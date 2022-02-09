Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy S22

The latest Samsung Galaxy S22 series has just been announced and is ready for pre-orders. Here’s everything you need to know about all three phones in the line-up. In the new series you'll find three phones, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus featuring designs similar to their predecessors, While the major design change comes with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now is more like the Galaxy Note than ever before.

It has that iconic rectangular look and an S-Pen built right into it. This gives you access to all your favourite Galaxy Note features and offers a writing experience that's more natural than ever, with a 2.8ms response time, down from 9ms.

(Image credit: Future)

Display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also the largest and most premium smartphone of the series. It features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. With something called Vision Booster, the slightly curved display's brightness also peaks at an incredible 1,750nits, the highest on any smartphone.

(Image credit: Future)

Naturally, multimedia and productivity on the smartphone are a breeze. And we think even the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are positioned well for this. The Galaxy S22 hits the sweet spot for compact one-handed use with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S22 Plus addresses the best of both worlds with a 6.6-inch panel. These are also Dynamic AMOLED 2X boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, although they are flat unlike the curved panel on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and offer FHD+ resolution.

Camera

(Image credit: Future)

The other major differences come in camera and battery. So, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus boast a triple-camera setup with a 50MP wide, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide lens. This is bumped up significantly on the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a wide 108MP sensor, two 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x optical and 10x optical zoom respectively and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

You'll find features such as 100x Space Zoom, improved low-light photos and a better portrait mode on the Galaxy S22 series. But Samsung also intends to significantly improve video capture, with all smartphones capable of up to 8K 24fps, and 4K 60fps on all the lenses. Low-light video and super steady mode also see upgrades although these are all features that we'll have to wait a bit to test out.

(Image credit: Future)

Battery and Charging

Given the different sizes of the smartphones, the batteries are also different. It’s a 3,700mAh, 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh cell size respectively, going from the Galaxy S22 to the S22 Ultra. Both the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra support 45W wired charging, but the S22 only has 25W wired while all three sport 15W wireless charging.

Body, Power and Storage

But with their core, the smartphones are identical. They all sport durable designs with Armour Aluminium+, IP68 ratings and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. And that's a huge deal, given normally, we'd get Exynos variants in this region. So, performance and efficiency is something we're keen on testing. To pair, you'll also get all the smartphones starting at 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Pricing and Availability

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be available from February 25th across the region and pricing will be as follows:

Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB): AED 4,699

Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB): AED 5,099

Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB): AED 5,499

Galaxy S22 Plus (128 GB): AED 3,799

Galaxy S22 Plus (256 GB): AED 3,999

Galaxy S22 (128 GB): AED 3,199

Galaxy S22 (256 GB): AED 3,399

Choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if...

(Image credit: Future)

If money is not an issue and you need the best of the best, the Samsung S22 Ultra is the way to go. It's super bright display, packed camera setup and S-Pen provide one of the most superior smartphone experiences on the market right now.

Choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if...

(Image credit: Future)

If the S-Pen isn't of any use to you and you don't need a 100x Zoom, the Samsung S22+ should be our choice. It has all the power of the S22 Ultra and a big enough 4500 mAh battery. The phone is also a bit smaller than the Ultra with it's 6.6-inch display making it a little easier on the hands.

Choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 if...

(Image credit: Future)

If you need a powerful Android device but you want it to be a small one, the 6.1-inch Samsung S22 is the way to go. It's easy to hold, has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a decent 3700 mAh battery. In the world of Android, (as of now) small phones don't get better than this.