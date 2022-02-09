Shure debuts a new look and improved sound for SRH840 and SRH440 headphones

Shure today unveiled new enhancements and improvements to its portfolio of SRH Headphones, with the second-generation of its SRH440A and SRH840A headphones. The updated models provide improved audio, long-wearing comfort, and signature durability.

The new models incorporate a series of design upgrades, and are optimized for critical listening and studio monitoring, featuring nuanced improvements including lower harmonic distortion and more precise left-right driver matching. The SRH840A offers a precisely tailored frequency response powered by 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers to deliver rich bass, a clear mid-range, and extended highs, while the wide, padded headband and collapsible design combine to create the ultimate listening experience over long periods of time. The SRH440A delivers detailed frequency response with accurate audio that’s perfect for podcasting, home recording, and critical editing and mixing.

Both the SRH440A and SRH840A feature an ultra-comfortable lightweight headband for superior comfort, while the closed-back, circumaural design rests comfortably over the ears and reduces background noise. For professional and at-home audio enthusiasts, these headphones are a great mix to add to your audio editing setup.

Pricing and Availability

Shure’s SRH440A headphones are available for a retail price of AED 399, while the SRH840A headphones are available for a retail price of AED 995. They’re available through select retailers or online via Sure’s newly launched shure-shop.ae