store.

Bill Thomas and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article

Check out our Linux vs Windows vs Mac - OS comparison video below.