Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date, price, news and leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most likely gadgets we're expecting to show up at Samsung Unpacked 2021 later today (August 11), perhaps alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, another big foldable phone we've been hearing about.

We saw the original Galaxy Z Flip in early 2020, so it's been well over a year in which we haven't seen a new clamshell foldable from Samsung. What about the Z Flip 2? Well, it seems there wasn't one.

What, then, do we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3? More and more rumors and leaks are emerging all the time. Before the grand Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 reveal, we've listed everything we know about it below, including details on its confusing name.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: cut to the chase

What is it? A 'clamshell' foldable phone from Samsung

A 'clamshell' foldable phone from Samsung When is it out? August 11, 2021... possibly

August 11, 2021... possibly How much will it cost? Expect around $1,380 / £1,300 / AU$1,800

(Image credit: Future)

While a leaked Samsung launch roadmap running up to late August didn't mention the Z Flip 3, we've since heard that it might well arrive in August. Samsung has a product launch event scheduled for August 11 (that's later today), so we're thinking we may see it land there.

We've put together guide on how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 , if you're hoping to tune in.

That would make sense with the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 likely canceled, a phone that normally launches during that month. We've heard from multiple sources that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is coming soon, so we expect to hear about it on August 11.

Regarding price, we'll may see a similar cost to the original Galaxy Z Flip, which sold for $1,380 / £1,300 / AU$1,800. That said, one source suggests it will be significantly cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which launched for the $1,449 / £1,399 / AU$2,599, which could mean it's also cheaper than the original Z Flip. Another rumor suggests the US price will be $1,400 (around £1,010 / AU$1,865).

Yet another price rumor puts it at $1,249 (around £900 / AU$1,650), which would make for a significant reduction if true.

Another price leak meanwhile suggests a price of around $1,045 / £755 / AU$1,400, which would make for an even more tempting price.

The latest price leak at the time of writing though suggests a starting price of 1,099 euros (around $1,305 / £940 / AU$1,765), rising to 1,149 euros (roughly $1,365 / £980 / AU$1,850) for more storage. Notably, while conversions won't be precise, that euro price is lower than the previous model.

While there's some disagreement so far on the exact price then, a lower one than its predecessor looks likely.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip news and rumors

We might have had our first proper look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 courtesy of some leaked marketing material, some of which you can see below.

The images and accompanying information reveal a new two-tone design (apparently in dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black, pink, dark blue and white shades), along with a much larger secondary screen than on its predecessor.

Those colors have also been mentioned previously, so they're likely accurate. They've also appeared in a batch of renders leaked by GizNext, which gave some of the first potential looks at the Z Flip 3, reaffirming the two-toned look.

But other leaks have actually shown alleged photos of the phones themselves:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @TheGalox_) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: @TheGalox_)

Some Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders are also out in the open, and you might have seen them, but don't be fooled - they're not official. Instead, they were made by LetsGoDigital based on specs and image leaks, to try and get a clear picture of what the foldable phone could look like.

That said, a more recent leak does appear more official. It takes the form of some 360-degree GIFs that show the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from a range of angles, both open and closed, and you can see one of them below.

This comes from a reputable source too, and was shared in mid-July - fairly close to when we're expecting the phone to launch, all of which suggests it's probably accurate, especially as it matches what we've seen before.

But what looks like a promotional video was supposedly leaked – or rather, accidentally published – by Samsung Malaysia before it was taken down. The video, screencapped and spread on the internet (including Twitter below), showed the Z Flip 3 in action with apps on its external screen:

Another Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 leak - that's what the leaker called it - suggested it'll have a 3-inch screen on the outside of the device, and a 6.7-inch one when opened up. While the main screen is the same size as that on the original Flip, that phone only had a 1.1-inch cover screen, so we could see a big improvement in that department.

That leak, and several others, also says the Z Flip 2 will have a bigger battery than the 3,300mAh one in the original Flip. There are no bets on the new size though. But we do know is that it will probably support 25W charging, as a certification listing suggests as much. That's up from 15W on its predecessor.

It sounds like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could work with Samsung's S Pen. This comes from a trademark filing that hints at compatibility with the mobile stylus. It's not clear if the phone will be designed around this functionality, like a Galaxy Note phone, or simply be compatible with the stick, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

According to one leak, the next Galaxy Z Flip will have a redesigned hinge, and improved display material, to its predecessor. These are the two main components of a foldable phone, so it seems Samsung is aiming for a more durable device.

Backing up that idea of durability is the news that Samsung has registered the trademark 'Armor Frame'. The filing doesn't go into much detail, but it's possible that the Z Flip 3 could come with a much stronger material around the edges.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be better able to resist the elements too, as sources suggest it will have an IP rating, meaning some amount of water and dust resistance, though they didn't know how much.

We've also heard that along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might have the strongest screen of any foldable phone this year - though the cameras will apparently be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (which had a 12MP triple-lens camera), and may therefore disappoint.

That's in line with another leak, suggesting that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might have a triple-lens camera, smaller bezels, and come in black, beige, green and purple colors.

As for power, a benchmark points to a Snapdragon 888 chipset (the same as you'll find in the Galaxy S21 range in some regions) and 8GB of RAM, so this should be a powerful phone. That's now been backed up by several sources.

Elsewhere, we've heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could come in 128GB and 256GB storage sizes, as well as running Android 11. 128GB is less than the Galaxy Z Flip comes with, which could mean a lower starting price.

Indeed, we have also heard rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite, and it's possible this affordable foldable phone actually is the Z Flip 2 or 3, with the next phone designed to hit a lower price point than the one we've currently got. Though another source claims that both the Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 3 Lite are on the way.

What we expect to see from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Flip 2?

(Image credit: Future)

Naturally, you'd expect the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would be the Galaxy Z Flip 2... right?

In practice that might not be right, as we've heard the next phone could be the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This comes from Dutch website GalaxyClub, which has a mixed record on providing accurate information.

It seems the reasoning for the naming change is because the 5G equivalent of the Galaxy Z Flip was technically the 'Flip 2', so this new version is the 'Flip 3'.

In addition, GalaxyClub states the company is doing it to bring the Flip line on par with the numbers of the Fold line, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 the next release there.

More recently, LetsGoDigital has echoed these claims, saying that it's heard from "several reliable sources" that the phone will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

That said, sometimes many pre-launch rumors and leaks say the same thing and we take it for granted, until the launch comes and proves us wrong. It's very possible this will happen with the new Galaxy Z Flip model (as indeed it did with the Samsung Galaxy S21, which many people thought would be the Galaxy S30).

We'll have to wait until the next foldable phone comes out to know for sure.