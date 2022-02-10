Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra UAE price and availability

Samsung’s latest range of tablets has officially launched in the UAE and is now available to pre-order. The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup consists of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the largest of them all, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung has gone with the big, bigger and biggest approach with these tabs and they’re looking to be some of the best Android tablets on the market. While the tablets may differ in size they do share a lot of common features like an 8-core processor, 45W wired charging support, quad-speakers, an Armor Aluminum build, ultra-wide front cameras for better video calls and an S Pen that comes bundled in the box.

The trio of tablets was launched alongside Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 series - the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pricing and availability

The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an LCD panel with a 1600 x 2560 resolution. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and comes with 128GB of built-in storage, expandable with microSD, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Tab S8 packs an 8,000 mAh battery under the hood and supports 45W fast charging that gets from zero to full in 80 minutes.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is available in a Graphite color and you’ll be able to select between a Wi-Fi only and a 5G variant for an extra AED 600.

Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi (128GB | 8GB) - AED 2,799

Galaxy Tab S8 5G (128GB | 8GB) - AED 3,399

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus touts a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display and comes with a new and improved S Pen for ultra-low latency. It’s also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with 128GB storage (expandable with microSD) coupled with 8GB RAM. There’s a 10,090 mAh battery on board with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The Tab S8 Plus will be available in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold and comes in a Wi-Fi only variant and a 5G version for an extra AED 600.

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Wi-Fi (128GB | 8GB) - AED 3,599

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G (128GB | 8GB) - AED 4,199

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the largest of all tablets with a 14.4-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display and also comes with an all-new S Pen for ultra low latency. It sports a dual 12MP camera on its front notch with 4K video quality. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in three storage configurations - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB - all expandable with microSD. The 128GB model comes with 8GB RAM while the 256GB and 512GB models have 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM respectively. There’s a 11,200 mAh battery under the hood with support for 45W wired charging.

The Tab S8 Plus will be available in Graphite. The 128GB model comes in a Wi-Fi only variant as well as a 5G version for an extra AED 600 while the 256GB and 512GB models come in a 5G variant only.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi (128GB | 8GB) - AED 4,399

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (128GB | 8GB) - AED 4,999

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (256GB | 12GB) - AED 5,399

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G (512GB | 16GB) - AED 6,199