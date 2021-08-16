Shrink your PC build with Colorful’s latest mini-ITX motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colorful Technology unveiled two new models to its motherboard and GPU lineup, specifically targeted to PC enthusiasts who enjoy small form factor builds.

The CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds.

Both motherboards feature the Intel B560 chipset that supports 10th generation and 11th generation Intel Core processors. The motherboards use a 6+2 power phase design with 60A DrMos power modules, to provide sufficient power delivery to multi-core processors. The motherboard also comes fitted with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 solution for fast wireless connectivity. For expansion slots, you get one PCIe 4.0 X16 slot for the latest AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards with 11th generation Intel Core processors.

The motherboards also feature improved cooling methodology, including a larger PCH heatsink, extended heatsink on the VRMs, and heatsink on the M.2 slot to provide cooling to installed NVMe SSDs. The motherboards also come with an additional 5V ARGB header to support more ARGB devices which can be controlled and customized using the iGame Center software.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Honey I shrunk the GPU

(Image credit: Colorful)

To compliment these compact motherboards, the company also revealed the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC 12G L small-form-factor graphics card. Measuring just 182mm in length and fitting in a 2-slot PCI expansion slot, it features a white and silver color theme with a “MINI” red tag and an RGB lightbar on the visible side.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC graphics card comes with Colorful’s One-Key OC feature, a toggle switch at the rear I/O for quick overclocking. It uses a large heatsink with four 6mm-diameter heat pipes for heat dissipation while the intelligent Auto Stop Technology enables silent operation at low loads by shutting off the fan.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Pricing and availability

The pricing for the CVN B560I Gaming Pro and CVN B560I Gaming Frozen motherboards are $185 and $195, respectively. Pricing for the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC is yet to be announced.