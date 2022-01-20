Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date is officially set for February

The next big Samsung Unpacked event, where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 for the very first time, is now set for February 2022.

We've yet to find out the exact launch date, but a new blog post from TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung MX, confirms the launch will happen during February.

Leaks have pointed to February 9 as the launch date, and one recent source was even confident to predict the exact timing of the event at 7am PT / 10am ET or 3pm GMT on that date.

Other leaks have said the Galaxy S22 release date is set for February 25, but none of these details have been confirmed by Samsung. We will have to wait a while longer until we hear the official date for Samsung Unpacked.

If you live in the US, you'll be able to reserve Samsung's upcoming phones from 10am ET / 7am PT on Friday, January 21 with deals including a $50 Samsung Credit toward other devices. We've yet to hear if this will be an option in other markets.

Roh didn't namecheck the Samsung Galaxy S22 in the blog post, but he did refer to the next generation of Galaxy S handsets.

The blog post reads, "At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."

Roh's comments here, especially the word "noteworthy," seem to suggest we'll see a member of the Samsung Galaxy S22 family adopt features from the Galaxy Note line of smartphones.

That's Note everything

Numerous leaks have suggested the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a more Note-like design than its predecessor. That's expected to be a squarer look than on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the phone may also feature a dedicated slot designed to house the S Pen stylus.

It's thought this smartphone will be a spiritual successor to handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. While Roh's comments don't explicitly confirm these leaks, it does heavily suggest that they're accurate.

He says, "We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye.

"You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love."

Again, there's no explicit confirmation that we'll see the return of the S Pen stylus on the Galaxy S22 Ultra but the allusion is clear.

Further on, Roh writes, "With it, you will own the night – taking the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone. You will also dominate the day with power, speed, and tools that can’t be found elsewhere.

"You will enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet. All while feeling good about being part of the most sustainable Galaxy ecosystem. And, yes, you will help Samsung rewrite the future of smartphones once again."

There's a lot of marketing talk in those quotes, but it's clear this upcoming launch is set to be the introduction of a new series of flagship smartphones.

We may also see some other Samsung devices such as the Galaxy Tab S8 at Unpacked 2022. All that's left to do now is wait for Samsung to announce the official February Unpacked event date.