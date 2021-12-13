Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 color choices leak, but don't expect bold iPad Air-like shades

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is rumored to be the company's next line of top-end tablets, and these are likely to be some of the very best Android tablets that money can buy in 2022.

We've seen numerous leaks around each of the three new tablets, and the latest gives us an idea of what color options we should expect as well as storage sizes.

According to a Twitter post by @_snoopytech_, a source that claims to have had information from retailers, we can expect limited color choices across the three different tablets.

The leak says the top-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is set to come in a 5G version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's also a 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version that comes in both Wi-Fi only and 5G iterations.

Let's continue with the Galaxy Tab S8 Series confirmed by Retailers:Galaxy Tab S8 11"Wi-Fi or 5G8+128 GBDark Gray/SilverGalaxy Tab S8+ 12,4”Wi-Fi or 5G8+128 GBDark Gray/SilverGalaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14,6"8+128 GB with Wi-Fi or 5G 12+512 GB only 5GOnly Dark Gray#TabS8 pic.twitter.com/87whcJNA9bDecember 9, 2021 See more

All of these versions are set to come in a Dark Gray color option, and according to this information there won't be any other shades available of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are set to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with your choice of Wi-Fi only or 5G connectivity. There's no higher storage variant, according to this leak.

Both those tablets will come in a color choice of Dark Gray or Silver, but that's still a limited color choice when compared to the competition.

Those names are also certain now, too. As reported by GalaxyClub, the trade-in terms for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the UK currently include the names of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

We expect those listings to be removed in the near future, but this is the first time we've seen Samsung confirm the names of its upcoming tablets in a leak on its own website.

Analysis: a boring color combination

The iPad Air 4 colors (Image credit: Apple)

Samsung doesn't often include a vast array of color options for its tablets, and it seems it may be similar for its 2022 series of products.

Apple's iPad Air 4 from 2020 came in five different color options with bolder colors than we'd seen on previous versions of the company's tablets. For example, you could buy the tablet in a rose gold shade, a light blue or even a green color.

Those are some of the top-end tablets that come in a variety of other colors, and this new Samsung series shows the company isn't following suit for its next-gen range of Android tablets.

Limiting the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to one color option is particularly disappointing for anyone who wanted a bolder color choice for their next tablet. If that's the case, you may want to buy a bolder case to make this one stand out.

