Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says it'll stick to 2021 prices

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected early in 2022, and a new leak suggests the price won't be rising when compared to the company's Galaxy S21 series.

According to a new leak from SamMobile, the next flagship Galaxy series will be getting a similar price to the Galaxy S21. SamMobile hasn't shared who has provided the information, but it says it comes from the publication's own sources.

The Galaxy S21 was introduced with a surprisingly low price when compared to the Galaxy S20 series before it. The Galaxy S21 debuted at $799 / £769 / AU$1,249 compared to the Galaxy S20 5G’s $999 / £899 / AU$1,499.

It was previously unclear if Samsung would continue to price its products at a similar level, but this leak suggests the company won't be increasing prices for 2022.

If it does remain the same level as the Galaxy S21, you can expect the Galaxy S22 to start at $799 / £769 / AU$1,249, the Galaxy S22 Plus to start at $999 / £949 / AU$1,549 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra to start at $1,199 / £969 / AU$1,849.

If you're looking for more storage or RAM than the base variant, you'll likely be paying more and there may be some fluctation in each market depending on external factors.

Plus, this is from leaked information so take it all with a pinch of salt. We won't know the exact pricing of the Galaxy S22 series until its introduced next year.

Analysis: Stronger pricing is better for everyone

The newest setup for the Galaxy S series is a positive move as it allows the company to offer its flagship phones at a lower price than it was able to with the Galaxy S20 series.

The introduction of the Galaxy S21 Ultra at the top-end phone in its lineup allowed Samsung to drop the price of its Galaxy S21 flagship and make it more attainable to the average person.

If you still want the absolute top-end phone, you can opt for the more expensive Galaxy S21 Ultra. We expect that to be the case again with the Galaxy S22 series and its Galaxy S22 Ultra member.

The fact Samsung seemingly is sticking to this pricing structure is positive news for everyone, and we hope its going to remain the same for future Samsung flagship phone lines.

Via GSMArena