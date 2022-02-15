Trending

Samsung's Freestyle projector goes up for pre-orders in the UAE with freebies

Pre-order The Freestyle and get a free case and power bank worth AED 500

Samsung The Freestyle
(Image credit: Future)

Upgrade your home cinema experience to a whole new level with this pre-order deal on Samsung's The Freestyle projector. For a limited time, Samsung is offering a free carrying case and a power bank worth AED 500 when you pre-order The Freestyle projector.

Samsung's The Freestyle projector was unveiled at CES earlier this year as a portable LED projector and it's coming to the UAE at a price tag of AED 3,499. The Freestyle features a 180-degree design so you can point and play movies, shows, and music on walls, outdoor surfaces, floors, and more. You're also getting powerful audio with 360-degree sound and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in, so you can use your voice to stream content from apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more.

You'll have to hurry to snag this limited-time deal from Samsung. Today's offer ends on Monday, February 28, and The Freestyle projector will ship shortly after.

Samsung The Freestyle pre-order deal

Samsung The Freestyle for AED 3,499 at Samsung: Pre-order and get a free carrying case and rower bank from Samsung

Save AED 500 - You can pre-order The Freestyle projector for AED 3,499 from Samsung, and you'll receive a free carrying case and power bank with your order valued at AED 500. This pre-order deal ends on February 28, and Samsung's The Freestyle projector will ship shortly after.

Abbas Jaffar Ali
Abbas Jaffar Ali

Abbas has been living and breathing technology before phones became smart or clouds started storing data. He also has commitment issues towards mobile phones.

Driven by tech and passion, he has successfully negotiated into bringing the largest gaming and tech publications to the Middle East that include IGN, CNET and TechRadar. 
