Samsung’s new Jet 60 vacuum is a more affordable alternative to Dyson

Cordless stick vacuums are all the rage these days but they can get super pricey, putting them out of reach for some. Samsung’s latest smart cordless vacuum, the Jet 60, looks like a decent entry-level option for those who want the lightweight convenience of a stick vacuum.

It’s certainly not cheap coming in at AED 999 - a limited launch-time discount - but it is more approachable than Dyson’s offerings and some of Samsung’s more expensive stick vacuums - the Jet 75 and Jet 90.

The Jet 60 follows a similar design to its more expensive siblings but trims the bells and whistles from the pricier models to focus on functionality and performance.

It has a lightweight body that weighs 1.48kgs, which makes it easy to maneuver around the home. With an input power of 410W and suction of up to 150W, the Jet 60 can pick up fine dust particles from both hard and carpeted surfaces without exerting too much effort.

There’s also a multi-layered filtration system in the vacuum that traps almost 99.999% of fine dust particles, according to Samsung, and releases clean air, which helps reduce allergens.

With a battery capacity of 2,000 mAh, the Jet 60 can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge. It comes with a spare battery that can double the cleaning time and a 2-in-1 charging station so you can always make sure the vacuum is ready to go.

You’ll also get a modest smattering of accessories including three tools, two washable dust bags and an easy to clean dustbin.

The Samsung Jet 60 is available to buy now in the UAE across Samsung stores and major retailers. It comes in signature violet color and is discounted to AED 999 for a limited time.