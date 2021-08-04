Samsung’s latest home entertainment line-up now available in the UAE

Samsung Gulf today announced that their latest home entertainment lineup is now available in the UAE, the Neo QLED and latest The Frame TVs, as well as The Premiere lifestyle projector.

Mustafa Sadick, Regional Director Head of Visual Display Group, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “As technological advancements accelerate, so too does our passion for innovating. Delivering cutting-edge products that empower and excite is central to our work behind the scenes, and we are delighted this highly anticipated line-up is finally gracing the local market. While the standards we set previously are extremely high, we believe the Neo QLED, The Premiere, and The Frame will go beyond their predecessors in terms of popularity, welcoming audiences to a whole new level of cinematic experiences.”

Neo QLED

New to arrive are Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs. The traditional LED module lens synonymous with previous QLED editions has been replaced with a Micro Layer that allows for more precise light control in a smaller package, while Neo QLED technology uses an intuitive Quantum Processor to ensure every picture is as vibrant and crisp as possible. The QLED technology significantly improves brightness and contrast levels for optimal picture, with the bezel-less Infinity Screen, incredibly slim panel, and sleek design makes for a truly stunning TV design.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TV is also backed by premium Infinity One Design and Object Tracking Sound Pro, which ensure the TV looks and sounds incredible from every angle, as well as Samsung’s Tizen operating system which offers new smart features and new tools to optimize gaming experiences, with incredible clarity and contrast at 120 frames per second.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Premiere

Samsung’s looking to really impress home cinema lovers with The Premiere, a short-throw laser projector that can project a whopping 130-inch screen on almost any wall. Its Triple Laser technology uses a laser for each primary color – red, green, and blue – to produce stunning pictures with maximum clarity. Samsung says that The Premiere is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector, built to deliver outstanding picture quality and brightness to provide an unforgettable home cinema viewing experience.

The Premiere also features 4.2 channel sound with speakers and woofers built right into the projector. These are supported by Acoustic Beam technology, which maximizes left and right-side sound delivery for a truly immersive audio experience.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Frame

If you’re not a fan of a TV hanging on the wall, then have a look at The Frame. It can instantly be turned into an artwork when not in use, and looks brilliant. The 2021 version of The Frame comes with a few choice upgrades, including a much thinner profile, support for 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, increased storage space for more photos, and an improved processor.

Other features include Dual LED, SpaceFit Sound, and mobile-friendly connectivity features, such as MultiView and TapView.